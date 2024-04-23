Global Prediabetes Treatment Market Analysis & Forecast Report 2024-2034

Dublin, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Prediabetes Treatment Market Analysis & Forecast to 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global prediabetes treatment market accounted for USD 202.7 million in 2023 and is expected to reach at USD 436.4 million by 2034 with a CAGR of 7.22% during the forecast period 2024-2034. Rising prevalence of conditions causing insulin resistance & disrupted glucose metabolism, increasing prevalence of various correlated risk factors, including sedentary lifestyles, obesity, & unhealthy dietary habits, surge in the adoption of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) devices, increased use of technology for the diagnosis of prediabetes, and growing introduction of innovative drug products for treating prediabetes are some of the key factors boosting the market growth.







Growing introduction of innovative drug products for treating prediabetes is predicted to boost the market growth during the forecast period. Prediabetes represents a transitional phase in glucose regulation, positioned between typical glucose tolerance and diagnosed diabetes. Individuals with prediabetes have elevated blood glucose levels beyond the normal range but do not meet the criteria for a diabetes diagnosis.

Expressions such as impaired fasting glucose (IFG) and impaired glucose tolerance (IGT) are employed to describe this prediabetic state. Consequently, companies in the market are introducing new drug products specifically designed for treating prediabetes. For instance, in January 2024, Novo Nordisk has introduced Wegovy, a GLP-1 analogue, in the United Kingdom. This medication is available for prescription for individuals with prediabetes and for those seeking weight loss.



By age group, adults (18-49) was the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global prediabetes treatment market in 2023 owing to the growing prevalence of prediabetes and increased adoption of unhealthy lifestyles. Additionally, elderly (50+) is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising geriatric population, expanding range of medication choices for prediabetes treatment, and increasing research & development efforts. For instance, in November 2023, VALBIOTIS SA reported the positive outcome of the mode-of-action clinical study for its product TOTUM.63 in the treatment of prediabetes.



By drug class, diguanides was the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global prediabetes treatment market in 2023 as their extensive use in managing prediabetes & type 2 diabetes, and increasing trend in the adoption of metformin for prediabetes treatment. Additionally, SGLT2 inhibitors is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the growing use in the treatment for prediabetes, and increase in the number of clinical trial procedures. For instance, in April 2023, Aphaia Pharma has commenced the Phase 2 Trial for its potential drug, APH-012, intended for treating prediabetes.



By end-user, diagnostic center was the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global prediabetes treatment market in 2023 owing to the growing prevalence of prediabetes in the population, rise in the number of diagnostic tests, and increased efforts by market participants. For instance, in October 2023, The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has introduced a groundbreaking National Prediabetes and Diabetes Screening initiative. Utilizing screening centers throughout the UAE, the campaign aligns with the goal of achieving the National Indicator to decrease diabetes prevalence in the country. Additionally, hospitals is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the upswing in the number of individuals affected by diabetes and growing need for innovative drug products designed for the treatment of prediabetes.



North America is anticipated for the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the heightened awareness regarding the significance of early identification & intervention for prediabetes, rising prevalence of prediabetes, continuous progress in diagnostic technologies & therapeutic alternatives, and increase in research & development efforts.

Additionally, Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow at fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the widespread adoption of sedentary lifestyles, rising prevalence of prediabetes, surge in genetic predisposition, growing aging population, escalating prevalence obesity, and increasing number of approvals by regulatory bodies. For instance, in May 2022, The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted approval for Mounjaro (tirzepatide) injection, a novel once-weekly GIP (glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide) and GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1) receptor agonist developed by Eli Lilly and Company. This medication is indicated as a supplementary treatment, in conjunction with diet and exercise, for enhancing glycemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes.

Study Coverage

Market Forecast by Type, Material, Product, and End-user

Market Forecast for 5 Regions and 17+ Countries North America (U.S. and Canada) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM) MEA (South Africa, GCC, Rest of MEA)

Company Profiles of Top 10+ Major Market Players Sigma Aldrich Merck Millipore Acadia Amgen Roche Merck & Co Pfizer Actavis Novartis Actelion Pharmaceuticals Limited



Market Segmentation

Prediabetes Treatment Market Analysis & Forecast by Age Group

Elderly (50+)

Adults (18-49)

Children (12-18 years)

Prediabetes Treatment Market Analysis & Forecast by Drug Class

Glucagon-like Peptide-1 Agonists (GLP-1)

Thiazolidinediones

DPP-4 Inhibitors

SGLT2 Inhibitors

Diguanide

Others

Prediabetes Treatment Market Analysis & Forecast by End-user

Diagnostic Centers

Hospitals

Clinics & Laboratories

Others

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $202.7 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $436.4 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.2% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Methodology



2. Introduction

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Global Prediabetes Treatment Market Overview



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Environment Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Forces Analysis

4.2. PESTEL Analysis

4.3. SWOT Analysis



5. Market Dynamics



6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis



7. Prediabetes Treatment Market: Age Group Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Age Group Segment Opportunity Analysis

7.2. Elderly (50+)

7.3. Adults (18-49)

7.4. Children (12-18 years)



8. Prediabetes Treatment Market: Drug Class Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Drug Class Segment Opportunity Analysis

8.2. Glucagon-like Peptide-1 Agonists (GLP-1)

8.3. Thiazolidinediones

8.4. DPP-4 Inhibitors

8.5. SGLT2 Inhibitors

8.6. Diguanide

8.7. Others



9. Prediabetes Treatment Market: End-user Estimates & Trend Analysis

9.1. End-user Segment Opportunity Analysis

9.2. Diagnostic Centers

9.3. Hospitals

9.4. Clinics & Laboratories

9.5. Others



10. Regional Market Analysis

11. North America Prediabetes Treatment Market



12. Europe Prediabetes Treatment Market



13. Asia Pacific Prediabetes Treatment Market



14. Latin America Prediabetes Treatment Market



15. MEA Prediabetes Treatment Market



16. Competitor Analysis

16.1. Company Market Share Analysis, 2023

16.2. Major Recent Developments



17. Company Profiles

Sigma Aldrich

Merck Millipore

Acadia

Amgen Roche

Merck & Co

Pfizer

Actavis

Novartis

Actelion Pharmaceuticals Limited

