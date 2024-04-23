Global Hospitality Robots Industry Report 2024-2028, Featuring Profiles of Awabot, Bear Robotics, Connected Robotics, Quantum Robotics, Relay Robotics, Richtech Robotics and sliQue Robotics

Dublin, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Hospitality Robots Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global hospitality robots market is forecast to grow by USD 471.77 million during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 14.19% is set to experience notable growth over the next five years.

This expansion is primarily due to the increasing implementation of artificial intelligence (AI) in robotics, along with a surge in the number of innovative start-ups within the hospitality robotics sector. The continued discovery of advantages provided by automated robotics over traditional human labor is also a significant factor fueling market growth.

Segment Analysis: Focus on End-user and Geographical Reach



The comprehensive market analysis segments the hospitality robots market into several categories, including by end-user and distribution channel. The end-user segment is further divided into hotels, restaurants and bars, and the travel and tourism industry.

This structure allows for a granular view of the market, giving stakeholders vital insights into specific areas of operation. In terms of geography, the market study covers North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific region, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a global perspective on the adoption and demand for hospitality robots.

Market Influencers: Integration of IoT and Labor Shortages



The integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) with robots constitutes a primary market influencer, poised to drive significant growth within the hospitality robots market in the upcoming years. Additionally, a noted shortage of labor in the hospitality sector combined with a rising need for operational efficiency is expected to generate considerable demand in the market.

Vendor Analysis and Competitive Landscape



The analysis presents a comprehensive view of the competitive landscape, with a robust vendor analysis designed to offer strategic insights to clients. The study identifies leading vendors in the hospitality robots market based on diverse criteria, contributing to a complete vendor landscape overview.

