Swarm Intelligence Global Research Report 2024: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 40.8% by 2028, Driven by Applications in Defense, Autonomous Vehicles and Drones, and Growth of Edge Computing

The swarm intelligence market size has grown exponentially in recent years. It will grow from $0.04 billion in 2023 to $0.06 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 41.5%. The swarm intelligence market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $0.23 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 40.8%.

The growth in the historic period can be attributed to several factors, including research and development initiatives, the rise of the Internet of Things (IoT), applications in military and defense, autonomous vehicles and drones, and the growth of edge computing.

North America was the largest region in the swarm Intelligence market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The countries covered in the swarm intelligence market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

The forecasted growth in various industries can be attributed to several factors, including the expansion of the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem, smart cities initiatives, distributed energy systems, precision agriculture, and the implementation of autonomous logistics and supply chain solutions. Major trends expected in this period include the development of explainable swarm intelligence, the use of swarm robotics in construction projects, the application of swarms in space exploration missions, the use of swarm intelligence for environmental monitoring purposes, and the implementation of swarm learning techniques in education.



The increasing concerns regarding security and cyber threats are expected to drive the growth of the swarm intelligence market. Security concerns and cyber threats pose risks to the security, integrity, and confidentiality of information systems, as well as disrupting digital operations. Swarm algorithms have the capability to analyze large datasets to detect abnormal patterns, which can help identify security breaches and cyberattacks in real-time.



Major companies in the Swarm Intelligence market are developing innovative technological products, such as drone swarming capabilities, to enhance their profitability. Drone swarming capability enables a large group of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) or drones to fly together as a unified and coordinated entity.



The main models of swarm intelligence include ant colony optimization (ACO), particle swarm optimization (PSO), and others. ACO is a population-based metaheuristic algorithm inspired by the foraging behavior of ants. It is utilized for optimization, clustering, scheduling, and routing tasks, and finds applications in robotics, drones, human swarming, transportation and logistics, robotics and automation, healthcare, and digital e-commerce in retail.

1) By Model: Ant Colony Optimization; Particle Swarm Optimization; Other models

2) By Capability: Optimization; Clustering; Scheduling; Routing

3) By Application: Robotics; Drones; Human Swarming

4) By End-User Industry: Transportation And Logistics; Robotics And Automation; Healthcare; Retail (Digital Ecommerce)

Key Companies Mentioned: Yaskawa Electric Corporation; Robert Bosch GmbH; ABB Asea Brown Boveri Ltd.; Onfleet Inc.; Festo Inc.

