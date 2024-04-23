Data Center Transformer Market to reach USD 16.8 billion by 2032, Says Global Market Insights inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Center Transformer Market value could reach USD 16.8 billion by 2032, as per a recent study by Global Market Insights Inc.

As per the report, the Data Center Transformer Market is witnessing increased demand fueled by a surge in product launches from leading companies supporting data centers. As the demand for data processing and storage escalates, key industry players are introducing innovative transformer solutions to enhance efficiency and reliability in data center operations.

Dry insulation type to gain prominent shares

Data center transformer market size from dry insulation could exhibit a decent growth rate over 2024-2032, claims the report. As data centers strive for enhanced efficiency, reliability, and sustainability, the adoption of dry-type transformers has gained momentum. These transformers offer advantages such as reduced fire risk, environmental friendliness, and lower maintenance requirements. The increasing demand for dry insulation type transformers underscores the industry's commitment to deploying advanced and eco-friendly solutions, that align with the evolving needs of modern data center infrastructure.

Main application to expand market demand

Main application segment will amass a noteworthy data center transformer market share by 2032, as per the report. This demand is growing due to its main application in ensuring reliable and efficient power distribution within data centers. As the backbone of power infrastructure, transformers play a critical role in maintaining the continuity of operations. The growing reliance on digital technologies, cloud computing, and data storage has propelled the need for robust power solutions. This surge in demand underscores the pivotal role of transformers in sustaining the uninterrupted functioning of data centers, aligning with the evolving landscape of digitalization.

Europe to witness a high revenue share

Europe data center transformer market will register a robust CAGR from 2024 to 2032. As the region continues to witness substantial growth in data center infrastructure, there is a heightened need for efficient and reliable power distribution solutions. Transformative technological shifts and increasing data storage requirements drive this demand for advanced transformers. European data centers prioritize sustainability, leading to a surge in the adoption of eco-friendly and energy-efficient transformer solutions. This trend reflects the industry's response to the evolving demands of the European data center landscape.

Data Center Transformer Market Players

Eaton, Siemens, GE, Schneider Electric, Hitachi, ABB, Legrand are major players in the data center transformer industry.

Companies are employing various strategies to enhance their market presence, engaging in product launches across expos and events and focusing on demonstrating potential within the construction industry.

