Global Demographic Shifts by 2040: An Insight into Future Population Dynamics and Consumer Lifestyles

Positive natural change will drive overall population growth across 2021-2040. Ageing is a key global trend, influenced by rising life expectancy and declining birth rates. The population aged 65+ will continue to expand, impacting global trends.

Health risks include rising levels of obesity and diabetes, while access to adequate nutrition and sanitation continues to challenge some regions. Rising urbanisation will pressure infrastructure, challenging cities to offer adequate housing in 2040.



The World in 2040: The Future Demographic report analyses factors influencing national consumer expenditure. Consumer lifestyles reports include coverage of: population, urban development, home ownership, household profiles, labour, income, consumer and family expenditure, health, education, eating habits, drinking habits, shopping habits, personal grooming, clothing, leisure habits, savings and investments, media, communication, transport and travel and tourism.



Key Topics Covered:

Key Findings

Summary

World in 2040

Population Past, Present and Future

Ageing

Men and Women

Marriage and Divorce

Births and Fertility

Life Expectancy and Deaths

Health

Migration

Urbanisation

Population Segmentation

