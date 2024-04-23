Western Europe Consumer Health Market: UK Adds the Most New Sales, Boosted by Self-Medication and Rx-to-OTC Switches

Dublin, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Consumer Health in Western Europe" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

While coughs, colds and the flu were less prevalent during the home seclusion of 2020, negatively impacting sales of cough and cold remedies in this year, they returned in full in the 2022/2023 winter season, with society fully reopened, boosting this category's performance in 2022, with sales remaining at a high level in 2023. As health consciousness becomes increasingly important for consumers in Western Europe, this will continue to help drive sales in sports nutrition.

Key Findings

Germany experienced a similar trend to many other Western European countries as demand for a number of products in the cough, cold and allergy remedies category surged in 2022, with sales remaining at a high level in 2023, as coughs, colds and the flu returned with a vengeance in the 2022/2023 winter season with the lifting of all COVID-19 restrictions. The COVID-19 restrictions boosted demand for cough and cold remedies

UK OTC sales boosted by the strain on the National Health Service

OTC products are benefiting from the strain on the UK's National Health Service (NHS), with long waiting times for appointments and consultations resulting in more consumers opting to self-medicate. NHS England also recently stopped providing prescription treatments for 35 "minor" ailments to help save costs, with local consumers instead required to purchase OTC medication for these conditions.

Pharmacies the main sales channel, but e-commerce gaining share

Health and beauty specialists continue to be the leading distribution channel, with almost two thirds of consumer health sales in the region. However, e-commerce continues to gain share, accounting for 18% of sales in Western Europe as a whole and 30% in Germany, the region's biggest market. While large marketplace players like Amazon, Douglas or Kaufland are driving e-commerce sales in Germany, drugstore chains are also strengthening their online operations.

Sports nutrition to see the fastest forecast period growth

Consumption of sports nutrition products is expected to continue increasing in the coming years, driven by rising demand among its traditional customer base of athletes, gym-goers, fitness enthusiasts and bodybuilders, as well as expanding usage among non-traditional users, who are helping bring such products into the mainstream.

The Consumer Health in Western Europe global briefing examines the size, growth trends and potential opportunities in the Consumer Health market. The strategic analyses include assessing the impacts of changing regulations, research breakthroughs and public health concerns on both the market and leading companies. Consumer attitudes towards the products and their personal healthcare needs are also explored.



Product coverage: Allergy Care, Herbal/Traditional Products, OTC, Paediatric Consumer Health, Sports Nutrition, Vitamins and Dietary Supplements, Weight Management and Wellbeing.



Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.



Key Topics Covered:

Regional overview

Western Europe seeing relatively slow growth in its consumer health sales

Weak performances in 2020 and 2023, with growth expected from 2024

OTC and vitamins and dietary supplements with almost 90% of regional sales

Sports nutrition a dynamic product in Western Europe

Coughs, colds and the flu return with a vengeance in winter 2022/2023

UK adds the most new sales, boosted by self-medication and Rx-to-OTC switches

Healthcare system weaknesses in France and the UK are helping to drive OTC sales

Pharmacies the leading consumer health retail distribution channel

Retail e-commerce continues to gain share in Western Europe

Leading companies and brands

Fragmented competitive landscape in Germany, the region's biggest market

Bayer looking to create "mega brands" in UK consumer health

Top 10 players all have a wide presence across the Western European region

Strepsils moves back up to the seventh place it lost during the pandemic

Forecast projections

Positive growth expected throughout the 2023-2028 period in Western Europe

Healthcare system problems should boost sales in France and the UK

Country snapshots

Austria: Market Context. Competitive and Retail Landscape

Belgium: Market Context, Competitive and Retail Landscape

Denmark: Market Context, Competitive and Retail Landscape

Finland: Market Context, Competitive and Retail Landscape

France: Market Context, Competitive and Retail Landscape

Germany: Market Context, Competitive and Retail Landscape

Greece: Market Context, Competitive and Retail Landscape

Ireland: Market Context, Competitive and Retail Landscape

Italy: Market Context, Competitive and Retail Landscape

Netherlands: Market Context, Competitive and Retail Landscape

Norway: Market Context, Competitive and Retail Landscape

Portugal: Market Context, Competitive and Retail Landscape

Spain: Market Context, Competitive and Retail Landscape

Sweden: Market Context, Competitive and Retail Landscape

Switzerland: Market Context, Competitive and Retail Landscape

Turkey: Market Context, Competitive and Retail Landscape

UK: Market Context, Competitive and Retail Landscape

