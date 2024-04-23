Global Hot Drinks Industry - Top 10 Companies' Competitor Strategies

Dublin, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Competitor Strategies in Hot Drinks" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hot drinks industry continues to record strong growth, with greater consolidation of the industry through merger and acquisitions as well as partnership with retailers and foodservice players. At the same time, regional players from Asia Pacific have expanded their presence, challenging the global players for a share of the coffee market. Over the next few years, challenges remain for hot drinks companies navigating economic downturn, inflationary pressures and climate change.

Coffee is set to remain dominated by leading players while tea shifts towards fragmentation

The domination of coffee industry is seen through leading coffee companies such as Nestle and JDE. While consolidation has slowed down considerably, this is still evident through acquisition of small established coffee brands which have been successful in innovation. On the other hand, with the breakup of Unilever, the tea industry is shifting towards greater fragmentation.

Hot drinks players vary to the extent of passing increasing costs on to consumers

Inflationary pressure continues to be the key concern for the industry, although it has stabilised in 2023. With the rising cost of coffee beans attributed to the impact of climate change, coupled with increased operating costs in supply chains, hot drinks companies have varied in the extent of passing on these costs to consumers.

Challenges and obstacles remain in sustainability journey for hot drinks players

Hot drinks companies are committed to pushing for sustainability, such as sustainable packaging and reaching net-zero emissions by 2050. While companies have been proactively taking steps through partnerships and enhancing sustainable practices, challenges remain due to the process of implementation and cost of sustainable materials.

New formats of coffee and tea are set to emerge over the forecast period

With climate change impacting the supply of coffee, new production methods for coffee are set to emerge to cater to rising demand, such as the usage of upcycled "beanless" products to mimic the taste of coffee. In tea, which has been associated with a strong health position, new innovations involving formulation enhancement, ranging from healthy ingredients such as vitamins to botanical ingredients, are set to emerge appealing to health-conscious consumers.

The Competitor Strategies in Hot Drinks global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Hot Drinks market, highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces. It identifies the leading companies and brands, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success. The analysis can focus on both retail and foodservice.

The top 10 companies in global retail hot drinks

Acquisition activities by leading hot drinks companies have resulted in greater consolidation

Coffee is set to be dominated by leading players but tea sees increasing fragmentation

Leading companies continue to focus on developing markets for growth

Inflationary environment is an influential factor impacting company rankings

Inflationary environment has resulted in price increases among leading players

Challenges and obstacles remain in the sustainability journey for hot drinks players

Key players: coffee

Nestle continues to dominate in hot drinks with constant innovation

JDE Peet's continual acquisitions and premiumisation strategy are critical for its success

Lavazza focuses on partnerships to drive growth amidst high inflationary environment

Foodservice coffee players in Asia Pacific enter retail, providing greater options

The competitive landscape for coffee: Future outlook

Key players: tea

Lipton Teas & Infusions targets premiumisation amidst stiff competition

Tata must invest in innovation amidst stiff competition in tea category

Tea players focus on wellness and digitalisation is key to overcome high costs of living

The competitive landscape for tea: Future outlook

