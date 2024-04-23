Global Mobile Banking Market Analysis Report 2024-2031, Featuring JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, BNP Paribas, American Express, HSBC, UBS, Capital One Financial, The Bank of America and Citigroup

Dublin, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Mobile Banking Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Platform (Android, iOS, and Others), By Transaction (Consumer-to-business, and Consumer-to-consumer), By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2024 - 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Mobile Banking Market size is forecast to reach $5.7 billion by 2031, rising at a market growth of 16.5% CAGR during the forecast period.



The banking sector in Europe is undergoing a digital transformation driven by technological advancements, changing consumer preferences, and regulatory initiatives such as the Revised Payment Services Directive (PSD2). Consequently, the European region would acquire nearly 30% market share by 2031. Banks and financial institutions are investing in digital banking solutions, including banking apps, to meet the growing demand for convenient, accessible, and innovative banking services.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Acquisitions as the key developmental strategy to keep pace with the changing demands of end users. For instance, in February, 2024, HSBC announced the acquisition of Silicon Valley Bank's UK subsidiary. The acquisition strengthens HSBC's commercial banking franchise and enhances its ability to serve innovative and fast-growing firms, particularly in the technology and life science sectors, in the UK and globally.

Moreover, in July, 2023, BNP Paribas announced the acquisition of Kantox, a leading fintech specializing in the automation of currency risk management. The acquisition is part of BNP Paribas' Growth Technology Sustainability 2025 plan, aiming to enhance technological innovations, customer experience, and capabilities for clients.





Market Growth Factors



With people leading increasingly busy lives, there is a growing preference for services that can be accessed anytime, anywhere. Moreover, this banking eliminates the need for customers to visit physical bank branches or ATMs for routine transactions. Therefore, increasing demand for convenient products and services drives the market's growth.



Traditional brick-and-mortar bank branches require substantial investments in real estate, construction, maintenance, and staffing. Furthermore, this banking streamlines various banking processes, such as account management, transaction processing, and customer support. Thus, cost efficiency for banks and consumers is propelling the market's growth.



Market Restraining Factors



This banking involves transmitting sensitive financial information over networks, which can make it vulnerable to data breaches and hacking attempts. Likewise, mobile devices are susceptible to malware infections and other malicious software that can compromise the security of banking applications. Hence, security concerns related to this banking are impeding the market's growth.

Market Segmentation

By Platform Analysis



Based on platform, the market is divided into Android, iOS, and others. The iOS segment attained a 25% revenue share in the market in 2023. iOS devices like iPhones and iPads are generally associated with a more affluent user base. Users of iOS devices often have higher disposable incomes and greater purchasing power, making them attractive customers for financial institutions offering premium banking services and products.



By Transaction Analysis



On the basis of transaction, the market is segmented into consumer-to-business and consumer-to-consumer. In 2023, the consumer-to-consumer segment attained a 20% revenue share in the market. The availability of peer-to-peer (P2P) payment apps integrated into banking platforms has significantly contributed to the growth of the C2C segment. These apps enable users to transfer funds directly to friends, family members, or acquaintances using their mobile devices, eliminating the need for cash or checks.



By Regional Analysis



Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The North America region witnessed 34% revenue share in the market in 2023. North America has one of the highest smartphone penetration rates globally, with a significant portion of the population owning smartphones. The widespread adoption of smartphones provides a robust foundation for banking usage, as consumers increasingly rely on their mobile devices for various activities, including banking.





Market Competition and Attributes



The market is fiercely competitive, with traditional banks, fintech firms, and tech giants battling for supremacy. Innovations like mobile check deposits and AI-driven services are key battlegrounds. Strong emphasis on security, user experience, regulatory compliance, and global expansion define strategies in this dynamic and rapidly evolving industry.

Recent Strategies Deployed in the Market

Feb-2024: BNP Paribas came into partnership with Orange, France's largest telecommunications company. Under the partnership, BNP Paribas would offer its services to Orange Bank's customers in France and Spain.

Feb-2023: Wells Fargo & Company launched LifeSync, a personalized digital tool for its Wells Fargo Mobile app for Wealth & Investment Management (WIM) clients. LifeSync aims to align clients' financial goals with their money, providing a convenient and intuitive digital experience.

Nov-2022: HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) signed an agreement to fully acquire L&T Investment Management Limited (LTIM), a mutual fund company. The acquisition aids HSBC in its strategy of becoming a leading wealth manager in Asia.

Aug-2022: J.P. Morgan took over Global Shares, a leading provider of cloud-based share plan management software. This acquisition strengthens J.P. Morgan's position as a top provider of employee ownership solutions globally.

Key Companies Profiled

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wells Fargo & Company

BNP Paribas

American Express Company

HSBC Holdings

UBS

Capital One Financial

The Bank of America

Citigroup

Market Report Segmentation

By Platform

Android

iOS

Others

By Transaction

Consumer-to-business

Consumer-to-consumer

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico Rest of North America

Europe Germany UK France Russia Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Singapore Malaysia Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA Brazil Argentina UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Nigeria Rest of LAMEA



