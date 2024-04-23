Toy Gun Market To Reach USD 3.8 Billion By 2032, Says DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Growing demand for children's toys is anticipated to propel the industry growth in the coming years.

The toy gun market has witnessed notable growth in recent years, propelled by surging demand for realistic and sophisticated toy weaponry. This uptrend is chiefly fueled by the widespread popularity of video games and action-packed movies showcasing lifelike firearms, captivating children's fascination with toy guns. Furthermore, technological advancements have empowered manufacturers to produce increasingly authentic and interactive toy firearms, amplifying market expansion.

Another pivotal driver for the toy gun market is the rising popularity of outdoor recreational pursuits such as laser tag and paintball. Toy guns serve as indispensable gear for these exhilarating activities, thereby driving up demand for toy weapons. Moreover, the proliferation of family entertainment centers and theme parks featuring attractions centered around toy guns has further bolstered market growth. These factors collectively underscore the robust momentum propelling the toy gun market forward as it continues to cater to evolving consumer preferences and leisure pursuits.

Segmentation Overview:

The toy gun market has been segmented into type, distribution channel, and region.

The soft bullet gun is trendy among kids.

Based on type, the toy gun market is segmented into water gun, soft bullet gun, model gun, and others. The soft bullet gun toy category holds a significant share of the type segment of the toy gun market. Soft bullet guns, known as foam dart or Nerf-style guns, have gained immense popularity among children and adults alike due to their safe and engaging nature. The widespread appeal of these toys, coupled with the strong brand recognition of leading manufacturers, has contributed to the dominance of the soft bullet gun demand in the market.

Toy stores maintain a leading position in the distribution channel category.

The toy gun market is segmented by distribution channel into supermarkets, toy stores, and online. Toy stores hold a significant share of the toy gun market's distribution channel segment. Toy stores have traditionally been the primary distribution channel for toy guns, as they offer various options and allow customers to physically examine the products before purchasing.

Toy Gun Market Report Highlights:

The toy gun market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 7.3% by 2032.

Growing demand for kid’s recreational toys drives the industry growth.

The Asia-Pacific is a fast-growing market for toy guns and is projected to attract more growth in the coming years.

Some prominent players in the toy gun market report include Hasbro, Inc., Mattel, Inc., JAKKS Pacific, Inc., Toys "R" Us, Amazon.com, Inc., Walmart Inc., Target Corporation, Disney Store, Tokyo Marui Co. Ltd., Soft Air USA, Inc., Umarex USA, Inc., Colt's Manufacturing Company LLC, and others.

