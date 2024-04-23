Global Peptide Synthesis Industry Research 2024-2035: $5.1 Billion Market Thriving on Strategic Collaborations and Contract Manufacturer Partnerships

Dublin, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Peptide Synthesis Market: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, Till 2035: Distribution by Type of Peptide Synthesis Method, Type of Chemical Synthesis, Contract Manufacturing Organization Size, Key Geographical Regions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global peptide synthesis market size is estimated to grow from USD 2.8 billion in 2024 to USD 5.1 billion by 2035, representing a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period 2024-2035.

This research study consists of industry trends, detailed peptide synthesis market analysis, key market insights, total cost of ownership, market impact analysis, and peptide synthesis market forecast and opportunity analysis. The growth in the opportunity for the contract manufacturers over the next decade is likely to be the result of anticipated rise in the demand for peptide therapeutics.

One of the key objectives of this market report was to estimate the current market size, opportunity and the future growth potential of the contract manufacturing in the peptide synthesis market, over the forecast period. Based on multiple parameters, likely adoption trends and through primary validations, the analyst has provided an informed estimate on the market evolution during the forecast period 2024-2035.

The growing research activity in this domain and surge in demand for such treatment modalities has prompted the developers to expand their capabilities and upgrade the manufacturing equipment. However, the process of peptide synthesis is fraught with several challenges, including shortage of production capacity, which has prompted the developers to outsource key operations, specifically the complex manufacturing processes, to contract service providers, which helps to reduce cost as well as overall time to market. In fact, several pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are actively collaborating with CMOs that offer improved technology platforms to increase the bioavailability of peptide drugs and enhance the efficacy of the peptide synthesis process.

Further, the demand for outsourcing witnessed a surge with the entry of generics of semaglutide into the peptide synthesis market. It is worth highlighting that the demand for GLP-1 peptide API contract manufacturing has increased significantly, growing at an annualized rate of 37% during 2017-2023, owing to its benefits in treating metabolic disorders, such as type II diabetes and obesity. The aforementioned factors are likely to provide lucrative opportunities to the contract manufacturers in peptide synthesis market in the near future.

Competitive Landscape of Contract Manufacturers in the Peptide Synthesis Market

The current market landscape features the presence of over 75 contract manufacturers offering a variety of services related to peptide synthesis; these include analytical / process development, large scale production, regulatory support, validation batches, formulation development, packaging and labeling, pre-formulation, custom peptide synthesis and registration batches, peptide modification, peptide purification technology used, regulatory certifications and accreditations.

Further, the peptide manufacturing market features the presence of very small, small, mid-sized, large, and very large companies having the required expertise to offer contract manufacturing services across the globe. In addition, they have undertaken several initiatives, such as entering into partnerships, and expanding their existing capabilities and capacities, in order to cater to the increasing demand for peptide therapeutics.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 390 Forecast Period 2024 - 2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $5.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.5% Regions Covered Global

Market Share by Type of Peptide Synthesis Method

Chemical Synthesis Method: Dominates the market share, offering benefits like scalability, flexibility, cost-effectiveness, and ease of implementation.

Non-Chemical Synthesis Method: Represents a smaller share but may witness growth driven by specific applications or technological advancements.

Market Share by Type of Chemical Synthesis Method

Solid Phase Peptide Synthesis: Largest market share due to advantages like rapid formation, simple purification, and cost-effectiveness.

Liquid Phase Peptide Synthesis: Represents a smaller share, with potential for growth in specialized applications.

Hybrid Phase Peptide Synthesis: Niche segment with limited market share, catering to specific requirements or applications.

Market Share by Contract Manufacturing Organization Size

Small Contract Manufacturers: Expected to grow at a higher CAGR compared to mid-sized and large organizations, indicating opportunities for specialized services.

Mid-sized, Large, and Very Large Contract Manufacturers: Represent established players with diverse service offerings but may face challenges in agility and innovation.

Market Share by Geography

Europe: Holds the majority share of contract manufacturing opportunity, driven by R&D investments, partnerships, and manufacturing capacity expansion.

North America: Represents a significant market share, reflecting the region's strong focus on innovation and technology.

Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World: Showcases potential for growth, particularly in Asia-Pacific, fueled by increasing R&D activities and manufacturing capacity expansion.

Key Market Insights

Advantages of Outsourcing Manufacturing

Cost Savings: Outsourcing to contract manufacturers reduces the need for investment in facilities, workforce, and insurance, leading to cost savings.

Quality Assurance: Contract manufacturers maintain high-quality standards, leveraging expertise, technology platforms, and rigorous protocols.

Access to Expertise: Partnerships with contract manufacturers provide access to specialized capabilities and advanced technologies, facilitating efficient peptide synthesis.

Peptide Synthesis Market Trends

Partnerships and Collaborations: Increasing trend of partnerships among contract manufacturers to enhance service portfolios and drive innovation.

Focus on Peptide Manufacturing: Majority of partnership agreements focus on manufacturing peptides, indicating growing demand for peptide-based therapeutics.

Example: Bachem Partnership: Long-term partnership agreements, such as the one between Bachem and an undisclosed partner, demonstrate the scale and potential value of collaboration in peptide synthesis.

Key Drivers of Contract Manufacturing

Demand for GLP-1 Mechanism Drugs: Growing demand for GLP-1 receptor agonist drugs drives the need for peptide synthesis, especially for type II diabetes treatment and weight management.

Increasing Popularity of Peptide-based Therapeutics: Favorable pharmacological profiles and safety profiles contribute to the rising demand for peptide-based drugs, fueling growth in contract manufacturing.

Peptide Synthesis Market Share Insights

Historical Trend: 2021-2023

Base Year: 2023

Forecast Period: 2024-2035

Market Size 2024: $2.8 Billion

Growth Rate: CAGR of 5.46% from 2024 to 2035

Type of Synthesis Method Used Chemical Synthesis Method Non-Chemical Synthesis Method

Type of Chemical Synthesis Method Liquid Phase Peptide Synthesis Solid Phase Peptide Synthesis Hybrid Phase Peptide Synthesis

Company (CMO) Size Small Mid-sized Large

Geography North America Europe Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World

Leading Market Players AmbioPharm CPC Scientific Creative Peptides CSBio Bachem BCN Peptide CordenPharma Senn Chemicals PolyPeptide Auspep Chinese Peptide Company Hybio Pharmaceuticals Peptide Institute ScinoPharm

