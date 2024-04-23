Calcium Propionate Market To Reach USD 595.8 Million By 2032 | DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The rise in demand for increased shelf-life triggers the industry demand.

Calcium propionate is a favored ingredient in food preservation, playing a crucial role in elongating the shelf life of various food items. Its functionality lies in inhibiting the growth of molds and bacteria, thereby preserving the freshness and longevity of processed foods. In bakery products, calcium propionate is a valuable agent that thwarts mold and bacterial growth in bread and baked goods. Additionally, it serves as a nutrient enhancer in animal feeds, bolstering the quality of feed even during prolonged storage due to its bacteria-inhibiting properties.

The rise in global population and shifts in consumer dietary patterns and lifestyles further propel the demand for packaged foods. As a result, the calcium propionate market is anticipated to witness substantial growth in the foreseeable future.

One of the primary drivers underpinning this growth trajectory is the escalating consumption of processed and convenience foods. The global trend towards urbanization, evolving lifestyles, and heightened demand for convenience have spurred a notable uptick in processed food consumption. Processed food items have entrenched themselves as dietary staples, driving the demand for food additives like calcium propionate. Notably, highly processed foods have surged worldwide, with a significant proportion of daily calorie intake stemming from such products. Given that processed foods often necessitate extended shelf life to accommodate transportation, storage, and retail timelines, the demand for preservatives like calcium propionate experiences a corresponding uptick.

Segmentation Overview:

The calcium propionate market has been segmented into form, application, and region.

The food & beverage industry is leading in the forecast period.

The calcium propionate market is segmented by application into food and beverage, animal feed, pharmaceuticals, and agrochemicals. The food and beverage industry holds a significant share of the application segment, around 65.5%.

The dry form is expected to drive market demand.

Based on form, the calcium propionate market is segmented as dry and liquid. The dry form holds a major share of the form segment, approximately 60.4%. Dry calcium propionate is solid at room temperature and has a dry, free-flowing consistency. The dry form is convenient for handling, measuring, and mixing during the production of various food and feed products.

Calcium Propionate Market Report Highlights:

The calcium propionate market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 6.1% by 2032.

The rise in urbanization and changing lifestyles drive the calcium propionate market.

Europe is a leading region for the calcium propionate market owing to the rise in demand for processed and convenience foods.

Some prominent players in the calcium propionate market report include Kerry Group, AB Mauri, Fine Organics Industries Limited, BASF, Puratos Group, Impextraco, Addcon Group Gmbh, Kemin Industries, Macco Organiques, Bell Chem., and others.

