Breast Cancer Market To Reach USD 4.3 Billion By 2032, Says DataHorizzon Research

The growing prevalence of breast cancer drives the need for diagnostics in the forecast period.

The prevalence of breast cancer worldwide indeed underscores the urgency for advancements in diagnostic and treatment options. As the most commonly diagnosed cancer among women, as noted by the World Health Organization (WHO), breast cancer's global impact is significant, with millions of new cases reported annually. Several factors contribute to this trend, including lifestyle choices like obesity, alcohol consumption, and sedentary habits, alongside genetic predispositions.

The aging population further compounds this issue as the risk of breast cancer escalates with age. As projected by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), the burden of breast cancer is expected to escalate substantially by 2050, with an estimated 3.2 million new cases annually. This forecast accentuates the importance of advancing diagnostic methods and treatment modalities to effectively address this growing public health concern.

Efforts for early detection and personalized treatment strategies are pivotal in mitigating the impact of breast cancer. Continued research and development in this field are essential to providing better patient outcomes and reducing the global burden of this disease. Moreover, raising awareness about risk factors, promoting healthy lifestyles, and ensuring widespread access to screening and treatment services are vital components of comprehensive breast cancer control strategies.

The breast cancer market has been segmented into type, diagnosis, sales channel, and region.

IDC is the largest growing segment.

Invasive Ductal Carcinoma (IDC) emerges as the largest segment by type in 2023. IDC is the most common type of breast cancer, accounting for approximately 80% of all breast cancer diagnoses. This type of cancer begins in the milk ducts and invades the surrounding breast tissue, potentially spreading to other parts of the body.

Mammography is the dominant segment for the diagnosis category.

Mammography is a widely used screening tool for the early detection of breast cancer, and it plays a crucial role in reducing breast cancer mortality rates. The widespread adoption of mammography can be attributed to its non-invasive nature, relatively low cost, and ability to detect breast abnormalities even before they become palpable.

The breast cancer market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 8.1% by 2032.

Growing incidences of breast cancer are driven by obesity, hypertension, and alcohol consumption.

The Asia-Pacific region is the fast-growing market for breast cancer owing to the rise in population, growing healthcare expenditure, and rising awareness about breast cancer.

Some prominent players in the breast cancer market report include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, Novartis AG, Eli Lilly and Company, Merck & Co., Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Johnson & Johnson, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi, Eisai Co., Ltd., and Celgene Corporation.

