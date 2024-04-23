Global Laboratory Filtration Equipment Research Report 2024: Market to Reach $3 Billion by 2030 - Rising R&D Investments by Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Industries to Fuel Growth

Dublin, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Laboratory Filtration Equipment - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Laboratory Filtration Equipment estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2023-2030. In 2023, the competitive landscape of filtration equipment worldwide is examined, categorizing players based on their market presence as strong, active, niche, or trivial. The report provides an overview of filtration, detailing various techniques and types of laboratory filtration equipment.

Microfiltration, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.2% CAGR and reach US$922.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Ultrafiltration segment is estimated at 9% CAGR for the next 8-year period. Major end-use markets for filtration equipment are identified, along with insights into global market prospects and outlook. Microfiltration equipment emerges as a leading segment in the global market, with biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical companies expected to drive growth.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $557 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9% CAGR

Developed regions are seen to lead market growth, reflecting the higher adoption rates and infrastructure in these areas. The competitive landscape is analyzed, highlighting recent market activity and strategies adopted by key players to maintain their positions and capitalize on emerging opportunities.

The Laboratory Filtration Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$557 Million in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$364.4 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.8% and 7.4% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.5% CAGR.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increase in Adoption of Laboratory Filtration Techniques Spurs Opportunities for Lab Filtration Equipment

Growing Use of Laboratory Filtration in Healthcare Sector Bodes Well for the Market

Rising R&D Investments by Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Industry to Fuel Market Growth

Bioburden Control in a Booming Biopharmaceutical Industry Spells Opportunity for Lab Filtration Equipment: Global Biopharmaceutical Sales (in US$ Billion) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024, and 2026

Pharmaceutical R&D Spending Worldwide (USD Billion) for 2015-2025

Adoption of Lab Filtration Equipment in Drug Discovery Continues to Surge

Focus on Bioburden Control Drives Demand for Sterile Filtration in the Biopharmaceutical Industry

Increase in Vaccine Production Pushes Up Need for Filtration Equipment

Growing Use of Membrane Filtration in Biopharmaceutical Research & Manufacturing

Transition towards Pharma 4.0 Mandate Changes to Filtration Equipment for Biopharma Industry

Increasing Focus on Quality Control Enhances Importance of Laboratory Filtration in Food & Beverages Industry

Robust Demand for Processed Foods to Benefit Demand Growth

Global Processed Foods Market Revenues (in $ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022 and 2025

Growing Use of Filtration Techniques in Clinical Labs

Laboratory Trends to Impact Growth in the Lab Filtration Equipment Market

Technology Advancements in Lab Equipment to Boost Long-term Growth

Sustainability Focus in Laboratory industry Impacts Lab Filtration Equipment Market

Membrane Filtration Techniques Find Preference in Testing Fluid Sample for Microorganisms

Membrane Filtration Emerges as Ideal Technique for Microbiological Testing of Water Samples

Pharmaceutical Industry Presents Opportunities for Membrane Filtration

Sterile Filtration Equipment: A Common Part of Several Lab Applications

Integrity Testing Plays a Critical Part in Laboratory Sterility Filtration

