Meat Extracts Market to exceed $2.7 Bn by 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

The Meat Extracts Market valuation is projected to be worth over USD 2.7 billion by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc.

The rising demand for natural and clean-label ingredients in food products is fueling the adoption of meat extracts as flavor enhancers and savory ingredients. For instance, in August 2023, Haofood, a Shanghai food tech brand renowned for its plant-based chicken crafted from peanuts, introduced soup dumplings filled with peanut-based pork mince. With increasing awareness about the health benefits of clean eating and natural ingredients, consumers are seeking products that offer authentic meat flavors without artificial additives or preservatives.

Meat extracts also serve as versatile ingredients in processed meats, soups, sauces, and snacks, offering rich umami flavor profiles for enhancing the taste and aroma of food products. As busy lifestyles and hectic schedules are driving the demand for convenient meal solutions, food manufacturers are incorporating meat extracts to meet the consumer expectations for flavorful and convenient food options.

The meat extracts market from pork segment is projected to expand between 2024 and 2032, owing to its rich and savory flavor profile, making it a sought-after ingredient in culinary applications worldwide. As consumer preferences continue to gravitate towards authentic and indulgent taste experiences, pork-based meat extracts offer a convenient solution for enhancing the flavor and aroma of various food products. Pork extracts provide depth and complexity to dishes, imparting a distinctive umami taste that appeals to discerning palates.

Meat extracts market from the sauces & seasonings application may generate sustainable growth from 2024 to 2032, due to its multifaceted applications and higher consumer demand for flavor enhancement. As consumers increasingly seek to elevate the taste and sensory experience of their meals, sauces and seasonings infused with meat extracts offer a convenient and flavorful solution. The rising popularity of global cuisines and fusion dishes will further drive the demand for innovative sauces and seasonings featuring meat extracts.

Europe meat extracts market is set to exhibit robust CAGR up to 2032, attributed to the rich culinary heritage, characterized by a diverse array of traditional dishes and artisanal food products. The growing popularity of convenience foods and ready-to-eat meal solutions in Europe is fueling the demand for meat extracts as versatile flavor enhancers in processed meats, soups, sauces, and ready meals. The strong emphasis on sustainability and ethical sourcing practices is also aligning with the use of meat extracts derived from responsibly sourced meat, appealing to conscientious consumers seeking flavorful and environmentally conscious food options.

Some of the top firms engaged in the meat extracts market include Carnad A/S, Titan Biotech Ltd., Givaudan, Maverick Biosciences, Diana Food SAS, Ariake Japan Co. Ltd, Essentia Protein Solutions, Haco Holding AG, BRF SA, Nikken Foods, International Dehydrated Foods Inc., Symrise AG, Foodex Inti Ingredients, JBS S.A. and Ajinomoto Co. Inc. These players are focusing on strategic partnerships as well as new product launch & commercialization for market expansion. To cite an instance, in March 2022, SuperMeat, a food-tech company endeavoring to provide the world with high-quality cultivated meat, partnered with Ajinomoto Co., Inc. to establish a commercially viable supply chain platform for the cultivated meat sector.

