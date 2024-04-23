First Advantage Releases 2024 Global Trends Report

ATLANTA, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Advantage Corporation (NASDAQ:FA), a leading provider of employment background screening, identity and verification solutions, today shared findings from its 2024 Global Trends Report. The latest edition of the proprietary research is the Company’s most comprehensive yet, offering a worldwide perspective based on over 100 million anonymized screening data records and hundreds of survey responses from First Advantage customers.



The interactive report highlights background screening trends across the United States, Canada, Latin America and the Caribbean, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, India, and Asia-Pacific. In the United States, for example, First Advantage found that employers have concentrated efforts on three key factors when designing background screening programs: compliance and risk, candidate experience and cost efficiency.

The research can also be viewed from a vertical perspective, including Healthcare, Financial Services & Technology, Aerospace & Defense, Trucking & Transportation, Restaurants & Hospitality, Retail, Business Services, Manufacturing, Staffing, Business Process Outsourcing & Call Centers. This portion of the report analyzes each industry at a glance, showcasing average case turnaround times, average criminal report record rates and HR’s focus for 2024. For example, while Restaurants & Hospitality is hard at work on recruitment and retention, Business Services is looking at benefits, compliance and reducing time to hire.

“Since First Advantage launched this research six years ago, we have seen trends change and evolve alongside the global labor market,” said CEO Scott Staples. “Notably, in 2024, for the second year in a row, managing risk ranked as the most important factor in background screening programs – over cost and speed. This indicates an increased interest in background screening results that support informed decision-making as part of the overall hiring process.”

For a copy of the First Advantage 2024 Global Trends Report, visit https://fadv.com/2024trends/.

First Advantage will also spotlight the research in an upcoming webinar, “2024 Global Screening Trends Unveiled,” on June 6, 2024, at 11:00 AM ET. Registration for this event is available here.

