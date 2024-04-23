Molasses Market to reach $22.6 Bn by 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The molasses market valuation is predicted to exceed USD 22.6 billion by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc.

The industry growth is driven by the increasing consumer awareness regarding the nutritional benefits of molasses. It is rich in essential minerals such as iron, calcium, and potassium, making it a sought-after ingredient in various food products and a popular choice for health-conscious consumers. The wider usage of molasses as a wholesome and natural sweetener is propelling the market growth.

Molasses is mostly used in diverse industries, including F&B, animal feed, and biofuel production. The product is not only valued for its sweetening properties but also for its versatility as a raw material. In February 2023, Alkemy Distillery launched the UK’s supposed first aged sugar beet spirit. The product is produced with similar process as rum but uses sugar beet molasses instead of sugar cane molasses. The usage of molasses market in the production of alcoholic beverages, as a component in livestock feed, and as a source for bioethanol production creates a robust demand, fostering the market expansion.

The molasses market from pharmaceutical & personal care segment is slated to record high demand through 2032, as molasses are enriched with vital nutrients and antioxidants. Its natural humectant properties make it an attractive ingredient for moisturizers and creams, promoting hydration and skin nourishment. In pharmaceuticals, molasses is increasingly recognized for its potential as a natural supplement, offering a source of essential minerals and aiding in overall well-being. Moreover, molasses serves as a cost-effective solution for the pharmaceutical and personal care industries, aligning with the growing consumer preference for natural and eco-friendly products.

Powdered molasses segment share is poised to grow at substantial rate during 2023-2032, as it offers enhanced convenience, ensuring easy integration into a wide array of applications such as baking, cooking, and beverage production. The fine texture allows for quick dissolving, eliminating the challenges associated with the stickiness of traditional molasses. Moreover, powdered form extends the shelf life of products, making it an attractive choice for manufacturers seeking stability in their formulations. The product’s versatility, enabling precise dosage control and consistent flavors in various culinary and industrial processes, will support segment growth.

North America molasses market size will register a strong CAGR through 2032, driven by the increasing adoption of molasses in craft brewing and distillery operations. Molasses serves as a key ingredient in the production of specialty beers and spirits, leveraging its distinctive flavor profile and fermentable sugars. The burgeoning craft beverage sector, particularly in the United States and Canada, spurs the demand for molasses as a crucial component in creating innovative and niche alcoholic beverages.

Some of the leading players in the global molasses market are International Molasses Corporation, Ltd., Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM), Crosby Molasses Company, Wilmar International, Nippon Beet Sugar Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Bunge Limited, American Crystal Sugar Company, Cargill Incorporated, Spreckels Sugar Company, Louis Dreyfus Company, and Amalgamated Sugar Company.

