Global Fluorotelomers Industry Report 2023-2030: Prospects and Outlook - Market to Maintain Stunning March with Rampant Demand

Global Fluorotelomers Market to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2030



The global market for Fluorotelomers estimated at US$685.6 Million in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period 2023-2030.

In 2024, the competitive market presence for players worldwide in the fluorotelomers industry is evaluated, with companies categorized as strong, active, niche, or trivial. The report delves into the global fluorotelomers market, forecasting continued impressive growth driven by rampant demand.

Analysis by product reveals the percentage breakdown of sales for different types of fluorotelomers, including fluorotelomer alcohol, fluorotelomer acrylate, fluorotelomer iodide, and other products. Similarly, an analysis by end-use highlights the diverse applications of fluorotelomers across industries such as textiles, fire fighting foams, stain resistants, food packaging, and others.

Fluorotelomer Alcohol, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.9% CAGR and reach US$461.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Fluorotelomer Acrylate segment is estimated at 8.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $167.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.5% CAGR

Regional analysis provides insights into the distribution of sales across developed and developing regions, with major regions and countries ranked by value compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the period 2022-2030. The report also presents a prelude to fluorotelomers, outlining their characteristics, facts, and associated problems and risks.



The Fluorotelomers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$167.8 Million in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$208.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.5% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.4% and 7.5% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.7% CAGR.



MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Economic Outlook

Competitive Scenario

Fluorotelomers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

Global Fluorotelomers Market to Maintain Stunning March with Rampant Demand: Prospects and Outlook

Analysis by Product

World Fluorotelomers Market by Product (2023 & 2030): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Fluorotelomer Alcohol, Fluorotelomer Acrylate, Fluorotelomer Iodide, and Other Products

Analysis by End-Use

World Fluorotelomers Market by End-Use (2023 & 2030): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Textiles, Fire Fighting Foams, Stain Resistants,

Food Packaging, and Other End-Uses

Regional Analysis

World Fluorotelomers Market by Region (2023 & 2030): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions

Global Fluorotelomers Market - Major Regions/Countries Ranked by Value CAGR for 2022-2030: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Canada, Europe, USA, and Japan

Fluorotelomers: A Prelude

Fluorotelomers Facts

Problems and Risks Associated with Fluorotelomers

Select Brands

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

C6 Fluorotelomers Shape Fabric of Global Textile Industry

Millennials: A Strong Influencing Demographic

E-Commerce Emerge as New Growth Driver

World E-commerce Revenues in US$ Trillion: 2017-2024

Expanding Clothing & Textile Needs of Ballooning World Population to Drive Demand for Fluorotelomers Usage in Textile Industry

World Population Estimates (2000-2050)

Rapid Pace of Urbanization to Drive Demand for Textile Use Fluorotelomers

World Percentage of Population Residing in Urban Areas by Region: 2000, 2010, 2020, 2030, 2040, and 2050

Rising Affluence of Middle Class Consumer Segment

Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035

Global Middle Class Spending (in US$ Trillion) by Geographic Region

Detection of PFAS in School Uniforms Raises Serious Concerns over Children Health

Fire Safety Equipment Gain Traction as Safety and Security become Top Priorities Among Property Owners

Specialty Systems Aim to Expand Market Share

Implementation of Stringent Regulations and Policies Boost Growth

PFAS Free Foams to Increasingly Replace PFAS Based Foams in Fire Suppression Systems for Industrial Facilities

Stain Resistants Demand in Varied Applications Drives Growth in Fluorotelomer Market

Spurt in Food & Beverage Packaging Applications to Drive Market Growth

Sustained Rise in Demand for Convenience and Packaged Foods to Fuel Growth

Global Packaged Food Sales in US$ Trillion for 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023

Food Consumption Patterns to Influence Market Prospects

Pandemic-Induced Changes Impact Packaging Market

Sustainable Packaging of Food Products Continues to be Relevant

Investments in Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Sectors: An Opportunity

Issues and Concerns

Toxicity Concerns Related to Fluorotelomer Alcohols

Toxicity in 'Short-Chain' PFAS Chemicals: A Concern?

Would Fluorotelomers Get the Villain Tag under the Infamous PFAS Gang?

Lack of Information Hinders Government Efforts to Regulate Fluorotelomers

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 18 Featured)

AGC Chemicals Americas Inc.

Archroma

Dynax Corp.

Merck KGaA

Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc.

Tokyo Chemical Industry (India) Pvt. Ltd.

The Chemours Company

