Omega Therapeutics to Present New Preclinical Data on Epigenomic Upregulation at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy 27th Annual Meeting

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: OMGA) (“Omega”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of a new class of programmable epigenomic mRNA medicines, today announced it will present a poster at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 27th Annual Meeting taking place in Baltimore, MD, May 7 – 11, 2024. The poster will feature new preclinical data that demonstrate the ability of Omega's programmable epigenomic controllers (ECs) to pre-transcriptionally upregulate gene expression across a diverse set of genes, offering a broad range of potential therapeutic applications.



Details for the poster presentation are as follows:

Title: Tuned Upregulation of Diverse Gene Targets Using Programmable Epigenomic Controllers

Abstract Number: 697

Poster Session: Epigenetic Editing and RNA Editing

Date and Time: May 8, 2024, 12:00 p.m. – 7 p.m. ET

The poster will be made available on the Omega website at https://omegatherapeutics.com/science/publications/ at the same time as the presentation.

About Omega Therapeutics

Omega Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of a new class of programmable epigenomic mRNA medicines to treat or cure a broad range of diseases. By pre-transcriptionally modulating gene expression, Omega’s approach enables precision epigenomic control of nearly all human genes, including historically undruggable and difficult-to-treat targets, without altering native nucleic acid sequences. Founded in 2017 by Flagship Pioneering following breakthrough research by world-renowned experts in the field of epigenetics, Omega is led by a seasoned and accomplished leadership team with a track record of innovation and operational excellence. The Company is committed to revolutionizing genomic medicine and has a pipeline of therapeutic candidates derived from its OMEGA platform spanning oncology, regenerative medicine, and multigenic diseases including inflammatory and cardiometabolic conditions.

For more information, visit omegatherapeutics.com



About the OMEGA Platform

The OMEGA platform leverages the Company’s deep understanding of gene regulation, genomic architecture and epigenetic mechanisms to design programmable epigenomic mRNA medicines that precisely target and modulate gene expression at the pre-transcriptional level. Combining world-class data science capabilities with rational drug design and customized delivery, the OMEGA platform enables control of fundamental epigenetic processes and reprogramming of cellular physiology to address the root cause of disease. Omega’s modular and programmable mRNA medicines, called epigenomic controllers, target specific genomic loci within insulated genomic domains with high specificity to durably tune single or multiple genes to treat and cure diseases through unprecedented precision epigenomic control.