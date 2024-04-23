Sandy Spring Bancorp Reports First Quarter Earnings of $20.4 Million

OLNEY, Md., April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq-SASR), the parent company of Sandy Spring Bank, reported net income of $20.4 million ($0.45 per diluted common share) for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared to net income of $26.1 million ($0.58 per diluted common share) for the fourth quarter of 2023 and $51.3 million ($1.14 per diluted common share) for the first quarter of 2023.



Current quarter's core earnings were $21.9 million ($0.49 per diluted common share), compared to $27.1 million ($0.60 per diluted common share) for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 and $52.3 million ($1.16 per diluted common share) for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. Core earnings exclude the after-tax impact of amortization of intangibles, investment securities gains or losses and other non-recurring or extraordinary items. The current quarter's decline of net income and core earnings as compared to the linked quarter was driven by an increase to the provision for credit losses coupled with lower net interest income and higher non-interest expense, partially offset by higher non-interest income. The total provision for credit losses was $2.4 million for the first quarter of 2024 compared to a credit of $3.4 million for the previous quarter and a credit of $21.5 million for the first quarter of 2023.

“We continued to gain momentum this quarter in several critical areas, including growing core funding and maintaining a strong liquidity position. We also continued to uphold our credit quality through prudent risk management and our hands-on approach to working with our clients,” said Daniel J. Schrider, Chair, President & CEO of Sandy Spring Bank.

“As we move through the year, we remain focused on expanding client relationships through enhanced products, services and digital solutions and by delivering local and remarkable client service,” Schrider added.

First Quarter Highlights

Total assets at March 31, 2024 decreased by 1% to $13.9 billion compared to $14.0 billion at December 31, 2023.

Total loans remained level at $11.4 billion as of March 31, 2024 compared to December 31, 2023. During the current quarter, we reduced our concentration in the investor commercial real estate segment by $106.5 million, while the AD&C portfolio increased $101.3 million. Total commercial business loans and lines and mortgage and consumer loan portfolios remained relatively unchanged during this period.

Deposits increased $230.7 million or 2% to $11.2 billion at March 31, 2024 compared to $11.0 billion at December 31, 2023, as interest-bearing deposits increased $326.9 million, while noninterest-bearing deposits declined $96.2 million. Strong growth in the interest-bearing deposit categories was mainly experienced within savings accounts, which grew by $303.9 million compared to the linked quarter. Interest checking and money market accounts increased $64.5 million and $51.6 million, respectively, while time deposits decreased $93.0 million. The decline within noninterest-bearing deposit categories was driven by lower balances in commercial and small business checking accounts.

The ratio of non-performing loans to total loans was 0.74% at March 31, 2024 compared to 0.81% at December 31, 2023 and 0.41% at March 31, 2023. The current quarter's reduction in non-performing loans was related to full payoffs of several non-accrual loans in combination with the movement of one investment commercial real estate loan from a non-accrual category to the other real estate owned. Net charge-offs for the current quarter totaled $1.1 million.

Total borrowings declined $353.4 million at March 31, 2024 compared to the previous quarter, due to the full payoff of $300.0 million in outstanding borrowings through the Federal Reserve Bank's Bank Term Funding Program and a $50.0 million reduction in FHLB advances.

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2024 declined $2.4 million or 3% compared to the previous quarter and $18.0 million or 18% compared to the first quarter of 2023. Compared to the previous quarter, the $0.4 million growth in interest income for the current quarter was more than offset by the $2.7 million increase in interest expense.

The net interest margin was 2.41% for the first quarter of 2024 compared to 2.45% for the fourth quarter of 2023 and 2.99% for the first quarter of 2023. Overall, the rate of net interest margin contraction slowed down during the current quarter and we experienced a margin increase during the last month of the current quarter. Compared to the linked quarter, the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities rose 10 basis points, while the yield on interest-earning assets increased 9 basis points.

Provision for credit losses directly attributable to the funded loan portfolio was $3.3 million for the current quarter compared to a credit of $2.6 million in the previous quarter and a credit of $18.9 million in the prior year quarter. The increase in the provision during the current quarter was attributable to the adjustments of risk factors applied to specific industries within the commercial real estate segment, partially offset by lower individual reserves, the result of several payoffs of non-accrual loans, and the reduced probability of an economic recession. In addition, during the current quarter, the reserve for unfunded commitments decreased by $0.9 million, a result of higher utilization rates on lines of credit.

Non-interest income for the first quarter of 2024 increased by 11% or $1.8 million compared to the linked quarter and grew by 15% or $2.4 million compared to the prior year quarter. The quarter-over-quarter increase was mainly driven by higher wealth management income, due to a 3% increase in assets under management and the overall favorable market performance, along with higher income from mortgage banking activities and other income, generated by increased credit-related fees.

Non-interest expense for the first quarter of 2024 increased $0.9 million or 1% compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 and $1.7 million or 3% compared to the prior year quarter. The quarterly increase in non-interest expense was primarily due to higher salaries and benefits as more employees were subject to employer-related payroll taxes during the current quarter as compared to the linked quarter, partially offset by lower professional fees and lower marketing expense.

Return on average assets (“ROA”) for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 was 0.58% and return on average tangible common equity (“ROTCE”) was 7.39% compared to 0.73% and 9.26%, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2023 and 1.49% and 19.10%, respectively, for the first quarter of 2023. On a non-GAAP basis, the current quarter's core ROA was 0.63% and core ROTCE was 7.39% compared to 0.76% and 9.26%, respectively, for the previous quarter and 1.52% and 19.11%, respectively, for the first quarter of 2023.

The GAAP efficiency ratio was 69.60% for the first quarter of 2024, compared to 68.33% for the fourth quarter of 2023 and 58.55% for the first quarter of 2023. The non-GAAP efficiency ratio was 66.73% for the first quarter of 2024 compared to 66.16% for the fourth quarter of 2023 and 56.87% for the prior year quarter. The increase in non-GAAP efficiency ratio (reflecting a decrease in efficiency) in the current quarter compared to the previous quarter and the first quarter of the prior year was the result of declines in net revenue from the prior periods coupled with the growth in non-interest expense.

Balance Sheet and Credit Quality

Total assets were $13.9 billion at March 31, 2024, as compared to $14.0 billion at December 31, 2023. At March 31, 2024 total loans were stable at $11.4 billion compared to the previous quarter. Investment commercial real estate loans decreased $106.5 million or 2% quarter-over-quarter, while the AD&C portfolio grew $101.3 million or 10% during this period. Commercial business loans and total mortgage and consumer loan portfolios remained relatively unchanged. Overall, the loan portfolio mix remained consistent compared to the previous quarter.

Deposits increased $230.7 million or 2% to $11.2 billion at March 31, 2024 compared to $11.0 billion at December 31, 2023. During this period interest-bearing deposits increased $326.9 million or 4%, while noninterest-bearing deposits declined by $96.2 million or 3%. Growth within interest-bearing deposit categories was driven by savings accounts, which increased by $303.9 million or 24%. Interest checking accounts and money market accounts grew by $64.5 million or 4% and $51.6 million or 2% during the current quarter, respectively. These increases were partially offset by the $93.0 million or 3% reduction in time deposits, of which $49.8 million was related to a reduction in brokered time deposits. The decline in noninterest-bearing deposit category was primarily driven by decreases of $110.6 million or 9% and $35.9 million or 3% in commercial and small business checking accounts, respectively. Total deposits, excluding brokered deposits, increased by $286.6 million or 3% quarter-over-quarter and represented 93% of the total deposits as of March 31, 2024 compared to 92% at December 31, 2023, reflecting continued strength and stability of the core deposit base. The deposit growth experienced during the current quarter resulted in the loan to deposit ratio declining to 101% at March 31, 2024 from 103% at December 31, 2023. Total uninsured deposits at March 31, 2024 were approximately 33% of the total deposits.

Total borrowings declined by $353.4 million or 27% at March 31, 2024 as compared to the previous quarter, driven by a full payoff of $300.0 million of outstanding borrowings through the Federal Reserve Bank's Bank Term Funding Program facility. In addition, FHLB advances were reduced by $50.0 million during the current quarter. At March 31, 2024, contingent liquidity, which consists of available FHLB borrowings, fed funds, funds through the Federal Reserve Bank's discount window, as well as excess cash and unpledged investment securities, totaled $6.3 billion or 170% of uninsured deposits.

The tangible common equity ratio increased to 8.86% of tangible assets at March 31, 2024, compared to 8.77% at December 31, 2023. This increase reflected the impact of a $141.6 million reduction in tangible assets, while tangible common equity remained level during the current quarter.

At March 31, 2024, the Company had a total risk-based capital ratio of 15.05%, a common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 10.96%, a tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 10.96%, and a tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.56%. All of these ratios remain well in excess of the mandated minimum regulatory requirements.

Non-performing loans include non-accrual loans and accruing loans 90 days or more past due. At March 31, 2024, non-performing loans totaled $84.4 million, compared to $91.8 million at December 31, 2023 and $47.2 million at March 31, 2023. Non-performing loans to total loans ratio was 0.74% compared to 0.81% on a linked quarter basis. These levels of non-performing loans compare to 0.41% at March 31, 2023. The current quarter's decrease in non-performing loans was mainly related to several full payoffs, charge-offs and the transfer of one commercial real estate loan into other real estate owned. The majority of the non-accrual loans fully paid off during the current quarter were previously adequately reserved for, which provided a benefit to the current quarter's provision expense as the respective individual reserves were released upon the full payoff. Additionally, during the current quarter, we foreclosed on and transferred one investment commercial real estate property out of non-accrual loan category into the other real estate owned. Total net charge-offs for the current quarter amounted to $1.1 million compared to net recoveries of $0.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and $0.3 million of net recoveries for the first quarter of 2023.

At March 31, 2024, the allowance for credit losses was $123.1 million or 1.08% of outstanding loans and 146% of non-performing loans, compared to $120.9 million or 1.06% of outstanding loans and 132% of non-performing loans at the end of the previous quarter and $117.6 million or 1.03% of outstanding loans and 249% of non-performing loans at the end of the first quarter of 2023. The increase in the allowance for the current quarter compared to the previous quarter mainly reflects updates to risk adjustments applied to specific industries within the commercial real estate segment, partially offset by lower individual reserves due to non-accrual loan payoffs and the reduced probability of an economic recession.

Income Statement Review

Quarterly Results

Net income was $20.4 million ($0.45 per diluted common share) for the three months ended March 31, 2024 compared to $26.1 million ($0.58 per diluted common share) for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and $51.3 million ($1.14 per diluted common share) for the prior year quarter. The current quarter's core earnings were $21.9 million ($0.49 per diluted common share), compared to $27.1 million ($0.60 per diluted common share) for the previous quarter and $52.3 million ($1.16 per diluted common share) for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The declines in the current quarter's net income and core earnings compared to the previous quarter were driven primarily by a higher provision for credit losses coupled with the decline in net interest income.

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2024 decreased $2.4 million or 3% compared to the previous quarter and $18.0 million or 18% compared to the first quarter of 2023. Both linked quarter and year-over-year decreases in net interest income were driven by higher interest expense, a result of higher funding costs, which outpaced growth in interest income. The rising interest rate environment was primarily responsible for a $14.7 million year-over-year increase in interest income. This growth in interest income was more than offset by the $32.6 million year-over-year growth in interest expense as funding costs have also risen in response to the rising rate environment and significant competition for deposits. Interest income growth occurred in all categories of commercial loans and, to a lesser degree, in residential mortgage loans, and consumer loans.

The net interest margin was 2.41% for the first quarter of 2024 compared to 2.45% for the fourth quarter of 2023 and 2.99% for the first quarter of 2023. The contraction of the net interest margin slowed down during the current quarter as the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities rose 10 basis points, while the yield on interest-earning assets increased 9 basis points. The rate and yield increases year-over-year were driven by the several federal funds rate increases that occurred over the preceding twelve months, competition for deposits in the market, and customer movement of excess funds out of noninterest-bearing accounts into higher yielding products. As compared to the prior year quarter, the yield on interest-earning assets increased 38 basis points while the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities rose 115 basis points, resulting in net interest margin compression of 58 basis points. With respect to the current quarter, margin compression began to reverse itself as the net interest income and net interest margin increased during the last month of the current quarter.

The total provision for credit losses was $2.4 million for the first quarter of 2024 compared to a credit of $3.4 million for the previous quarter and a credit of $21.5 million for the first quarter of 2023. The provision for credit losses directly attributable to the funded loan portfolio was $3.3 million for the current quarter compared to a credit of $2.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and the prior year quarter’s credit of $18.9 million. The current quarter's provision is mainly a reflection of adjustments applied to specific industries within the commercial real estate segment, partially offset by lower individual reserves due to full payoffs of several non-accrual loans along with the lower probability of an economic recession.

Non-interest income for the first quarter of 2024 increased by 11% or $1.8 million compared to the linked quarter and grew by 15% or $2.4 million compared to the prior year quarter. The current quarter's increase in non-interest income as compared to the previous quarter was mainly driven by the $0.7 million increase in wealth management income due to the $166.0 million or 3% growth in assets under management and the overall favorable market performance. Additionally, income from mortgage banking activities and other income, a result of increased credit-related fees, increased by $0.6 million and $0.5 million, respectively.

Non-interest expense for the first quarter of 2024 increased $0.9 million or 1% compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 and $1.7 million or 3% compared to the first quarter of 2023. Quarter-over-quarter increase is predominantly attributable to the $1.2 million increase in salaries and benefits, as more employees were subject to employer-related payroll taxes during the current quarter as compared to the previous quarter. This increase was partially offset by lower professional fees and lower marketing expense, which declined by $0.7 million and $0.5 million, respectively.

For the first quarter of 2024, the GAAP efficiency ratio was 69.60% compared to 68.33% for the fourth quarter of 2023 and 58.55% for the first quarter of 2023. The GAAP efficiency ratio rose from the prior year quarter primarily as a result of the 14% decrease in GAAP revenue in combination with the 3% increase in GAAP non-interest expense. The non-GAAP efficiency ratio was 66.73% for the current quarter as compared to 66.16% for the fourth quarter of 2023 and 56.87% for the first quarter of 2023. The increase in the non-GAAP efficiency ratio (reflecting a decrease in efficiency) from the first quarter of the prior year to the current year quarter was primarily the result of the 13% decline in non-GAAP revenue, while non-GAAP expenses increased 1%.

ROA for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 was 0.58% and ROTCE was 7.39% compared to 0.73% and 9.26%, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2023 and 1.49% and 19.10%, respectively, for the first quarter of 2023. On a non-GAAP basis, the current quarter's core ROA was 0.63% and core ROTCE was 7.39% compared to 0.76% and 9.26% for the fourth quarter of 2023 and 1.52% and 19.11%, respectively, for the first quarter of 2023.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This news release contains financial information and performance measures determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). The Company’s management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information provides a better comparison of period-to-period operating performance. Additionally, the Company believes this information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and, therefore, such information is useful to investors. Non-GAAP measures used in this release consist of the following:

Tangible common equity and related measures are non-GAAP measures that exclude the impact of goodwill and other intangible assets.

The non-GAAP efficiency ratio excludes amortization of intangible assets, investment securities gains/(losses), contingent payment expense, and includes tax-equivalent income.

Core earnings and the related measures of core earnings per diluted common share, core return on average assets and core return on average tangible common equity reflect net income exclusive of amortization of intangible assets, investment securities gains/(losses) and other non-recurring or extraordinary items, on a net of tax basis.

Pre-tax pre-provision net income excludes income tax expense and the provision (credit) for credit losses.

These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Please refer to the non-GAAP Reconciliation tables included with this release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc., headquartered in Olney, Maryland, is the holding company for Sandy Spring Bank, a premier community bank in the Greater Washington, D.C. region. With over 50 locations, the bank offers a broad range of commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services throughout Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. Through its subsidiaries, Rembert Pendleton Jackson and West Financial Services, Inc., Sandy Spring Bank also offers a comprehensive menu of wealth management services.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - UNAUDITED





Three Months Ended

March 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2024 2023 %

Change Results of operations: Net interest income $ 79,343 $ 97,302 (18 )% Provision/ (credit) for credit losses 2,388 (21,536 ) N/M Non-interest income 18,367 15,951 15 Non-interest expense 68,006 66,305 3 Income before income tax expense 27,316 68,484 (60 ) Net income 20,372 51,253 (60 ) Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 20,346 $ 51,084 (60 ) Pre-tax pre-provision net income (1) $ 29,704 $ 46,948 (37 ) Return on average assets 0.58 % 1.49 % Return on average common equity 5.17 % 13.93 % Return on average tangible common equity (1) 7.39 % 19.10 % Net interest margin 2.41 % 2.99 % Efficiency ratio - GAAP basis (2) 69.60 % 58.55 % Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis (2) 66.73 % 56.87 % Per share data: Basic net income per common share $ 0.45 $ 1.14 (61 )% Diluted net income per common share $ 0.45 $ 1.14 (60 ) Weighted average diluted common shares 45,086,471 44,872,582 — Dividends declared per share $ 0.34 $ 0.34 — Book value per common share $ 35.37 $ 34.37 3 Tangible book value per common share (1) $ 26.61 $ 25.83 3 Outstanding common shares 44,940,147 44,712,497 1 Financial condition at period-end: Investment securities $ 1,405,490 $ 1,528,336 (8 )% Loans 11,364,284 11,395,241 — Assets 13,888,133 14,129,007 (2 ) Deposits 11,227,200 11,075,991 1 Stockholders' equity 1,589,364 1,536,865 3 Capital ratios: Tier 1 leverage (3) 9.56 % 9.44 % Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (3) 10.96 % 10.53 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (3) 10.96 % 10.53 % Total regulatory capital to risk-weighted assets (3) 15.05 % 14.43 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (4) 8.86 % 8.40 % Average equity to average assets 11.27 % 10.70 % Credit quality ratios: Allowance for credit losses to loans 1.08 % 1.03 % Non-performing loans to total loans 0.74 % 0.41 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.63 % 0.34 % Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 145.78 % 248.93 % Annualized net charge-offs/ (recoveries) to average loans (5) 0.04 % (0.01 )%





N/M - not meaningful (1) Represents a non-GAAP measure. (2) The efficiency ratio - GAAP basis is non-interest expense divided by net interest income plus non-interest income from the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income. The traditional efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis excludes intangible asset amortization, and contingent payment expense from non-interest expense; and investment securities gains/ (losses) from non-interest income; and adds the tax-equivalent adjustment to net interest income. See the Reconciliation Table included with these Financial Highlights. (3) Estimated ratio at March 31, 2024. (4) The tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio is a non-GAAP ratio that divides assets excluding goodwill and other intangible assets into stockholders' equity after deducting goodwill and other intangible assets. See the Reconciliation Table included with these Financial Highlights. (5) Calculation utilizes average loans, excluding residential mortgage loans held-for-sale.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

RECONCILIATION TABLE - UNAUDITED (CONTINUED)

OPERATING EARNINGS - METRICS

Three Months Ended

March 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2024 2023 Core earnings (non-GAAP): Net income (GAAP) $ 20,372 $ 51,253 Plus/ (less) non-GAAP adjustments (net of tax)(1): Amortization of intangible assets 1,544 973 Investment securities gains/ losses — — Contingent payment expense — 27 Core earnings (Non-GAAP) $ 21,916 $ 52,253 Core earnings per diluted common share (non-GAAP): Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted (GAAP) 45,086,471 44,872,582 Earnings per diluted common share (GAAP) $ 0.45 $ 1.14 Core earnings per diluted common share (non-GAAP) $ 0.49 $ 1.16 Core return on average assets (non-GAAP): Average assets (GAAP) $ 14,061,935 $ 13,949,276 Return on average assets (GAAP) 0.58 % 1.49 % Core return on average assets (non-GAAP) 0.63 % 1.52 % Return/ Core return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP): Net Income (GAAP) $ 20,372 $ 51,253 Plus: Amortization of intangible assets (net of tax) 1,544 973 Net income before amortization of intangible assets $ 21,916 $ 52,226 Average total stockholders' equity (GAAP) $ 1,584,902 $ 1,491,929 Average goodwill (363,436 ) (363,436 ) Average other intangible assets, net (29,260 ) (19,380 ) Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,192,206 $ 1,109,113 Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 7.39 % 19.10 % Core return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 7.39 % 19.11 %





(1) Tax adjustments have been determined using the combined marginal federal and state rate of 25.37% and 25.47% for 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

RECONCILIATION TABLE - UNAUDITED

Three Months Ended

March 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2024 2023 Pre-tax pre-provision net income: Net income (GAAP) $ 20,372 $ 51,253 Plus/ (less) non-GAAP adjustments: Income tax expense 6,944 17,231 Provision/ (credit) for credit losses 2,388 (21,536 ) Pre-tax pre-provision net income (non-GAAP) $ 29,704 $ 46,948 Efficiency ratio (GAAP): Non-interest expense $ 68,006 $ 66,305 Net interest income plus non-interest income $ 97,710 $ 113,253 Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 69.60 % 58.55 % Efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP): Non-interest expense $ 68,006 $ 66,305 Less non-GAAP adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets 2,069 1,306 Contingent payment expense — 36 Non-interest expense - as adjusted $ 65,937 $ 64,963 Net interest income plus non-interest income $ 97,710 $ 113,253 Plus non-GAAP adjustment: Tax-equivalent income 1,099 970 Less/ (plus) non-GAAP adjustment: Investment securities gains/ (losses) — — Net interest income plus non-interest income - as adjusted $ 98,809 $ 114,223 Efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) 66.73 % 56.87 % Tangible common equity ratio: Total stockholders' equity $ 1,589,364 $ 1,536,865 Goodwill (363,436 ) (363,436 ) Other intangible assets, net (29,864 ) (18,549 ) Tangible common equity $ 1,196,064 $ 1,154,880 Total assets $ 13,888,133 $ 14,129,007 Goodwill (363,436 ) (363,436 ) Other intangible assets, net (29,864 ) (18,549 ) Tangible assets $ 13,494,833 $ 13,747,022 Tangible common equity ratio 8.86 % 8.40 % Outstanding common shares 44,940,147 44,712,497 Tangible book value per common share $ 26.61 $ 25.83

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION - UNAUDITED

(Dollars in thousands) March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 79,305 $ 82,257 Federal funds sold 243 245 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 330,842 463,396 Cash and cash equivalents 410,390 545,898 Residential mortgage loans held for sale (at fair value) 16,627 10,836 Investments held-to-maturity (fair values of $192,798 and $200,411 at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively) 231,354 236,165 Investments available-for-sale (at fair value) 1,100,741 1,102,681 Other investments, at cost 73,395 75,607 Total loans 11,364,284 11,366,989 Less: allowance for credit losses - loans (123,096 ) (120,865 ) Net loans 11,241,188 11,246,124 Premises and equipment, net 59,843 59,490 Other real estate owned 2,700 — Accrued interest receivable 47,152 46,583 Goodwill 363,436 363,436 Other intangible assets, net 29,864 28,301 Other assets 311,443 313,051 Total assets $ 13,888,133 $ 14,028,172 Liabilities Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 2,817,928 $ 2,914,161 Interest-bearing deposits 8,409,272 8,082,377 Total deposits 11,227,200 10,996,538 Securities sold under retail repurchase agreements 71,529 75,032 Federal funds purchased — — Federal Reserve Bank borrowings — 300,000 Advances from FHLB 500,000 550,000 Subordinated debt 370,952 370,803 Total borrowings 942,481 1,295,835 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 129,088 147,657 Total liabilities 12,298,769 12,440,030 Stockholders' equity Common stock -- par value $1.00; shares authorized 100,000,000; shares issued and outstanding 44,940,147 and 44,913,561 at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. 44,940 44,914 Additional paid in capital 743,850 742,243 Retained earnings 903,377 898,316 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (102,803 ) (97,331 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,589,364 1,588,142 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 13,888,133 $ 14,028,172

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - UNAUDITED

Three Months Ended

March 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2024 2023 Interest income: Interest and fees on loans $ 150,635 $ 139,727 Interest on loans held for sale 128 152 Interest on deposits with banks 6,786 2,686 Interest and dividend income on investment securities: Taxable 6,663 7,008 Tax-advantaged 1,797 1,770 Interest on federal funds sold 5 4 Total interest income 166,014 151,347 Interest expense: Interest on deposits 73,366 40,788 Interest on retail repurchase agreements and federal funds purchased 3,386 2,104 Interest on advances from FHLB 5,973 7,207 Interest on subordinated debt 3,946 3,946 Total interest expense 86,671 54,045 Net interest income 79,343 97,302 Provision/ (credit) for credit losses 2,388 (21,536 ) Net interest income after provision/ (credit) for credit losses 76,955 118,838 Non-interest income: Investment securities gains/ (losses) — — Service charges on deposit accounts 2,817 2,388 Mortgage banking activities 1,374 1,245 Wealth management income 9,958 8,992 Income from bank owned life insurance 1,160 907 Bank card fees 413 418 Other income 2,645 2,001 Total non-interest income 18,367 15,951 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 36,698 38,926 Occupancy expense of premises 4,816 4,847 Equipment expenses 3,963 4,117 Marketing 742 1,543 Outside data services 3,103 2,514 FDIC insurance 2,911 2,138 Amortization of intangible assets 2,069 1,306 Professional fees and services 4,880 3,684 Other expenses 8,824 7,230 Total non-interest expense 68,006 66,305 Income before income tax expense 27,316 68,484 Income tax expense 6,944 17,231 Net income $ 20,372 $ 51,253 Net income per share amounts: Basic net income per common share $ 0.45 $ 1.14 Diluted net income per common share $ 0.45 $ 1.14 Dividends declared per share $ 0.34 $ 0.34

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

HISTORICAL TRENDS - QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED

2024 2023 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Profitability for the quarter: Tax-equivalent interest income $ 167,113 $ 166,729 $ 163,479 $ 159,156 $ 152,317 Interest expense 86,671 83,920 77,330 67,679 54,045 Tax-equivalent net interest income 80,442 82,809 86,149 91,477 98,272 Tax-equivalent adjustment 1,099 1,113 1,068 1,006 970 Provision/ (credit) for credit losses 2,388 (3,445 ) 2,365 5,055 (21,536 ) Non-interest income 18,367 16,560 17,391 17,176 15,951 Non-interest expense 68,006 67,142 72,471 69,136 66,305 Income before income tax expense 27,316 34,559 27,636 33,456 68,484 Income tax expense 6,944 8,459 6,890 8,711 17,231 Net income $ 20,372 $ 26,100 $ 20,746 $ 24,745 $ 51,253 GAAP financial performance: Return on average assets 0.58 % 0.73 % 0.58 % 0.70 % 1.49 % Return on average common equity 5.17 % 6.70 % 5.35 % 6.46 % 13.93 % Return on average tangible common equity 7.39 % 9.26 % 7.42 % 8.93 % 19.10 % Net interest margin 2.41 % 2.45 % 2.55 % 2.73 % 2.99 % Efficiency ratio - GAAP basis 69.60 % 68.33 % 70.72 % 64.22 % 58.55 % Non-GAAP financial performance: Pre-tax pre-provision net income $ 29,704 $ 31,114 $ 30,001 $ 38,511 $ 46,948 Core after-tax earnings $ 21,916 $ 27,147 $ 27,766 $ 27,136 $ 52,253 Core return on average assets 0.63 % 0.76 % 0.78 % 0.77 % 1.52 % Core return on average common equity 5.56 % 6.97 % 7.16 % 7.09 % 14.20 % Core return on average tangible common equity 7.39 % 9.26 % 9.51 % 9.43 % 19.11 % Core earnings per diluted common share $ 0.49 $ 0.60 $ 0.62 $ 0.60 $ 1.16 Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis 66.73 % 66.16 % 60.91 % 60.68 % 56.87 % Per share data: Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 20,346 $ 26,066 $ 20,719 $ 24,712 $ 51,084 Basic net income per common share $ 0.45 $ 0.58 $ 0.46 $ 0.55 $ 1.14 Diluted net income per common share $ 0.45 $ 0.58 $ 0.46 $ 0.55 $ 1.14 Weighted average diluted common shares 45,086,471 45,009,574 44,960,455 44,888,759 44,872,582 Dividends declared per share $ 0.34 $ 0.34 $ 0.34 $ 0.34 $ 0.34 Non-interest income: Securities gains/ (losses) $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — Service charges on deposit accounts 2,817 2,749 2,704 2,606 2,388 Mortgage banking activities 1,374 792 1,682 1,817 1,245 Wealth management income 9,958 9,219 9,391 9,031 8,992 Income from bank owned life insurance 1,160 1,207 845 1,251 907 Bank card fees 413 454 450 447 418 Other income 2,645 2,139 2,319 2,024 2,001 Total non-interest income $ 18,367 $ 16,560 $ 17,391 $ 17,176 $ 15,951 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits $ 36,698 $ 35,482 $ 44,853 $ 40,931 $ 38,926 Occupancy expense of premises 4,816 4,558 4,609 4,764 4,847 Equipment expenses 3,963 3,987 3,811 3,760 4,117 Marketing 742 1,242 729 1,589 1,543 Outside data services 3,103 3,000 2,819 2,853 2,514 FDIC insurance 2,911 2,615 2,333 2,375 2,138 Amortization of intangible assets 2,069 1,403 1,245 1,269 1,306 Professional fees and services 4,880 5,628 4,509 4,161 3,684 Other expenses 8,824 9,227 7,563 7,434 7,230 Total non-interest expense $ 68,006 $ 67,142 $ 72,471 $ 69,136 $ 66,305

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

HISTORICAL TRENDS - QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED

2024 2023 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Balance sheets at quarter end: Commercial investor real estate loans $ 4,997,879 $ 5,104,425 $ 5,137,694 $ 5,131,210 $ 5,167,456 Commercial owner-occupied real estate loans 1,741,113 1,755,235 1,760,384 1,770,135 1,769,928 Commercial AD&C loans 1,090,259 988,967 938,673 1,045,742 1,046,665 Commercial business loans 1,509,592 1,504,880 1,454,709 1,423,614 1,437,478 Residential mortgage loans 1,511,624 1,474,521 1,432,051 1,385,743 1,328,524 Residential construction loans 97,685 121,419 160,345 190,690 223,456 Consumer loans 416,132 417,542 416,436 422,505 421,734 Total loans 11,364,284 11,366,989 11,300,292 11,369,639 11,395,241 Allowance for credit losses - loans (123,096 ) (120,865 ) (123,360 ) (120,287 ) (117,613 ) Loans held for sale 16,627 10,836 19,235 21,476 16,262 Investment securities 1,405,490 1,414,453 1,392,078 1,463,554 1,528,336 Total assets 13,888,133 14,028,172 14,135,085 13,994,545 14,129,007 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 2,817,928 2,914,161 3,013,905 3,079,896 3,228,678 Total deposits 11,227,200 10,996,538 11,151,012 10,958,922 11,075,991 Customer repurchase agreements 71,529 75,032 66,581 74,510 47,627 Total stockholders' equity 1,589,364 1,588,142 1,537,914 1,539,032 1,536,865 Quarterly average balance sheets: Commercial investor real estate loans $ 5,057,334 $ 5,125,028 $ 5,125,459 $ 5,146,632 $ 5,136,204 Commercial owner-occupied real estate loans 1,746,042 1,755,048 1,769,717 1,773,039 1,769,680 Commercial AD&C loans 1,030,763 960,646 995,682 1,057,205 1,082,791 Commercial business loans 1,508,336 1,433,035 1,442,518 1,441,489 1,444,588 Residential mortgage loans 1,491,277 1,451,614 1,406,929 1,353,809 1,307,761 Residential construction loans 110,456 142,325 174,204 211,590 223,313 Consumer loans 417,539 419,299 421,189 423,306 424,122 Total loans 11,361,747 11,286,995 11,335,698 11,407,070 11,388,459 Loans held for sale 8,142 10,132 13,714 17,480 8,324 Investment securities 1,536,127 1,544,173 1,589,342 1,639,324 1,679,593 Interest-earning assets 13,411,810 13,462,583 13,444,117 13,423,589 13,316,165 Total assets 14,061,935 14,090,423 14,086,342 14,094,653 13,949,276 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 2,730,295 2,958,254 3,041,101 3,137,971 3,480,433 Total deposits 11,086,145 11,089,587 11,076,724 10,928,038 11,049,991 Customer repurchase agreements 72,836 66,622 67,298 58,382 60,626 Total interest-bearing liabilities 9,583,074 9,418,666 9,332,617 9,257,652 8,806,720 Total stockholders' equity 1,584,902 1,546,312 1,538,553 1,535,465 1,491,929 Financial measures: Average equity to average assets 11.27 % 10.97 % 10.92 % 10.89 % 10.70 % Average investment securities to average earning assets 11.45 % 11.47 % 11.82 % 12.21 % 12.61 % Average loans to average earning assets 84.71 % 83.84 % 84.32 % 84.98 % 85.52 % Loans to assets 81.83 % 81.03 % 79.94 % 81.24 % 80.65 % Loans to deposits 101.22 % 103.37 % 101.34 % 103.75 % 102.88 % Assets under management $ 6,165,509 $ 5,999,520 $ 5,536,499 $ 5,742,888 $ 5,477,560 Capital measures: Tier 1 leverage (1) 9.56 % 9.51 % 9.50 % 9.42 % 9.44 % Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (1) 10.96 % 10.90 % 10.83 % 10.65 % 10.53 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (1) 10.96 % 10.90 % 10.83 % 10.65 % 10.53 % Total regulatory capital to risk-weighted assets (1) 15.05 % 14.92 % 14.85 % 14.60 % 14.43 % Book value per common share $ 35.37 $ 35.36 $ 34.26 $ 34.31 $ 34.37 Outstanding common shares 44,940,147 44,913,561 44,895,158 44,862,369 44,712,497





(1) Estimated ratio at March 31, 2024.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

LOAN PORTFOLIO QUALITY DETAIL - UNAUDITED

2024 2023 (Dollars in thousands) March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, Non-performing assets: Loans 90 days past due: Commercial real estate: Commercial investor real estate $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 215 Commercial owner-occupied real estate — — — — — Commercial AD&C — — — — — Commercial business 20 20 415 29 3,002 Residential real estate: Residential mortgage 340 342 — 692 352 Residential construction — — — — — Consumer — — — — — Total loans 90 days past due 360 362 415 721 3,569 Non-accrual loans: Commercial real estate: Commercial investor real estate 55,579 58,658 20,108 20,381 15,451 Commercial owner-occupied real estate 4,394 4,640 4,744 4,846 4,949 Commercial AD&C 556 1,259 1,422 569 — Commercial business 7,164 10,051 9,671 9,393 9,443 Residential real estate: Residential mortgage 11,835 12,332 10,766 10,153 8,935 Residential construction 542 443 449 — — Consumer 4,011 4,102 4,187 3,396 4,900 Total non-accrual loans 84,081 91,485 51,347 48,738 43,678 Total non-performing loans 84,441 91,847 51,762 49,459 47,247 Other real estate owned (OREO) 2,700 — 261 611 645 Total non-performing assets $ 87,141 $ 91,847 $ 52,023 $ 50,070 $ 47,892





For the Quarter Ended, (Dollars in thousands) March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 Analysis of non-accrual loan activity: Balance at beginning of period $ 91,485 $ 51,347 $ 48,738 $ 43,678 $ 34,782 Non-accrual balances transferred to OREO (2,700 ) — — — — Non-accrual balances charged-off (1,550 ) — (183 ) (2,049 ) (126 ) Net payments or draws (4,017 ) (7,619 ) (1,545 ) (1,654 ) (10,212 ) Loans placed on non-accrual 1,490 47,920 4,967 9,276 19,714 Non-accrual loans brought current (627 ) (163 ) (630 ) (513 ) (480 ) Balance at end of period $ 84,081 $ 91,485 $ 51,347 $ 48,738 $ 43,678 Analysis of allowance for credit losses - loans: Balance at beginning of period $ 120,865 $ 123,360 $ 120,287 $ 117,613 $ 136,242 Provision/ (credit) for credit losses - loans 3,331 (2,574 ) 3,171 4,454 (18,945 ) Less loans charged-off, net of recoveries: Commercial real estate: Commercial investor real estate (2 ) (3 ) (3 ) (14 ) (5 ) Commercial owner-occupied real estate (27 ) (27 ) (25 ) (27 ) (26 ) Commercial AD&C (283 ) — — — — Commercial business 1,550 (105 ) 15 363 (127 ) Residential real estate: Residential mortgage (6 ) (6 ) (4 ) 35 21 Residential construction — — — — — Consumer (132 ) 62 115 1,423 (179 ) Net charge-offs/ (recoveries) 1,100 (79 ) 98 1,780 (316 ) Balance at the end of period $ 123,096 $ 120,865 $ 123,360 $ 120,287 $ 117,613 Asset quality ratios: Non-performing loans to total loans 0.74 % 0.81 % 0.46 % 0.44 % 0.41 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.63 % 0.65 % 0.37 % 0.36 % 0.34 % Allowance for credit losses to loans 1.08 % 1.06 % 1.09 % 1.06 % 1.03 % Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 145.78 % 131.59 % 238.32 % 243.21 % 248.93 % Annualized net charge-offs/ (recoveries) to average loans 0.04 % — % — % 0.06 % (0.01 )%

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS AND RATES - UNAUDITED

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 (Dollars in thousands and tax-equivalent) Average

Balances Interest (1) Annualized

Average

Yield/Rate Average

Balances Interest (1) Annualized

Average

Yield/Rate Assets Commercial investor real estate loans $ 5,057,334 $ 59,642 4.74 % $ 5,136,204 $ 57,801 4.56 % Commercial owner-occupied real estate loans 1,746,042 20,718 4.77 1,769,680 19,598 4.49 Commercial AD&C loans 1,030,763 21,253 8.29 1,082,791 19,839 7.43 Commercial business loans 1,508,336 26,061 6.95 1,444,588 22,200 6.23 Total commercial loans 9,342,475 127,674 5.50 9,433,263 119,438 5.13 Residential mortgage loans 1,491,277 13,805 3.70 1,307,761 11,418 3.49 Residential construction loans 110,456 1,256 4.57 223,313 1,814 3.29 Consumer loans 417,539 8,541 8.23 424,122 7,587 7.25 Total residential and consumer loans 2,019,272 23,602 4.69 1,955,196 20,819 4.29 Total loans (2) 11,361,747 151,276 5.35 11,388,459 140,257 4.99 Loans held for sale 8,142 128 6.29 8,324 152 7.29 Taxable securities 1,188,446 6,663 2.24 1,297,769 7,008 2.16 Tax-advantaged securities 347,681 2,255 2.60 381,824 2,210 2.32 Total investment securities (3) 1,536,127 8,918 2.32 1,679,593 9,218 2.20 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 505,461 6,786 5.40 239,459 2,686 4.55 Federal funds sold 333 5 5.50 330 4 4.69 Total interest-earning assets 13,411,810 167,113 5.01 13,316,165 152,317 4.63 Less: allowance for credit losses - loans (119,487 ) (136,899 ) Cash and due from banks 82,667 95,057 Premises and equipment, net 59,776 67,696 Other assets 627,169 607,257 Total assets $ 14,061,935 $ 13,949,276 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,476,961 $ 5,901 1.61 % $ 1,381,858 $ 2,630 0.77 % Regular savings deposits 1,444,713 12,880 3.59 505,364 363 0.29 Money market savings deposits 2,731,291 24,646 3.63 3,299,794 21,338 2.62 Time deposits 2,702,885 29,939 4.45 2,382,542 16,457 2.80 Total interest-bearing deposits 8,355,850 73,366 3.53 7,569,558 40,788 2.19 Repurchase agreements 72,836 394 2.17 60,626 21 0.14 Federal funds purchased and Federal Reserve Bank borrowings 237,373 2,992 5.07 171,222 2,083 4.93 Advances from FHLB 546,154 5,973 4.40 635,056 7,207 4.60 Subordinated debt 370,861 3,946 4.26 370,258 3,946 4.26 Total borrowings 1,227,224 13,305 4.36 1,237,162 13,257 4.35 Total interest-bearing liabilities 9,583,074 86,671 3.64 8,806,720 54,045 2.49 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 2,730,295 3,480,433 Other liabilities 163,664 170,194 Stockholders' equity 1,584,902 1,491,929 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 14,061,935 $ 13,949,276 Tax-equivalent net interest income and spread $ 80,442 1.37 % $ 98,272 2.14 % Less: tax-equivalent adjustment 1,099 970 Net interest income $ 79,343 $ 97,302 Interest income/earning assets 5.01 % 4.63 % Interest expense/earning assets 2.60 1.64 Net interest margin 2.41 % 2.99 %



