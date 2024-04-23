Option Care Health Announces Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2024

BANNOCKBURN, Ill., April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Option Care Health, Inc. (the “Company” or “Option Care Health”) (Nasdaq: OPCH), the nation’s largest independent provider of home and alternate site infusion services, announced today financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Highlights

Net revenue of $1,146.1 million, up 12.8% compared to $1,015.8 million in the first quarter of 2023

Gross profit of $238.5 million, or 20.8% of net revenue, up 4.1% compared to $229.0 million, or 22.5% of net revenue, in the first quarter of 2023

Net income of $44.8 million, or $0.26 earnings per share, up 14.2% compared to net income of $39.2 million, or $0.21 diluted earnings per share, in the first quarter of 2023

Adjusted EBITDA of $98.3 million, up 4.8% compared to $93.8 million in the first quarter of 2023

Cash flow from operations of $(68.8) million compared to $89.8 million in the first quarter of 2023, primarily driven by the Change Healthcare cybersecurity incident

Cash and cash equivalents balance was $219.5 million at the end of the first quarter of 2024

Completed stock repurchases of approximately $40.0 million

Received the 2024 Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award

John C. Rademacher, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “The Option Care Health team delivered solid financial results while navigating a disruptive environment. I am proud of the resilient enterprise we have built and the team's unwavering commitment to providing extraordinary patient care in the post-acute and ambulatory setting.”

Updated Full Year 2024 Financial Guidance

For the full year 2024, Option Care Health expects to generate:

Net revenue of $4.65 billion to $4.8 billion

Adjusted EBITDA of $430 million to $450 million

Cash flow from operations of at least $300 million, consistent with previous guidance

Effective tax rate of 26% - 28%, consistent with previous guidance

Net interest expense of approximately $55 million to $60 million, consistent with previous guidance



Conference Call

Option Care Health will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2024 financial results later today at 8:30 a.m. ET. The conference call can be accessed via a live audio webcast that will be available online at https://investors.optioncarehealth.com. A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call, at the same web link, and will remain available for approximately 90 days.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health is the nation’s largest independent provider of home and alternate site infusion services. With over 7,500 team members including more than 4,500 clinicians, we work compassionately to elevate standards of care for patients with acute and chronic conditions in all 50 states. Through our clinical leadership, expertise and national scale, Option Care Health is reimagining the infusion care experience for patients, customers and team members. To learn more, please visit our website at OptionCareHealth.com.

Investor Contacts

Mike Shapiro Bob East, Asher Dewhurst, Jordan Kohnstam Chief Financial Officer Westwicke T: (312) 940-2538 T: (413) 213-0500 mike.shapiro@optioncare.com optioncarehealth@westwicke.com

Forward-Looking Statements - Safe Harbor

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “should,” “will” and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we may make regarding future revenues, future earnings, regulatory developments, market developments, new products and growth strategies, integration activities and the effects of any of the foregoing on our future results of operations or financial conditions.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: changes in laws and regulations applicable to our business model; changes in market conditions and receptivity to our services and offerings; pending and future litigation; potential liability for claims not covered by insurance; and loss of relationships with managed care organizations and other non-governmental third party payers. For a detailed discussion of the risk factors that could affect our actual results, please refer to the risk factors identified in our SEC reports as filed with the SEC.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting financial information in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the Company is also reporting Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement of financial performance under GAAP and should not be used in isolation or as a substitute or alternative to net income, operating income or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP, or as a substitute or alternative to cash flow from operating activities or a measure of the Company’s liquidity. In addition, the Company's definition of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures reported by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA, as defined by the Company, represents net income before net interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, loss on extinguishment of debt, and restructuring, acquisition, integration and other. As part of restructuring, acquisition, integration and other, the Company may incur significant charges such as the write down of certain long‑lived assets, temporary redundant expenses, professional fees, potential retention and severance costs and potential accelerated payments or termination costs for certain of its contractual obligations. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful supplemental information regarding the performance of Option Care Health’s business operations and facilitates comparisons to the Company’s historical operating results. We have not reconciled Adjusted EBITDA guidance to net income as management believes creation of this reconciliation would not be practicable due to the uncertainty regarding, and potential variability of, material reconciling items. For a full reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the most comparable GAAP financial measure, please see below.

Schedule 1

OPTION CARE HEALTH, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(IN THOUSANDS)(UNAUDITED)





March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 219,513 $ 343,849 Accounts receivable, net 573,650 377,658 Inventories 241,948 274,004 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 94,603 98,744 Total current assets 1,129,714 1,094,255 NONCURRENT ASSETS: Property and equipment, net 120,969 120,630 Intangible assets, net 19,317 20,092 Referral sources, net 307,482 315,304 Goodwill 1,540,246 1,540,246 Other noncurrent assets 131,834 126,508 Total noncurrent assets 2,119,848 2,122,780 TOTAL ASSETS $ 3,249,562 $ 3,217,035 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 485,736 $ 426,513 Other current liabilities 151,216 191,796 Total current liabilities 636,952 618,309 NONCURRENT LIABILITIES: Long-term debt, net of discount, deferred financing costs and current portion 1,056,282 1,056,650 Other noncurrent liabilities 127,180 120,404 Total noncurrent liabilities 1,183,462 1,177,054 Total liabilities 1,820,414 1,795,363 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 1,429,148 1,421,672 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 3,249,562 $ 3,217,035



Schedule 2

OPTION CARE HEALTH, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS

(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)(UNAUDITED)





Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 NET REVENUE $ 1,146,052 $ 1,015,848 COST OF REVENUE 907,552 786,843 GROSS PROFIT 238,500 229,005 OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES: Selling, general and administrative expenses 154,742 147,866 Depreciation and amortization expense 14,728 14,514 Total operating expenses 169,470 162,380 OPERATING INCOME 69,030 66,625 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE): Interest expense, net (13,202 ) (13,834 ) Other, net 1,127 1,438 Total other expense (12,075 ) (12,396 ) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 56,955 54,229 INCOME TAX EXPENSE 12,164 15,021 NET INCOME $ 44,791 $ 39,208 Earnings per share, basic $ 0.26 $ 0.22 Earnings per share, diluted $ 0.26 $ 0.21 Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic 173,928 181,262 Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 175,624 182,735



Schedule 3

OPTION CARE HEALTH, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(IN THOUSANDS)(UNAUDITED)





Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 44,791 $ 39,208 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operations: Depreciation and amortization expense 15,305 15,225 Other non-cash adjustments 21,097 22,498 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (195,992 ) (17,812 ) Inventories 32,056 (25,362 ) Accounts payable 59,223 70,127 Other (45,264 ) (14,132 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (68,784 ) 89,752 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Acquisition of property and equipment (5,820 ) (5,760 ) Net cash used in investing activities (5,820 ) (5,760 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Purchase of company stock (40,050 ) (75,000 ) Other financing cash flows (9,682 ) (5,402 ) Net cash used in financing activities (49,732 ) (80,402 ) NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (124,336 ) 3,590 Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of the period 343,849 294,186 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - END OF PERIOD $ 219,513 $ 297,776



Schedule 4

OPTION CARE HEALTH, INC.

QUARTERLY RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP MEASURES

(IN THOUSANDS)(UNAUDITED)



