ClickIPO Rebrands Itself as Click Capital Markets

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz,, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClickIPO (“Click” or the “Company”), a leading fintech platform that provides turnkey access to Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) for Broker-Dealers, today announced its expanding its investment products and rebranding to Click Capital Markets.



“We are very excited about rebranding to Click Capital Markets as it demonstrates our extensive transformation into a more diversified capital markets provider to include our traditional IPO business, as well as Unit Investment Trusts (UITs), Closed End Funds (CEFs), Alternative Investments, and Structured Products. This rebranding is also meant to reflect the confidence in our business, our capabilities and our growing team,” said Scott Coyle, President and Founder of Click. “Over the past 5 years we have steadily grown our underwriter and issuer relationships, expanded the number of broker-dealers globally that are connected to our platform via API, giving their retail customers easy access to U.S. capital markets products. We have participated in over 400 different product offerings in the last few years, made significant technology investments to improve our global platform, and established several new capital markets relationships that enable us to expand our product offerings.”

The Company selected Click Capital Markets as its new primary brand name to reflect the broader capabilities it has and includes a new fresh, modern and business-friendly look that supports the Company’s commitment to making the latest New Issue capital markets products available on a global scale, democratizing access for both issuers and investors.

Mr. Coyle continued, “with these new online broker-dealer relationships, we expect our distribution capabilities to exceed 25 million global retail investors by the end of this year. This is an amazing time for Click, our partners, and the U.S. capital markets!”

The Company’s corporate name and broker-dealer subsidiary, Click IPO Securities, will remain the same and will be doing business as Click Capital Markets. The Company launched its rebranded website that includes additional content and information about its new issue product line, which can be found at: click.markets .

About ClickIPO Securities and Click IPO Holdings (d/b/a Click Capital Markets)

Click Capital Markets (by way of Click IPO Securities, LLC), offers an API designed to give U.S. and foreign brokerage firms and financial advisors, access to a wide variety of U.S. registered New Issue capital markets products including IPOs, Secondary Offerings, UITs, and CEFs, with structured products, corporate debt and alternative assets to be added in the near future. Click has agreements with over 55 leading underwriters serving new issuers in the capital markets. Visit https://click.markets to learn more.

ClickIPO Securities, LLC is a broker dealer registered with the SEC, and is a member of FINRA and SIPC. ClickIPO Holdings, LLC is the parent company of Click IPO Securities, LLC, and owns the patented and proprietary technology application known as ClickIPO™. ClickIPO Holdings has granted Click IPO Securities, LLC an exclusive and perpetual license to use the application and authorization to relicense it for use by other registered broker dealers, including the retail investor’s broker dealer of record. Access to Click Capital Markets new issue products may not be available in some jurisdictions.

