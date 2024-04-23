Global Next Generation Non Volatile Memory Business Report 2024: Market to Reach $37.3 Billion by 2030 - Critical Role of Non-volatile Memory in Smart City Applications Bodes well for the Sector

Dublin, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Next Generation Non Volatile Memory - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Next Generation Non Volatile Memory Market to Reach $37.3 Billion by 2030



The global market for Next Generation Non Volatile Memory estimated at US$8.3 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$37.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 20.6% over the analysis period 2023-2030.

The competitive market presence for players worldwide in the next-generation non-volatile memory (NVM) industry is evaluated, distinguishing between strong, active, niche, or trivial market positions. The report provides a prelude to non-volatile memories and offers insights into next-generation volatile memory (NVM), highlighting its significance in the global market.

MRAM, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 21.2% CAGR and reach US$20.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the PCM segment is estimated at 18.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period. Additionally, recent market activity is examined to provide up-to-date insights into the dynamics of the next-generation non-volatile memory market.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19.9% CAGR

An analysis of the global market prospects reveals that the next-generation non-volatile memory market is poised for burgeoning growth. MRAM emerges as the leading segment in the market, with advancements contributing to its dominance. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth in the market, indicating significant opportunities for industry players.



The Next Generation Non Volatile Memory market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.7 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 19.9% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 18.3% and 17.3% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.1% CAGR.



