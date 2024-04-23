Global Green Data Centre Market Report 2024-2034: Lucrative Opportunities in Collaborations Between Technology Providers, Energy Companies, and Government Agencies

Dublin, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Green Data Centre Market Report 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Overall world revenue for Green Data Centre Market, 2024 to 2034 in terms of value the market will surpass US$62.1 billion in 2024

This report will prove invaluable to leading firms striving for new revenue pockets if they wish to better understand the industry and its underlying dynamics. It will be useful for companies that would like to expand into different industries or to expand their existing operations in a new region.



The Rising Demand for Energy-Efficient Infrastructure, Coupled with Stringent Regulations Promoting Green Initiatives, Has Propelled the Adoption of Eco-Friendly Data Centre Solutions.



Increasing environmental concerns and the need for sustainable business practices, the green data centre market is experiencing rapid expansion globally. The rising demand for energy-efficient infrastructure, coupled with stringent regulations promoting green initiatives, has propelled the adoption of eco-friendly data centre solutions. Furthermore, the escalating costs of traditional energy sources and the desire for long-term cost savings are incentivizing organizations to invest in green data centre technologies.



Amidst this growth, numerous opportunities are emerging within the market. The expansion of renewable energy sources, advancements in cooling technologies, and the development of energy-efficient hardware and software solutions offer significant potential for innovation and market penetration. Additionally, the growing awareness of environmental sustainability among consumers and businesses alike is driving the demand for green data centre services, creating new avenues for market players to capitalize on.



However, the green data centre market is not without its challenges. One major obstacle is the high upfront costs associated with implementing green infrastructure and technologies. Moreover, compatibility issues with existing data centre infrastructure, regulatory complexities, and the need for skilled personnel to manage green initiatives pose additional challenges to market growth. Overcoming these hurdles will require strategic planning, investment in research and development, and collaboration between industry stakeholders.



High Investments in Existing Infrastructure Hinder the Market Growth



One of the significant restraining factors affecting the green data centre market is the high investments required in existing infrastructure, which hinders market growth. Many organizations already have established data centre facilities with significant investments in traditional infrastructure, including cooling systems, power distribution units, and backup power systems.

Transitioning to greener alternatives often necessitates substantial capital investments to upgrade or replace these existing infrastructure components. These investments may include retrofitting existing data centres with energy-efficient equipment, implementing renewable energy sources, and deploying advanced cooling technologies.



Key Questions Answered

How is the green data centre market evolving?

What is driving and restraining the green data centre market?

How will each green data centre submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2034?

How will the market shares for each green data centre submarket develop from 2024 to 2034?

What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2024 to 2034?

Will leading green data centre markets broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual national markets outperform others?

How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2034 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2034?

Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?

What are the green data centre projects for these leading companies?

How will the industry evolve during the period between 2024 and 2034? What are the implications of green data centre projects taking place now and over the next 10 years?

Is there a greater need for product commercialisation to further scale the green data centre market?

Where is the green data centre market heading and how can you ensure you are at the forefront of the market?

What are the best investment options for new product and service lines?

What are the key prospects for moving companies into a new growth path and C-suite?

Market Dynamics

Market Driving Factors

Rising Cost of Electricity Driving the Green Data Centre Market

Advancement in Energy-Efficient Cooling Solutions Driving the Market

Major Vendors Offering ECO Modes in UPS to Drive the Adoption of Green Data Centre

Market Restraining Factors

High Investments in Existing Infrastructure Hinder the Market Growth

Retrofitting Existing Data Centres with Green Technologies can be Challenging Due to Compatibility Issues

A Shortage of Skilled labour can Hinder the Market Growth

Market Opportunities

Emergence of AI in Data Centre Opportunities for the Market

Collaboration Between Technology Providers, Energy Companies, and Government Agencies opportunities for the Market

Expansion of Green Data Centre Opportunities for the Market

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

PEST Analysis

Leading companies and the potential for market growth

Cisco Systems Inc.

DCX Liquid Cooling Systems

Dell Technologies Inc.

Delta Electronics, Inc

Eaton Corporation plc

Fujitsu Limited

Green Revolution Cooling

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Lenovo Group Limited

Midas Immersion Cooling

Rittal

Schneider Electric SE

Submer

Vertiv Holdings Co.

ZutaCore, Inc.

Segments Covered in the Report

Market Segment by Size

Small and Medium-sized Data Centers

Large Data Centers

Market Segment by Component

Design and Consulting

Installation and Deployment

Maintenance and Support

Market Segment by Technology

Direct Liquid Cooling

Close-Coupled Refrigerant Cooling

Free Cooling/Hardening

Other Technology

Market Segment by System

Software Power Management

Energy-aware Workload Allocation

Dynamic Provisioning

Energy-aware Networking

Other Systems

Market Segment by Vertical

BFSI

IT and Telecom

Media and Entertainment

Healthcare

Government and Defense

Other Verticals

In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for four regional and 20 leading national markets:



North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

Spain

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Singapore

Hong Kong

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lq62bt

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.