AGF Investments Announces April 2024 Cash Distributions for AGF Enhanced U.S. Equity Income Fund, AGF Total Return Bond Fund and AGF Systematic Global Infrastructure ETF

TORONTO, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGF Investments Inc. (AGF Investments) (TSX:AGF.B) today announced the April 2024 cash distributions for AGF Enhanced U.S. Equity Income Fund*, AGF Total Return Bond Fund* and AGF Systematic Global Infrastructure ETF, which pay monthly distributions. Unitholders of record on May 1, 2024 will receive cash distributions payable on May 7, 2024.

Details regarding the final “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:

ETF Ticker Exchange Cash Distribution Per Unit ($) AGF Enhanced U.S. Equity Income Fund* AENU Cboe Canada Inc.

$ 0.130232 AGF Total Return Bond Fund* ATRB Cboe Canada Inc. $ 0.080000 AGF Systematic Global Infrastructure ETF QIF Cboe Canada Inc. $ 0.123150

*AGF Enhanced U.S. Equity Income Fund and AGF Total Return Bond Fund are mutual funds with an ETF series option.

Further information about the AGF ETFs can be found at AGF.com.

This information is not intended to provide legal, accounting, tax, investment, financial, or other advice, and should not be relied upon for providing such advice. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

About AGF Management Limited

Founded in 1957, AGF Management Limited (AGF) is an independent and globally diverse asset management firm. Our companies deliver excellence in investing in the public and private markets through three business lines: AGF Investments, AGF Capital Partners and AGF Private Wealth.

AGF brings a disciplined approach, focused on incorporating sound, responsible and sustainable corporate practices. The firm’s collective investment expertise, driven by its fundamental, quantitative and private investing capabilities, extends globally to a wide range of clients, from financial advisors and their clients to high-net worth and institutional investors including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments and foundations.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, AGF has investment operations and client servicing teams on the ground in North America and Europe. With nearly $49 billion in total assets under management and fee-earning assets, AGF serves more than 800,000 investors. AGF trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol AGF.B.

About AGF Investments

AGF Investments is a group of wholly owned subsidiaries of AGF Management Limited, a Canadian reporting issuer. The subsidiaries included in AGF Investments are AGF Investments Inc. (AGFI), AGF Investments America Inc. (AGFA), AGF Investments LLC (AGFUS) and AGF International Advisors Company Limited (AGFIA). The term AGF Investments may refer to one or more of these subsidiaries or to all of them jointly. This term is used for convenience and does not precisely describe any of the separate companies, each of which manages its own affairs.

AGF Investments entities only provide investment advisory services or offers investment funds in the jurisdiction where such firm and/or product is registered or authorized to provide such services.

AGF Investments Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of AGF Management Limited and conducts the management and advisory of mutual funds in Canada.

