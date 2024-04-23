Global Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market Trends Analysis Report 2024-2030: Capacity Expansion by Contract Manufacturers, & Vaccination Innovation and Robust Vaccine Pipeline Bolsters Growth

Dublin, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Vaccine Type (Attenuated, Inactivated), Workflow (Downstream, Upstream), Application (Human, Veterinary), Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global vaccine contract manufacturing market size is expected to reach USD 3.60 billion by 2030 and it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2024 to 2030

The market is anticipated to witness the significant CAGR over the forecast period, thanks to rising demand for vaccine development from the private sector as well as governments in industrialized and developing countries.







Vaccine contract services offer cost-saving benefits to their clients. They also help save time in the operations and management of a production and research facility. These advantages associated with Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs) are expected to benefit emerging players, start-ups, and small players who lack adequate facilities and resources required for vaccine development.



Vaccination coverage is increasing across the globe. According to data published by the Pan American Health Organization, in 2022, the regional coverage of DPT3 was 85%. 13 countries and territories attained a DPT3-containing vaccine coverage of 95%, while 14 others reported 80% coverage across all municipalities. In addition, 21 countries reported an improvement in their DPT3 coverage from 2021 to 2022. Moreover, according to WHO, the percentage of children receiving the initial dose of the measles vaccine rose from 81% in 2021 to 83% in 2022; however, this remains below the 2019 level of 86%. On a global scale, the coverage for the first dose of HPV in girls increased from 16% in 2021 to 21% in 2022.



Furthermore, key companies in the market are undertaking various strategic initiatives to expand their market presence and product reach. For instance, in June 2023, Lonza and Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced a strategic partnership to scale up manufacturing and support commercial production of Vertex's T1D cell therapy portfolio. They planned to further co-invest to build a dedicated facility in Portsmouth, New Hampshire (U.S.). Moreover, in January 2023, Catalent, Inc. signed a development and license agreement with Ethicann Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop Ethicann's clinical drug pipeline using Catalent's Zydis Orally Disintegrating Tablet (ODT) technology. This was aimed to ensure improved patient acceptance and convenience.



Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market Report Highlights

Contract services for the development of attenuated vaccines accounted for the major share in the market based on vaccine type. This can be attributed to the fact that these vaccines offer immunity for a lifetime with only one or two doses

DNA vaccines form the fastest-growing segment by type, with several kinds already being tested on humans

Based on workflow, downstream processing dominated the market mainly due to the necessity of mature and reliable biotechnology tools for product recovery. Various research initiatives in the space are also contributing to advancing downstream workflows

Based on application, contract services for the development of human-use vaccines held the largest share owing to their high adoption to develop vaccines against influenza and other illnesses

North America dominated the overall market with revenue share of over 33.58% in 2023. This can be attributed to the presence of a substantial number of vaccine contract manufacturers in the U.S. Presence of an effective regulatory framework for biologics, including vaccines

Companies Featured

Lonza

FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies

Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

Merck KGaA

IDT Biologika GmbH

Curia Global, Inc.

ICON plc.

Cytovance Biologics (Hepalink)

Syngene International Limited

Catalent, Inc

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 133 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.14 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.8% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1.1. Capacity Expansion By Contract Manufacturers For Vaccine Manufacturing

3.2.1.2. Global Increase in Vaccination Coverage

3.2.1.3. Vaccination Innovation and Robust Vaccine Pipeline

3.2.1.4. Cost and Time-Saving Benefits Offered By Contract Services

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.2.1. Limited Outsourcing By Well-Established Vaccine Manufacturers

3.3. Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market: Vaccine Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market: Type Movement Analysis

4.3. Global Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market Size & Trend Analysis, By Type, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4. Attenuated Vaccine

4.5. Inactivated Vaccine

4.6. Subunit Vaccines

4.7. Toxoid Vaccines

4.8. DNA Vaccines



Chapter 5. Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market: Workflow Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market: Workflow Movement Analysis

5.3. Global Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Workflow, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

5.4. Downstream

5.4.1. Downstream Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.4.2. Fill & Finish Operations

5.4.3. Analytical & QC Studies

5.4.4. Packaging

5.5. Upstream

5.5.1. Upstream Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.5.2. Mammalian Expression Systems

5.5.3. Bacterial Expression Systems

5.5.4. Yeast Expression Systems

5.5.5. Baculovirus/Insect Expression Systems



Chapter 6. Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market: Application Movement Analysis, USD Million, 2022 & 2030

6.3. Global Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Application, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

6.4. Human Use

6.5. Veterinary



Chapter 7. Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, by Services, by Area, by Demographic

7.1. Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market: Regional Movement Analysis, 2022 & 2030

7.2. Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

7.2.1. Key Country Dynamics

7.2.2. Competitive Scenario

7.2.3. Prevalence Insights

7.2.4. Regulatory Framework

7.2.5. Reimbursement Structure



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Company Categorization

8.2. Company Market Share Analysis, 2023

8.3. Strategy Mapping

8.4. Company Profiles/Listing

8.4.1. Overview

8.4.2. Financial Performance

8.4.3. Product Benchmarking

8.4.4. Strategic Initiatives

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/owuu47

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment