Canada’s flagship oil and gas media brand relaunches as DOB Energy, with a new visual identity and website

CALGARY, Alberta, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada’s most trusted source of exclusive oil and gas news, insights and data has a new name, visual identity and website.

For over 85 years, the Daily Oil Bulletin, a geoLOGIC product, has provided essential coverage that informs business decisions in the oil and gas sector. Several years ago, it expanded this coverage by launching cleantech and new energy content streams.

The new name — DOB Energy — better reflects this expanded mandate and leadership position amid Canada’s energy transformation.

“The new DOBEnergy.com delivers even more industry news and expert analysis, as well as deeper access to the latest activity data. New functionality will allow members to set up a highly personalized experience so they can focus on topics that matter most to their business,” said editor Richard Macedo.

“We focus heavily on core issues that matter to exploration and production companies within Canada, as well as providing context on U.S. and global activity. Our coverage of energy transformation in an oil and gas context — notably new energies and cleantech through our Low Carbon Solutions content stream — reflects the priorities of operators as they plan for future growth.”

https://www.DOBEnergy.com allows members to:

Customize content based on topics of interest

Access exclusive news, insights and email newsletters

Receive topic-specific alerts to mobile devices

Read expanded coverage of low carbon solutions

View more activity and market data

To learn more or sign up for a free 14-day trial, visit: https://www.DOBEnergy.com/more/about/.

“DOB Energy is our flagship media brand and an even more vital information source today, given the complex and fast-changing energy landscape,” said David Hood, CEO of geoLOGIC.

“As we considered re-naming the Daily Oil Bulletin, it was important for us to respect its unique history and role at the heart of Canadian oil and gas. The change is the culmination of extensive consultation, to ensure we respected its storied past while creating an exciting new experience for members.”

About DOB Energy

Founded in 1937, DOB Energy is Canada’s premier source of daily news, data and analysis on issues that matter to companies engaged in exploration, production, field services, technology development and low-carbon solutions. DOB Energy is powered by geoLOGIC, a market leader in Canadian energy intelligence.

Additional information: info@dobenergy.com.