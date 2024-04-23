Global Canned Salmon Market Report 2024-2032: Ready-to-Eat Formats and Single-Serve Packaging, Demand for Seafood, Rising Awareness of Nutritional Benefits Propels Growth

Dublin, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Canned Salmon Market Report by Type (Fillet, Chunk, Minced), Nature (Wild, Farmed), Sales Channel (Hypermarkets and Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Channels, and Others), and Region 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global canned salmon market size reached US$ 4.0 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, the market is set to reach US$ 6.3 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% during 2023-2032. The increasing awareness regarding nutritional properties among the masses, the escalating demand for various sea foods, and the easy product availability on online and offline platforms represent some of the key factors driving the market.







The market is primarily driven by the rising awareness among individuals regarding the nutritional benefits of salmon. Salmon is highly regarded for its nutritional value, being rich in omega-3 fatty acids, high-quality protein, vitamins, and minerals. Canned salmon retains many of these nutritional benefits, making it an attractive choice for health-conscious consumers.

In addition, the overall demand for seafood products, including canned salmon, has been increasing globally. Factors such as population growth, rising disposable incomes, and changing dietary preferences have contributed to the growing demand for seafood as a source of protein. Besides this, canned salmon can be used in a variety of dishes and casseroles. Its versatility and ability to add flavor and nutrition to various recipes make it an attractive ingredient for home cooks and food service establishments.

Moreover, canned salmon is available in various distribution channels, including supermarkets, grocery stores, online platforms, and convenience stores. This wide availability and accessibility contribute to the growth of the market, as consumers can easily purchase canned salmon products. Furthermore, the introduction of flavored and seasoned canned salmon varieties, single-serve packaging options, and convenient ready-to-eat formats is also creating a favorable market outlook across the globe.

North America was the largest market for canned salmon. Some of the factors driving the North America canned salmon market included the escalating demand for seafood, the rising number of health-conscious individuals, and the easy product availability on retail channels.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 149 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (US$) in 2023 US$4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (US$) by 2032 US$6.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.2% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Bumble Bee Foods LLC

Crown Prince Inc.

Maruha Nichiro Corporation

Pataya Food Industries Ltd.

Peter Pan Seafood Company LLC

Princes Limited (Mitsubishi Corporation)

Raincoast Trading

Tassal Group Limited (Cooke Inc.)

Thai Union Group PCL

The Canfisco Group

The South Australian Fishermans Co-Operative Limited

Trident Seafoods Corporation

Vital Choice Wild Seafood & Organics

Wild Planet Foods Inc. (Bolton Group S.R.L.)

Key Market Segmentation:



Type Insights:

Fillet

Chunk

Minced

Nature Insights:

Wild

Farmed

Sales Channel Insights:

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online Channels

Others

Regional Insights:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

