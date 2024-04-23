Vital Battery Metals Announces 2024 Exploration & Drilling Program on its Sting Copper Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vital Battery Metals Inc. (“Vital” or the “Company”) (CSE: VBAM | OTC: VBAMF | FRA: C0O), is pleased to announce upcoming comprehensive summer Work Programs (the “Programs”) at the Company’s Sting Copper Project (“Project” or “Sting”) located in western Newfoundland. Vital holds a commanding 123 km2 land package within 7 claim blocks located north of the Bay of Islands which contain northerly extensions of the lithologic units host to the past producing York Harbour Mine (recent drilling of up to 5.25% Cu over 29m, York Harbour Metals news release March 26, 2022) found southwards from the Property (Figure 1, readers are cautioned that mineralization hosted on nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on Vital’s claim block)*.



The exploration programs will be led by Dahrouge Geological Consulting Ltd. (“Dahrouge”). In preparation for the spring/summer 2024 field exploration programs at Sting, Dahrouge has reviewed historical and recently acquired exploration data, which have indicated that the rocks within the Property have the potential to contain both copper and gold mineralization as Cyprus-type Cu-Zn (+/- Au, Ag) VMS deposits as well as structurally controlled Cu and Au mineralization.

The 2024 field exploration will target three prospective Areas within two claim blocks (Jumbo-Lode and North Sting; Figure 2). A first phase of exploration will include mapping and sampling over both claim blocks as well as an IP survey at Jumbo-Lode. Following receipt and interpretation of results from the first phase a follow-up drilling program is targeted for the fall of 2024 at Jumbo-Lode.

Highlights of the proposed 2024 work program include:

Jumbo-Lode Claim Block

Follow-up soil sampling and prospecting, close to the historical, previously channel sampled, Jumbo (9.0% Cu across 9.1m), Red Lode (2.5% Cu across 1.8m) (Assessment File 012G/08/0002), and Friar Tuck (3.7 g/t Au over 0.9 m, Assessment File 012G/08/0078) showings will confirm mineralized trends and highlight targets for future drilling (Areas 1 and 2, Fig. 2).

The Lode 9 copper occurrence has also been channel sampled (6.1% Cu across 2.8m, Assessment File 012G/08/0078) and is located <250m to the north of the Jumbo-Lode Claim Block (readers are cautioned that mineralization hosted on adjacent properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on Vital’s claim block).

An IP survey in the southwest and northeast corners of the claim block will focus on areas with anomalous Cu and Au soil samples results and further aid in drill targeting (Fig. 3).

As previously reported (company news release, October 26, 2023), outcrop samples with quartz veining downslope of the Red Lode showing returned up to 9.51 g/t Au and up to 2.53% Cu .These outcrops will be channel sampled and re-examined to aid in drill targeting.



North Sting Claim Block

The North Sting Claim Block hosts the northerly extension of the prospective mineralized trend within the Jumbo-Lode Claim Block. The company considers this area to be underexplored and prospective for further discoveries.

Additional soil geochemical surveys and prospecting will be completed in this area (Fig. 4). A VTEM survey will be flown over this claim block to define prospective areas for more detailed targeting.

Figure 1: Sting Copper Project Location Map

Drill Program

It is anticipated that the company will complete a fall 2024 drill program, pending receipt of drill permits at the Jumbo-Lode Claim Block and after data from the 2024 surface exploration program has been received.

Drilling at the Jumbo-Lode Claim Block will test the subsurface extent of multiple targets, including historic showings, soil anomalies, and mineralized outcrops.

Previous drilling results obtained outside of the Sting Property include (a) 2.12% Cu across 7.2m (DDH GR-91-2), immediately adjacent to the Lode 9 mineral occurrence (Assessment file 012G/08/0098) and (b) 1.19g/t Au, 10.2g/t Ag, 1.05% Zn, and 0.78% Cu over 8.29 m (DDH GGR-06-04) near the boundary of Sting Group Claims) to the northeast of Red Lode in 2006 (Assessment file 012G/08/0127, readers are cautioned that mineralization hosted on adjacent properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on Vital’s claim block). The Drilling Program will test for extensions of these mineralized zones within the Sting Property.



Figure 2: Sting Copper Project Areas of Planned Work

Figure 3: Jumbo-Lode Claim Block Planned Work and Historical Soil Sample Results

Figure 4: North Sting Planned Soil Sampling

Adrian Lamoureux, Vital’s Chief Executive Officer and President, comments, “The upcoming exploration programs represent the next step in advancing the Sting Project and to build upon the favorable results obtained in 2023. The Work Programs present us with an opportunity to define the scope of mineralization at the project and continue unlocking its full potential.”

Historical and recently acquired field data both support mineralized zones in the Jumbo-Lode Claim Block having northerly trends and moderate to steep westerly dips. Field teams will work within the Project to confirm these observations. Future Drill Programs will target the approximate true widths of this mineralization.

References:

All assessment file data referenced above can be sourced at the following Newfoundland and Labrador web link: https://gis.geosurv.gov.nl.ca/

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed by Glen Prior, Ph.D., P.Geo. of Dahrouge Geological Consulting, who is a “Qualified Person” as defined in NI 43-101.

The results discussed in this document are historical. A Qualified Person has not performed sufficient work or data verification to validate these results in accordance with NI 43-101. Although the historical results may not be reliable, Vital Battery Metals Inc. nevertheless believes that they provide an indication of the property’s potential and are relevant for any future exploration program.

About Vital Battery Metals Inc.

Vital Battery Metals Inc. (CSE: VBAM |OTC: VBAMF | FRA: C0O) is a mineral exploration company dedicated to the development of strategic projects comprised of battery, base and precious metals in stable jurisdictions. The Company is working to advance its Schofield Lithium, Dickson Lake Lithium, Sting Copper Project, and Vent Copper-Gold Projects.

The Sting Copper Project covers approximately 12,700 hectares and hosts multiple historic Newfoundland and Labrador Government documented mineral occurrences and is located within a 50 km corridor known for significant volcanogenic massive sulfide (VMS), copper quartz vein lode and low sulphation epithermal gold showings. The Vent Copper-Gold project covers 1,562 hectares in British Columbia. Vital continues to evaluate value-add assets to bolster its project portfolio.

The Schofield Lithium Project covers 8,824 hectares and is adjacent to Brunswick Exploration’s Hearst Lithium Project. The Schofield Lithium Project is located ~60 km south of Hearst, Ontario. The Dickson Lake Lithium Project covers 464 single-cell mining claims and approximately 9,780 hectares and is near a Brunswick Exploration Lithium Project, Imagine Lithium’s Jackpot Deposit and Rock Tech’s Georgia Lake Deposit.

For more information, visit www.vitalbatterymetals.com.

