G2 Spring 2024 Report: Huntress Claims Dominance in Endpoint and Managed Detection, Named Industry Leader

COLUMBIA, Md., April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntress , a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions, today announced that in G2’s new Spring 2024 reports, Huntress is ranked as the leader in the Small Business Grid for Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) , Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Grid, and the Results Index for Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) categories. In addition, Huntress Managed EDR was featured in 36 unique G2 reports and earned 42 leader badges across multiple categories.



“There’s no better feeling than receiving recognition from our community. It highlights our passion for elevating businesses above the cybersecurity poverty line. Today, over 150,000 companies rest assured knowing they have world-class technology and a team of elite human experts ready to wreak havoc on the cybercriminals who threaten them,” said Seth Geftic, Vice President of Product Marketing for Huntress.

G2 rankings are based on independent, verified customer reviews on G2.com, the world’s largest software marketplace and peer review platform. Huntress partners have once again spoken and here are some of the company’s additional rankings based on user reviews:

#1 in Mid-Market Results Index for EDR and MDR

and MDR #1 overall Relationship Index for EDR and MDR

and MDR #1 overall Results Index for EDR and MDR



User Testimonials

"We consider the security researchers at Huntress to be some of the best in the world. They are extremely dedicated to information sharing and rapid response during incidents that impact the entire MSP and cybersecurity industries. Huntress researchers are well known for being the first or most visible provider to address critical situations in public spaces, communicate with MSPs regardless of partnership in these spaces, and provide clear and actionable threat remediation information. Huntress is our most valued partner.”

“In my 24 years in the industry, Huntress is the only EDR that has caught and blocked malware. Huntress' real-time SOC, staffed with human engineers, reviews threat data to eliminate noise and false positives, then proactively isolates endpoints with malicious activity to prevent the spread to other nodes on the network. Huntress is the only product of its kind that actually does what it says it will do.”

About Huntress

Huntress is a leading cybersecurity company that combines the power of Managed Endpoint Detection and Response, Managed Detection and Response for Microsoft 365, and science-backed Security Awareness Training, with a fully staffed 24/7 Security Operations Center (SOC). Huntress provides the technology, services, education, and expertise needed to help companies overcome their cybersecurity challenges and protect critical business assets. By delivering a suite of purpose-built solutions that meet budget, security, and peace-of-mind requirements, Huntress is How companies defend against cybersecurity attacks.

Founded in 2015 by a group of former National Security Administration (NSA) operators, Huntress has more than doubled over the past couple of years to support 4,300 partners and more than 105,000 organizations and now protects over 2 million endpoints. The company recently closed a $60M series C led by Sapphire Ventures. For more information about Huntress, visit www.huntress.com and follow us on Twitter , Instagram , Facebook and LinkedIn .

