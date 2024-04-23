Snail Inc Elevates Its Market Position with the Launch of Bellwright in Early Access

CULVER CITY, Calif., April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) (“Snail” or “the Company”), a leading, global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment, officially launched Bellwright in Early Access, a move set to bolster its standing in the market and reaffirm its commitment to pioneering new gaming experiences. The introduction of Bellwright signifies a strategic leap forward for Snail, Inc., solidifying its position as an innovator in the gaming landscape. As players embark on their journey, they'll find themselves drawn into a world filled with adventure, mystery, and endless possibilities as they become heroes leading a rebellion against a tyrant.



Bellwright’s Early Access not only grants players the opportunity to dive into Bellwright's rich universe ahead of its 1.0 release but also invites them to contribute directly to its development. Through feedback and engagement, players will play a vital role in shaping the future of Bellwright, ensuring that it evolves into a gaming experience that exceeds all expectations. By embracing Early Access, Snail, Inc. not only enhances the gaming experience for players but also fosters a sense of community and collaboration that is integral to its long-term success.

“Launching Bellwright in Early Access marks a significant milestone for us at Snail Inc. and for our partners Donkey Crew. It's an opportunity to continue learning from our communities to enhance Bellwright before its anticipated 1.0 release, and potentially leverage those insights for other collaborative projects. We’re thrilled to embark on this journey towards Bellwright 1.0 alongside our players.” — Peter Kang, COO of Snail, Inc.

The launch of Bellwright in Early Access sets the stage for continued growth and success between Snail, Inc. and its partners Donkey Crew.



Bellwright is now available on Steam!

Check out Bellwright’s latest trailer at https://youtu.be/fTwOZoiz_KU.

For more information on Bellwright and other Snail Inc projects, visit https://snail.com/.

Creators interested in covering Bellwight please reach out to bellwright@noiz.gg.

About Snail, Inc.

Snail, Inc. is a leading, global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment for consumers around the world, with a premier portfolio of premium games designed for use on a variety of platforms, including consoles, PCs and mobile devices.

Forward-Looking Statements

Contacts:

Investors:

investors@snail.com

Press:

media@snail.com