PROCEPT BioRobotics Announces 12 Scientific Research Presentations on Aquablation Therapy for the Treatment of Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia at the 2024 AUA Annual Meeting

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PROCEPT BioRobotics® Corporation (Nasdaq: PRCT), a surgical robotics company focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology, today announced that 12 abstracts highlighting its Aquablation therapy for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) will be presented at the American Urological Association (AUA) Annual Meeting in San Antonio, Texas, from May 3 - 6, 2024. PROCEPT BioRobotics is exhibiting at booth #1429 and will be conducting hands-on workshops and surgeon presentations throughout the meeting.



“The growing body of real-world clinical evidence on Aquablation therapy is reflected by the extensive range of presentations being showcased at the AUA,” said Reza Zadno, CEO of PROCEPT BioRobotics. “Aquablation therapy, one of the fastest growing robotics platforms, is the only BPH treatment that offers significant durable symptom relief while preserving sexual function and continence across prostates of all shapes and sizes. The continued momentum and interest in Aquablation therapy are a testament to our unwavering commitment to advancing innovative, safe and effective treatment options for patients.”

Registered attendees can access the full list of Aquablation therapy presentations here. Highlights include:

Friday, May 3, 2024

3:30 – 5:30 pm

MP20-01: WATER vs WATER II 5-Year Update: Comparing Aquablation Therapy for Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia in 30-80 cc and 80-150 cc Prostates

Mohamad Baker Berjaoui, MD

University of Toronto

This study presents the final analysis comparing clinical trial outcomes of Aquablation to TURP for the treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms (LUTS) in small-to-moderate prostates (WATER study: NCT02505919) to those in large prostates (WATER II: NCT03123250) at five-year follow-up.

MP: 20-03: Aquablation Real-World Prostate Size Utilization and Reported Bleeding Events Across 5 Years

Dean Elterman, MD, MSc, FRCSC

University of Toronto

While clinical studies in the past have evaluated Aquablation therapy’s application in glands between 30-150mL, this study sought to evaluate how the technology is used in the real-world setting. 31,944 procedures were evaluated from 2019-2023 in patients across Asia, Europe and North America.

MP20-05: Day Case Aquablation: First Published Experience Report in an Ambulatory Surgical Center (ASC)

Kevin C. Zorn, MD, FACS, FRCSC

BPH Canada Prostate Surgery Institute

The study investigated the feasibility, safety and efficacy of same day discharge (SDD) after Aquablation specifically in an ASC.

Sunday, May 5, 2024

3:30 – 5:30 pm

MP62-03: Aquablation Case Series of 812 Consecutive Men with LUTS due to BPH

Shawn Marhamati, MD, MS

Potomac Urology

Three surgeons at a single center collected data on 812 consecutive men treated with Aquablation therapy. Routine procedural characteristics, adverse events, symptom scores and uroflow were collected.

Additional Activities

Company executives will be at PROCEPT booth #1429 during the AUA Saturday Afternoon Social on Saturday, 4-6 pm, to meet conference attendees.

PROCEPT BioRobotics is also a proud global supporter of the Urological Society for American Veterans (USAV) Forum which is being held on Sunday, May 5, 10 am – 2:30 pm at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in San Antonio. The meeting provides a forum for VA urologists and allied health GU providers to discuss all elements of concern to urological government health care.

PROCEPT BioRobotics will sponsor additional satellite events during AUA at both the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center and off-site, including:

Event Date Time Location AUA Innovation Nexus Thursday, May 2 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center – Hemisfair C1 Indian American Urology Association Annual Meeting Friday, May 3 8:00 AM – 2:00 PM Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center – Room 205 The Society of Benign Prostate Disease Annual Meeting Monday, May 6 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM Grand Hyatt San Antonio

For more information on Aquablation therapy and a full list of PROCEPT BioRobotics AUA activities, please visit www.procept-biorobotics.com/aua2024/.

About Aquablation Therapy

Aquablation therapy is the first and only ultrasound guided, robotic-assisted, heat-free waterjet for the treatment of BPH. The system’s real-time ultrasound imaging provides the surgeon with a multi-dimensional view of the prostate enabling personalized treatment planning tailored to each patient’s unique anatomy. The surgeon can specify which areas of the prostate to remove while preserving the anatomy that controls erectile function, ejaculatory function, and continence. Once the treatment plan is mapped by the surgeon, the predictable robotic-assisted execution enables prostate tissue to be removed in a precise, targeted, and controlled fashion.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation

PROCEPT BioRobotics is a surgical robotics company focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. PROCEPT BioRobotics develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia, or BPH. BPH is the most common prostate disease and impacts approximately 40 million men in the United States. PROCEPT BioRobotics designed Aquablation therapy to deliver effective, safe and durable outcomes for males suffering from lower urinary tract symptoms, or LUTS, due to BPH that are independent of prostate size and shape or surgeon experience. The Company has developed a significant and growing body of clinical evidence, which includes over 150 peer-reviewed publications, supporting the benefits and clinical advantages of Aquablation therapy.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, including with respect to the Company’s projected financial performance for full year 2024, statements regarding the potential utilities, values, benefits and advantages of Aquablation® therapy performed using PROCEPT BioRobotics’ products, including AquaBeam® Robotic System, which involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results and expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are only predictions based on our current expectations, estimates, and assumptions, valid only as of the date they are made, and subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which we are not currently aware. Forward-looking statements may include statements regarding financial guidance, market opportunity and penetration, the Company’s possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of the Company’s revenues, gross margin, profitability, operating expenses, installed base growth, commercial momentum, reimbursement coverage, overall business strategy, or information regarding the impact of other global events on the Company and its operations. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and may not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K expected to be filed with the SEC on or about February 28, 2024. PROCEPT BioRobotics does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements and expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing PROCEPT BioRobotics’ views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Important Safety Information

All surgical treatments have inherent and associated side effects. For a list of potential side effects visit https://aquablation.com/safety-information/



Media Contact:

Lauren Cohen

Senior Director, Integrated Marketing Communications

l.cohen@procept-biorobotics.com

Investor Contact:

Matt Bacso

VP, Investor Relations and Business Operations

m.bacso@procept-biorobotics.com