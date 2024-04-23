Preferred Bank Reports Quarterly Results

LOS ANGELES, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Preferred Bank (NASDAQ: PFBC), one of the larger independent California banks, today reported results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Preferred Bank (“the Bank”) reported net income of $33.5 million or $2.44 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2024. This represents a decrease in net income of $2.4 million or 6.6% from the prior quarter and down by $4.6 million from the same quarter last year. Despite the decrease in net income, Preferred Bank continues to deliver top-of-class profitability metrics and long term shareholder returns.

Highlights for the Quarter:

  • Return on average assets was 2.00%
  • Return on beginning equity of 19.36%
  • Net interest margin was 4.19%
  • Total deposits increased by $92 million or 1.62% for the quarter
  • Total loans increased $52 million or 1.0% for the quarter
  • Efficiency ratio was 28.0%

Li Yu, Chairman and CEO, commented, “We are pleased to report first quarter 2024 net income of $33.5 million or $2.44 per diluted share. For the quarter, loans grew $52 million and total deposits increased $92 million from December 31, 2023, which equates to annual growth rates of 4.0% and 6.5%, respectively. The Bank’s net interest margin for the quarter was 4.19% which was better than expected. This compares to a margin of 4.24% for the previous quarter and the slight decrease was primarily the result of higher deposit costs.

“At March 31, 2024 criticized loans were $86.6 million, an increase of $3.7 million from the $83.0 million as of December 31, 2023. Non-accrual loans decreased from $28.7 million at December 31, 2023 to $18.3 million at March 31, 2024. Charge-offs for the quarter were $3.4 million which were on two loans that had been previously identified as having loss content and fully reserved for. The Bank recorded a first quarter provision of $4.4 million. Allowance for loan loss reserve now stands at 1.49% of total loans.

“During the first quarter, we repurchased 256,986 shares of our common stock for a total consideration of $18.2 million.

“Our Bank opened a new Orange County, California Branch in January. This branch provides complete banking services, staffed with a deposit group and a lending group. As of today, we have signed a lease and are in the process of opening up a loan production office in Silicon Valley, California. We also plan to increase relationship staff in several current operating locations in the ensuing months.

“In view of the current moderately declining interest rate environment, we have made some adjustment to our loan portfolio by reducing the level of rate sensitivity to better balance with our deposit composition. We believe such adjustments will bring long term benefits to our Bank.”

Results of Operations

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin. Net interest income before provision for credit losses was $68.5 million for the first quarter of 2024. This was a decrease from the $73.7 million recorded in the same quarter last year and down slightly from the $69.4 million posted in the fourth quarter of 2023. The Bank’s taxable equivalent net interest margin declined by 5 basis points to 4.19%, from 4.24% last quarter. Although the NIM compressed this quarter, it held up much better than anticipated. Comparing to the same quarter last year, which was the Bank’s peak NIM in this cycle, the margin was down by 58 basis points from the 4.77% NIM posted in the first quarter of 2023.

Noninterest Income. For the first quarter of 2024, noninterest income (loss) was $3.1 million compared with ($1.1) million for the same quarter last year and compared to $2.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase over the prior quarter was primarily due to a $929,000 loss on sale of approximately $29 million in investment securities in the fourth quarter of 2023. This was done to reposition a part of the portfolio into higher-yielding instruments. In comparing to the same quarter last year; service charges on deposits and LC fee income were both up over last year and gains in loan sales were down. In addition, the Bank incurred a $4.1 million loss last year on the sale of the Bank’s Signature Bank bond with no such loss this year.

Noninterest Expense. Total noninterest expense was $20.0 million for the first quarter of 2024 compared to $17.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and compared to the $18.9 million recorded in the same period last year. Comparing this quarter to the first quarter of last year, the major variances were: professional services was up by $308,000 due to increased legal fees, occupancy expense was up by $237,000 due to our new location and personnel expense increased by $172,000. In comparing the first quarter of 2024 to the prior quarter; personnel expense increased by $1.8 million, occupancy expense was up by $175,000 and OREO expense declined by $159,000. For the quarter ended March 31, 2024, the Bank’s efficiency ratio was 28.0%, off from the 25.0% posted last quarter and off from the 26.0% posted this quarter last year.

Income Taxes. The Bank recorded a provision for income taxes of $13.7 million for the first quarter of 2024. This represents an effective tax rate (“ETR”) of 29.0%, up from the ETR of 28.5% recorded in both comparable periods. The Bank’s ETR will fluctuate slightly from quarter to quarter within a fairly small range due to the timing of taxable events throughout the year.

Balance Sheet Summary

Total gross loans at March 31, 2024 were $5.33 billion, an increase of $52.4 million from the total of $5.27 billion as of December 31, 2023. Total deposits increased to $5.80 billion from the $5.71 billion as of December 31, 2023, an increase of $92.4 million. Total assets were $6.76 billion, an increase of $96.9 million over the total of $6.66 billion as of December 31, 2023.

Asset Quality

As of March 31, 2024, nonaccrual loans declined to $18.3 million, down from the $28.7 million as of December 31, 2023. The decrease was primarily due to the sale of notes of a certain borrower relationship for which the Bank received principal at par. OREO and repossessed assets totaled $16.7 million as of March 31, 2024, no change from December 31, 2023. Criticized loans increased slightly from $83.0 million as of December 31, 2023 to $86.6 million as of March 31, 2024. Total net charge-offs (recoveries) were $3.4 million for the first quarter of 2024 as compared to net recoveries of ($6,000) last quarter and compared to $43,000 for the first quarter last year. Management is acutely aware that commercial real estate is under some pressure given the rise in interest rates over the past year and the work from home dynamic that has impacted office property values. However in reviewing the portfolio, this weakness has yet to appear. We will be vigilant going forward.

Allowance for Credit Losses

The provision for credit losses for the first quarter of 2024 was $4.4 million compared to $3.5 million last quarter and compared to $500,000 in the same quarter last year. The aforementioned charge-offs recorded during the quarter as well as loan growth were the primary drivers of the provision for the quarter. The Bank’s allowance coverage ratio remains unchanged at 1.49% of total loans.

Capitalization

As of March 31, 2024, the Bank’s leverage ratio was 10.80%, the common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 11.50% and the total capital ratio stood at 15.08%. As of December 31, 2023, the Bank’s leverage ratio was 10.85%, the common equity tier 1 ratio was 11.57% and the total capital ratio was 15.18%.

Conference Call and Webcast

A conference call with simultaneous webcast to discuss Preferred Bank’s first quarter 2024 financial results will be held tomorrow, April 23, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern / 11:00 a.m. Pacific. Interested participants and investors may access the conference call by dialing 844-826-3037 (domestic) or 412-317-5182 (international) and referencing “Preferred Bank.” There will also be a live webcast of the call available at the Investor Relations section of Preferred Bank's website at www.preferredbank.com.

Preferred Bank's Chairman and CEO Li Yu, President and Chief Operating Officer Wellington Chen, Chief Financial Officer Edward J. Czajka, Chief Credit Officer Nick Pi and Deputy Chief Operating Officer Johnny Hsu will discuss Preferred Bank's financial results, business highlights and outlook. After the live webcast, a replay will be available at the Investor Relations section of Preferred Bank's website. A replay of the call will also be available at 877-344-7529 (domestic) or 412-317-0088 (international) through May 7, 2024; the passcode is 9065569.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank is one of the larger independent commercial banks headquartered in California. The Bank is chartered by the State of California, and its deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or FDIC, to the maximum extent permitted by law. The Bank conducts its banking business from its main office in Los Angeles, California, and through twelve full-service branch banking offices in California (Alhambra, Century City, City of Industry, Torrance, Arcadia, Irvine (2), Diamond Bar, Pico Rivera, Tarzana and San Francisco (2)), one branch in Flushing, New York and a branch office in the Houston, Texas suburb of Sugar Land. Preferred Bank offers a broad range of deposit and loan products and services to both commercial and consumer customers. The Bank provides personalized deposit services as well as real estate finance, commercial loans and trade finance to small and mid-sized businesses, entrepreneurs, real estate developers, professionals and high net worth individuals. Although originally founded as a Chinese-American Bank, Preferred Bank now derives most of its customers from the diversified mainstream market but does continue to benefit from the significant migration to California of ethnic Chinese from China and other areas of East Asia.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Bank’s future financial and operating results, the Bank's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Bank’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements: changes in economic conditions; changes in the California real estate market; the loss of senior management and other employees; natural disasters or recurring energy shortage; changes in interest rates; competition from other financial services companies; ineffective underwriting practices; inadequate allowance for loan and lease losses to cover actual losses; risks inherent in construction lending; adverse economic conditions in Asia; downturn in international trade; inability to attract deposits; inability to raise additional capital when needed or on favorable terms; inability to manage growth; inadequate communications, information, operating and financial control systems, technology from fourth party service providers; the U.S. government’s monetary policies; government regulation; environmental liability with respect to properties to which the bank takes title; and the threat of terrorism. Additional factors that could cause the Bank's results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the Bank’s 2023 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation which can be found on Preferred Bank’s website. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of the press release, and the Bank assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. For additional information about Preferred Bank, please visit the Bank’s website at www.preferredbank.com.

PREFERRED BANK
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except for net income per share and shares)
          
          
     For the Quarter Ended
     March 31, December 31, March 31,
      2024   2023   2023 
Interest income:      
 Loans, including fees $109,980  $107,709  $95,881 
 Investment securities  16,257   16,973   12,979 
 Fed funds sold  283   282   224 
  Total interest income  126,520   124,964   109,084 
          
Interest expense:      
 Interest-bearing demand  22,290   21,716   17,038 
 Savings  75   72   39 
 Time certificates  34,330   32,455   16,593 
 FHLB borrowings  -   -   374 
 Subordinated debt  1,325   1,325   1,325 
  Total interest expense  58,020   55,568   35,369 
  Net interest income  68,500   69,396   73,715 
Provision for credit losses  4,400   3,500   500 
  Net interest income after provision for      
   credit losses  64,100   65,896   73,215 
          
Noninterest income:      
 Fees & service charges on deposit accounts  845   857   694 
 Letters of credit fee income  1,503   1,486   1,324 
 BOLI income  105   105   101 
 Net loss on called and sale of investment securities  -   (929)  (4,117)
 Net gain on sale of loans  103   205   340 
 Other income  509   382   592 
  Total noninterest income  3,065   2,106   (1,066)
          
Noninterest expense:      
 Salary and employee benefits  13,900   12,058   13,728 
 Net occupancy expense  1,711   1,536   1,474 
 Business development and promotion expense  266   239   105 
 Professional services  1,457   1,355   1,149 
 Office supplies and equipment expense  473   391   404 
 Loss on sale of OREO, valuation allowance and related expense  135   294   72 
 Other   2,086   2,000   1,968 
  Total noninterest expense  20,028   17,873   18,900 
  Income before provision for income taxes  47,137   50,129   53,249 
Income tax expense  13,671   14,290   15,176 
  Net income $33,466  $35,839  $38,073 
          
Income per share available to common shareholders      
  Basic $2.48  $2.63  $2.64 
  Diluted $2.44  $2.60  $2.61 
          
Weighted-average common shares outstanding      
  Basic  13,508,878   13,617,225   14,430,606 
  Diluted  13,736,986   13,804,315   14,602,149 
          
Cash dividends per common share $0.70  $0.70  $0.55 
          




PREFERRED BANK
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
(unaudited)
(in thousands)
        
        
    March 31, December 31, 
     2024   2023  
    (Unaudited) (Audited) 
Assets    
Cash and due from banks$916,600  $890,852  
Fed funds sold 20,000   20,000  
 Cash and cash equivalents 936,600   910,852  
        
Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 20,904   21,171  
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 333,411   313,842  
Loans 5,325,854   5,273,498  
 Less allowance for credit losses (79,311)  (78,355) 
 Less amortized deferred loan fees, net (10,460)  (11,079) 
 Loans, net 5,236,083   5,184,064  
        
Loans held for sale, at lower of cost or fair value 605   360  
        
Other real estate owned and repossessed assets 16,716   16,716  
Customers' liability on acceptances -   315  
Bank furniture and fixtures, net 9,962   9,694  
Bank-owned life insurance 10,702   10,632  
Accrued interest receivable 35,592   33,892  
Investment in affordable housing partnerships 62,854   65,276  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 15,000   15,000  
Deferred tax assets 49,389   48,991  
Income tax receivable -   2,391  
Operating lease right-of-use assets 23,068   22,050  
Other assets 5,327   4,030  
 Total assets$6,756,213  $6,659,276  
        
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity    
Deposits:    
 Noninterest bearing demand deposits$709,767  $786,995  
 Interest bearing deposits: 2,159,948   2,075,156  
  Savings 29,261   29,167  
  Time certificates of $250,000 or more 1,349,927   1,317,862  
  Other time certificates 1,552,805   1,500,162  
  Total deposits 5,801,708   5,709,342  
        
Acceptances outstanding -   315  
Subordinated debt issuance, net 148,292   148,232  
Commitments to fund investment in affordable housing partnerships 29,647   30,824  
Operating lease liabilities 20,215   19,766  
Accrued interest payable 15,718   16,124  
Other liabilities 41,075   39,568  
 Total liabilities 6,056,655   5,964,171  
        
Shareholders' equity 699,558   695,105  
 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$6,756,213  $6,659,276  
        
Book value per common share$52.23  $50.54  
Number of common shares outstanding 13,392,737   13,753,246  



PREFERRED BANK
Selected Consolidated Financial Information
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except for ratios)
         
    For the Quarter Ended
         
    March 31,December 31,September 30,June 30,March 31,
     2024  2023 2023 2023 2023 
Unaudited historical quarterly operations data:     
 Interest income$126,520  $124,964  $125,529  $118,411  $109,084 
 Interest expense 58,020   55,568   52,575   45,102   35,369 
  Interest income before provision for credit losses 68,500   69,396   72,954   73,309   73,715 
 Provision for credit losses 4,400   3,500   3,500   2,500   500 
 Noninterest income 3,065   2,106   2,972   3,101   (1,066)
 Noninterest expense 20,028   17,873   19,009   20,852   18,900 
 Income tax expense 13,671   14,290   15,225   15,122   15,176 
  Net income$33,466  $35,839  $38,192  $37,936  $38,073 
         
 Earnings per share     
  Basic$2.48  $2.63  $2.74  $2.63  $2.64 
  Diluted$2.44  $2.60  $2.71  $2.61  $2.61 
         
Ratios for the period:     
 Return on average assets 2.00%  2.15%  2.25%  2.32%  2.41%
 Return on beginning equity 19.36%  21.21%  22.66%  23.18%  24.49%
 Net interest margin (Fully-taxable equivalent) 4.19%  4.24%  4.39%  4.58%  4.77%
 Noninterest expense to average assets 1.20%  1.07%  1.12%  1.28%  1.20%
 Efficiency ratio 27.99%  25.00%  25.04%  27.29%  26.02%
 Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized) 0.26%  0.00%  0.01%  0.00%  0.00%
         
Ratios as of period end:     
 Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 10.80%  10.85%  10.46%  10.61%  10.63%
 Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.50%  11.57%  11.63%  11.51%  11.30%
 Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.50%  11.57%  11.63%  11.51%  11.30%
 Total risk-based capital ratio 15.08%  15.18%  15.32%  15.14%  14.91%
 Allowances for credit losses to loans at end of period 1.49%  1.49%  1.46%  1.40%  1.36%
 Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans4.33x  2.73x  3.86x  13.86x  254.56x 
         
Average balances:     
 Total securities$348,961  $349,863  $368,968  $397,905  $442,852 
 Total loans 5,263,562   5,126,918   5,086,241   5,044,004   5,012,862 
 Total earning assets 6,585,853   6,499,469   6,597,557   6,432,950   6,276,630 
 Total assets 6,718,018   6,627,349   6,719,859   6,558,651   6,400,849 
 Total time certificate of deposits 2,852,860   2,767,385   2,680,854   2,617,872   2,209,370 
 Total interest bearing deposits 5,004,834   4,906,947   4,800,227   4,549,519   4,451,299 
 Total deposits 5,761,488   5,689,713   5,654,350   5,481,457   5,479,945 
 Total interest bearing liabilities 5,153,089   5,055,143   5,069,014   4,847,596   4,630,982 
 Total equity 704,996   683,141   678,020   677,306   650,963 



PREFERRED BANK
Selected Consolidated Financial Information
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except for ratios)
             
    As of
             
    March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
     2024   2023   2023   2023   2023 
Unaudited quarterly statement of financial position data:         
Assets:         
 Cash and cash equivalents$936,600  $910,852  $1,021,108  $1,049,745  $885,691 
 Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 20,904   21,171   21,474   21,818   22,155 
 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 333,411   313,842   335,608   352,548   367,492 
 Loans:         
  Real estate – Mortgage:         
   Real estate—Residential$724,101  $688,058  $663,021  $631,795  $612,907 
   Real estate—Commercial 2,777,608   2,760,761   2,688,148   2,744,074   2,813,681 
      Total Real Estate – Mortgage 3,501,709   3,448,819   3,351,169   3,375,879   3,426,588 
  Real estate – Construction:         
   R/E Construction — Residential 236,596   246,201   226,482   186,239   175,286 
   R/E Construction — Commercial 213,727   179,775   164,666   153,418   142,319 
      Total real estate construction loans 450,323   425,976   391,148   339,657   317,605 
  Commercial and industrial 1,368,353   1,393,830   1,377,675   1,388,865   1,299,325 
  SBA 3,914   3,469   2,424   4,427   7,306 
  Trade finance 1,176   1,041   5,541   9,348   6,885 
  Consumer and others 379   363   285   345   19 
   Gross loans 5,325,854   5,273,498   5,128,242   5,118,511   5,057,728 
 Allowance for credit losses on loans (79,311)  (78,355)  (74,849)  (71,429)  (68,929)
 Net deferred loan fees (10,460)  (11,079)  (10,240)  (10,464)  (10,286)
  Net loans, excluding loans held for sale$5,236,083  $5,184,064  $5,043,153  $5,036,618  $4,978,513 
 Loans held for sale$605  $360  $-  $176  $- 
  Net loans$5,236,688  $5,184,424  $5,043,153  $5,036,794  $4,978,513 
             
 Other real estate owned and repossessed assets$16,716  $16,716  $16,716  $16,728  $18,628 
 Investment in affordable housing partnerships 62,854   65,276   54,679   56,844   59,009 
 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 15,000   15,000   15,000   15,000   15,000 
 Other assets 134,040   131,995   124,793   118,465   115,049 
  Total assets$6,756,213  $6,659,276  $6,632,530  $6,667,942  $6,461,537 
             
Liabilities:         
 Deposits:         
  Demand$709,767  $786,995  $838,300  $870,282  $1,050,992 
  Interest bearing demand 2,159,948   2,075,156   2,091,384   2,005,298   1,751,439 
  Savings 29,261   29,167   30,427   32,089   33,861 
  Time certificates of $250,000 or more 1,349,927   1,317,862   1,283,461   1,244,128   1,329,720 
  Other time certificates 1,552,805   1,500,162   1,439,699   1,437,194   1,241,754 
    Total deposits$5,801,708  $5,709,342  $5,683,271  $5,588,991  $5,407,766 
             
 Acceptances outstanding$-  $315  $103  $448  $107 
 Advance from Federal Home Loan Bank -   -   -   150,000   150,000 
 Subordinated debt issuance, net 148,292   148,232   148,173   148,114   148,055 
 Commitments to fund investment in affordable housing partnerships  29,647   30,824   20,824   20,930   26,709 
 Other liabilities 77,008   75,458   109,651   90,692   72,359 
  Total liabilities$6,056,655  $5,964,171  $5,962,022  $5,999,175  $5,804,996 
             
Equity:          
 Net common stock, no par value$115,915  $134,534  $143,584  $167,404  $181,208 
 Retained earnings 616,417   592,325   566,027   535,373   505,207 
 Accumulated other comprehensive income (32,774)  (31,754)  (39,103)  (34,010)  (29,874)
  Total shareholders' equity$699,558  $695,105  $670,508  $668,767  $656,541 
  Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$6,756,213  $6,659,276  $6,632,530  $6,667,942  $6,461,537 
             



PREFERRED BANK
Quarter-to-Date Average Balances, Yields and Rates
(Unaudited)
              
            
   Three months ended March 31, Three months ended December 31, Three months ended March 31,
    2024   2023   2023 
    InterestAverage  InterestAverage  InterestAverage
   AverageIncome orYield/ AverageIncome orYield/ AverageIncome orYield/
   BalanceExpenseRate BalanceExpenseRate BalanceExpenseRate
ASSETS(Dollars in thousands)
Interest earning assets:           
 Loans(1,2)$5,265,940 $109,9808.40% $5,127,935 $107,7098.33% $5,013,740 $95,8817.76%
 Investment securities(3) 348,961  3,4303.95%  349,863  3,3353.78%  442,852  3,9943.66%
 Federal funds sold 20,390  2835.58%  20,028  2825.58%  20,222  2244.50%
 Other earning assets 950,562  12,9285.47%  1,001,643  13,7395.44%  799,816  9,0874.61%
  Total interest earning assets 6,585,853  126,6217.73%  6,499,469  125,0657.63%  6,276,630  109,1867.05%
 Deferred loan fees, net (10,694)    (10,421)    (9,937)  
 Allowance for credit losses on loans (78,349)    (74,965)    (68,466)  
Noninterest earning assets:           
 Cash and due from banks 11,244     12,376     11,527   
 Bank furniture and fixtures 10,084     9,243     8,977   
 Right of use assets 22,003     20,338     21,867   
 Other assets 177,877     171,309     160,251   
  Total assets$6,718,018    $6,627,349    $6,400,849   
              
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY           
Interest bearing liabilities:           
 Deposits:           
  Interest bearing demand and savings$2,151,974 $22,3654.18% $2,139,562 $21,7884.04% $2,241,929 $17,0773.09%
  TCD $250K or more 1,341,298  16,5014.95%  1,294,531  15,6004.78%  1,266,072  10,7433.44%
  Other time certificates 1,511,562  17,8294.74%  1,472,854  16,8554.54%  943,298  5,8502.52%
  Total interest bearing deposits 5,004,834  56,6954.56%  4,906,947  54,2434.39%  4,451,299  33,6703.07%
Short-term borrowings -  -0.00%  2  06.08%  -  -0.00%
Advance from Federal home loan bank -  -0.00%  -  -0.00%  31,667  3744.78%
Subordinated debt, net 148,255  1,3253.59%  148,194  1,3253.55%  148,016  1,3253.63%
  Total interest bearing liabilities 5,153,089  58,0204.53%  5,055,143  55,5684.36%  4,630,982  35,3693.10%
Noninterest bearing liabilities:           
 Demand deposits 756,654     782,766     1,028,646   
 Lease Liability 19,500     18,179     20,993   
 Other liabilities 83,779     88,120     69,265   
  Total liabilities 6,013,022     5,944,208     5,749,886   
Shareholders’ equity 704,996     683,141     650,963   
  Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$6,718,018    $6,627,349    $6,400,849   
Net interest income $68,601   $69,497   $73,817 
Net interest spread  3.20%   3.27%   3.96%
Net interest margin  4.19%   4.24%   4.77%
              
Cost of Deposits:           
 Noninterest bearing demand deposits$756,654    $782,766    $1,028,646   
 Interest bearing deposits 5,004,834  56,6954.56%  4,906,947  54,2434.39%  4,451,299  33,6703.07%
  Total Deposits$5,761,488 $56,6953.96% $5,689,713 $54,2433.78% $5,479,945 $33,6702.49%
              
(1)Includes non-accrual loans and loans held for sale          
(2)Net loan fee income of $1.1 million, $1.0 million and $1.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively, are included in the yield computations
(3)Yields on securities have been adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis         



Preferred Bank
Loan and Credit Quality Information
        
Allowance For Credit Losses History
     Quarter Ended Year Ended
     March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023
     (Dollars in 000's)
Allowance For Credit Losses    
Balance at Beginning of Period $78,355  $68,472 
 Charge-Offs    
  Commercial & Industrial  3,445   124 
  Mini-perm Real Estate  -   - 
   Total Charge-Offs  3,445   124 
        
 Recoveries    
  Commercial & Industrial  1   7 
  Mini-perm Real Estate  -   - 
   Total Recoveries  1   7 
        
 Net Charge-Offs (recoveries)  3,444   117 
 Provision for Credit Losses:  4,400   10,000 
Balance at End of Period $79,311  $78,355 
        
Average Loans Held for Investment $5,263,562  $5,067,870 
Loans Held for Investment at End of Period $5,325,854  $5,273,498 
Net Charge-Offs (recoveries) to Average Loans  0.26%  0.00%
Allowances for Credit Losses to Loans at End of Period  1.49%  1.49%
        

 

 

 