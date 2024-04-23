DiagnaMed Announces Canadian Launch of BRAIN AGE® Brain Health AI

Clinics can apply at BrainAge.ca



TORONTO, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DiagnaMed Holdings Corp. (“DiagnaMed” or the “Company”) (CSE: DMED) (OTCQB: DGNMF), a healthcare technology company focused on brain health using AI, today announced that BRAIN AGE® Brain Health AI, a world-first consumer brain health and wellness AI solution that estimates brain age and provides a brain health score, is available to Canadian-based clinics focusing on health and wellness, sports and physical therapy, mental health, chiropractic care, or clinical and academic research for neurological and cognitive disorders.

Clinics in Canada can add BRAIN AGE® Brain Health AI by visiting BrainAge.ca.

Canada is at the forefront of supporting novel solutions for brain health. As announced on January 18, 2024, the Government of Ontario has committed $60 million dollars over a three-year period to support the Ontario Brain Institute (“OBI”) in its mission to accelerate solutions that improve brain health. An additional $5 million will be used to launch the Centre for Analytics, an initiative supporting the development of neuroanalytical skills and AI models while maximizing the value of the data collected across OBI’s research network. BRAIN AGE® Brain Health AI could complement these efforts in Canada to improve overall brain health.

BRAIN AGE® Brain Health AI is a world-first consumer brain health and wellness AI solution that estimates brain age and provides a brain health score. Based on research and development at Drexel University and the University of Miami, BRAIN AGE® Brain Health AI combines a brain age estimation and brain health assessment tool with the aim to ‘raise a red flag’ for potential brain health issues. BRAIN AGE® Brain Health AI can assess if a brain is aging more quickly or more slowly than is typical for healthy individuals. Brain age is estimated by collecting neural activity data of the brain with a low-cost and easy-to-use electroencephalogram headset and calculating the data with a proprietary machine-learning model. In addition, BRAIN AGE® Brain Health AI can assess if a person has a healthy brain or is in the early stage of cognitive decline. Brain health is scored by taking a clinically validated assessment for brain resilience, vulnerability and performance functions. Individuals can seek out personalized diagnostics and interventions, such as medication or lifestyle changes, that may help to decrease the development or progression of cognitive decline.

About DiagnaMed

DiagnaMed Holdings Corp. (CSE: DMED) (OTCQB: DGNMF) is a healthcare technology company focused on brain health using AI. DiagnaMed is commercializing BRAIN AGE® Brain Health AI, a world-first consumer brain health and wellness AI solution that estimates brain age and provides a brain health score. Visit DiagnaMed.com.

For more information, please contact:

Fabio Chianelli

Chairman and CEO

DiagnaMed Holdings Corp.

Tel: 416-800-2684

Email: info@diagnamed.com

Website: www.diagnamed.com

