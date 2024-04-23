CEX.IO’s Mark Taylor, Global Head of Financial Crime to Join Panel Organized by C5

CHICAGO, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CEX.IO, a global ecosystem of products and services that connects curious participants to the cryptocurrency economy and decentralized finance (DeFi), announces that Mark Taylor, Global MLRO and Head of Financial Crime, will join Crypto and Digital Asset Fraud & Recovery on behalf of the company as a panelist at its upcoming event.

The Fight Back Begins - Private and Public Sector Law Enforcement Team Up to Take the Fight to the Fraudsters and Recover Assets for Victims, the panel to feature Taylor, will illuminate the pathways necessary to develop a holistic approach to protecting participant wealth. Panelists will explore successful attempts at digital asset recovery, and reveal the necessary levers required for cross-platform and multi-jurisdictional collaboration to assist in these efforts. The panel will take place on Friday, 26 April from 12:45 - 13:30 at The Millennium Gloucester Hotel, 4-18 Harrington Gardens, South Kensington, London.

“For too long, bad actors have felt empowered to exploit undefined parameters in the crypto ecosystem, often at the disadvantage of unsuspecting participants,” Taylor said. “Establishing a unified front against on-chain fraud that centers on wealth recovery is a bold step toward leveling the playing field, and creating a safer transacting environment for those seeking emerging opportunities in the digital economy.”

Recently, CEX.IO reached a milestone with crypto security firm CYBERA in their combined efforts toward securing the digital asset space for curious participants. By identifying fraudulent addresses in a shared database, and working to reunite victims with their stolen funds, CEX.IO is continuing to uphold its commitment to fostering the safe, regulated exchange of value among consenting users.

Launched by C5, Crypto and Digital Asset Fraud & Recovery aims to unite people power with data-driven solutions in an effort to build more harmonious online spaces. This is the program’s second annual event, and continues the conversation with key stakeholders in law enforcement and the crypto space to identify and eradicate digital asset fraud.

Learn more about the event and RSVP here.







###

ABOUT CEX.IO

CEX.IO was founded in 2013 with a mission to support global financial inclusion through the adoption of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. As one of the most tenured market participants, CEX.IO offers a comprehensive ecosystem of intuitive solutions built with safety and security at their core, enabling users to trade, store, transfer and earn digital assets. With over six million registered users globally, CEX.IO helps retail, enterprise, and institutional customers seize opportunities in decentralized finance every day. Learn more at CEX.IO or connect with us on LinkedIn.

© 2024 | CEX.IO Ltd All rights reserved. Not to be reproduced or retransmitted without permission.

CEX.IO is a trading name of, and [digital asset platform products and services] are offered by: in the U.S., CEX.IO Corp., registered with FinCEN in jurisdictions where it is licensed to operate as a Money Service Business (MSB Activities 409 499), registered office 900 E Diehl Rd STE 110, Naperville, IL 60563; In Europe, CEX.IO EU VASP, UAB is registered as the Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) and depository virtual currency wallets operator in the State Enterprise Centre of Registers of the Republic of Lithuania, registration number 306186479; CEX OVRS LLC, registered in St. Kitts & St. Nevis, No. L 22275, registered office Suite 1, A.L. Evelyn LTD Building, Charlestown, Nevis. CEX.IO Limited and CEX OVRS LLC are subsidiaries of CEX.IO Holding Ltd.

These materials are for informational purposes only, and are not intended to be used for trading or investment purposes or as an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security or financial product. These materials do not provide any form of advice (investment, tax or legal). CEX.IO is not a registered investment adviser and does not provide investment advice or recommendations to buy or sell securities, to hire any investment adviser or to pursue any investment or trading strategy.

The value of digital and virtual currencies is derived from supply and demand in the global marketplace which can rise or fall independently of any fiat or government currency.

Holding digital and virtual currencies carries exchange rate and other types of risk.

Transactions in virtual currency are irrevocable, and, accordingly, losses due to fraudulent or accidental transactions may result in the loss of your money with no recourse.

Any questions regarding this document or application of any law, rule or regulation can be referred to us via email at [compliance@cex.io].

All trademarks, service marks, and trade names not owned by CEX.IO Ltd are the property of their respective owners.



Please refer to the Terms of Use for more details.