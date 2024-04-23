Camscanner Highlights Cutting-Edge AI Features In Celebration Of World Book Day

New York, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As World Book Day approaches, CamScanner, the premier mobile application for scanning, editing, and managing documents on iOS and Android platforms with a global user base of over 300 million, is highlighting its powerful AI technology features that elevate the digital reading and documentation experience.





Since its inception in 2011, CamScanner has been revolutionizing the field of scanning and digital conversion, providing its users with seamless digitization and accessibility. With World Book Day on the horizon, CamScanner is proud to empower its users with its AI technology features.



Book Mode & Book Capture Functionality



CamScanner's Book Mode, a revolutionary feature tailored for book scanning, employs advanced image processing technologies such as curve correction and anti-interference techniques. This mode delivers its users high-quality digital reproductions, preserving the experience of reading from a physical book. Ideal for students and avid readers, Book Mode facilitates digital references without compromising physical copies. It supports single-page and multi-page shooting modes. The multi-page mode enhances the scanning process by automatically cutting and whitening correction after shooting, significantly improving book scanning results. Supported by AI-SCAN technology, Book Mode overcomes common scanning challenges such as unclear handwriting and curved book surfaces. It intelligently removes shadows and other obstructive elements, providing users with a clear and convenient scanning experience.



Ocr Text Extraction And Advanced Document Processing



In addition to Book Mode, CamScanner offers Optical Character Recognition (OCR) technology and Advanced Document Processing capabilities for its users. This feature is instrumental in transmuting printed and handwritten texts into digital formats. Users can effortlessly extract text from scanned books and documents, facilitating easy editing and digital archiving. CamScanner harnesses the power of OCR and AI to accurately identify and digitize text from diverse backgrounds and orientations. With an exceptional average recognition accuracy of 99.77% for printed documents and 97.00% for handwritten content, and support for over 41 languages, CamScanner ensures pristine digital renditions of all scanned texts.



Empowering Digital Documentation



By seamlessly creating electronic book summaries and notes, CamScanner truly empowers individuals to leverage the full potential of their smartphones, transforming them into powerful tools that facilitate effortless digital documentation. This feature is especially beneficial for book lovers and scholars, allowing them to access and interact with their reading materials conveniently, preserving the integrity of their physical books.



About Camscanner



CamScanner stands at the forefront of mobile document management, boasting a user base of over 300 million and availability in over 40 languages. The app, known for its efficiency and versatility, continues to rank among the top business applications on the market. Users can download CamScanner from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.



