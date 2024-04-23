Global Microfluidics Market Size To Worth USD 65.90 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 7.36%

New York, United States, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Microfluidics Market Size is to Grow from USD 32.40 Billion in 2023 to USD 65.90 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate CAGR of 7.36% during the projected period.





Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-sample/3869

The science of genetics determines a person's susceptibility to infection and modifies medical treatment accordingly. Each person is unique, and some genetic differences may predispose an individual to specific diseases connected to the sequencing, analysis, and interpretation of an individual's genome. This is the core premise of consumer genetics. A specialist in medicine suggests looking into a particular medical concern. A number of causes, including the increased prevalence of infectious and chronic illnesses including cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and others, are propelling the worldwide microfluidics market and increasing point-of-care testing.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 110 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Microfluidics Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Material (Silicon, PDMS, Glass & Others), By Product (Chip & Device, Instrument & System, Software, Service & Others), By End User (Healthcare, Research Institutes, Biotechnology, Pharmaceutical & Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

Buy Now Full Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/checkout/3869

The PDMS segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global microfluidics market during the predicted timeframe.

The microfluidics market is classified by material into silicon, PDMS, glass, and others. Among these, the PDMS segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global microfluidics market during the predicted timeframe. its many advantages, PDMS is a polymer that is widely used in microfluidics. Some of the advantages of PDMS are nontoxicity, durability, optical clarity, permeability to gas and oxygen, biocompatibility, elastomeric properties, low cost, and complex designs of microfluidic devices by stacking multiple layers.

The instruments and systems segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global microfluidics market during the anticipated period.

On the basis of the product, the global microfluidics market is divided into chip and device, instrument and system, software, service and others. Among these, the instruments and systems segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global microfluidics market during the anticipated period. This rise is being driven by the growing usage of microfluidic systems and devices in a variety of industries, such as research, pharma, and medicine. Because these systems provide extensive capabilities for accurate fluid management, automation, and analysis, they are essential for many applications.

The healthcare segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global microfluidics market during the anticipated period.

On the basis of the end user, the global bio alcohol market is divided into healthcare, research institutes, biotechnology, pharmaceutical and others. Among these, the healthcare segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global microfluidics market during the anticipated period. The need for additional testing, the advantages of integrated microfluidic devices over conventional medical devices, the rise in chronic diseases worldwide, and the expanding demand for quick and accurate test results are all contributing factors to the growing demand for microfluidic devices in the healthcare industry.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/3869

North America is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global microfluidics market over the predicted timeframe.

North America is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global microfluidics market over the predicted timeframe. The deployment of cutting-edge miniaturized technologies, the presence of industrialized nations with well-established healthcare systems, and continuous public and private sector research and development initiatives are all contributing factors to the region's growing market.

Throughout the projected period, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to develop at the most rapid rate. because of affordable labor, expanding economies, and advanced research infrastructure. An increasing number of foreign investors are showing interest in the uncharted microfluidics sector in Asia. In the market for microfluidic diagnostic tests, foreign businesses dominate.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Microfluidics Market include Illumina, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, PerkinElmer, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Abbott, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Standard BioTools and others.

Get Discount At @ https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-discount/3869

Recent Developments

In October 2022, Standard BioTools unveiled the X9 Real-time PCR System, a highly effective and versatile high-capacity genomics platform, utilizing microfluidics technology.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Microfluidics Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Microfluidics Market, By Material

Silicon

PDMS

Glass

Others

Global Microfluidics Market, By Product

Chip and Device

Instrument and System

Software

Service

Others

Global Microfluidics Market, By End User

Healthcare

Research Institutes

Biotechnology

Pharmaceutical

Others

Global Microfluidics Market, By Region

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Browse Related Reports

Global Dual Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Axial DEXA and Peripheral DEXA), By Application (Osteoporosis, Bone Densitometry, Fracture Management, Body Composition Analysis, Others), By End-Use (Hospitals and Clinics, Mobile Health Centers, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033

Global Moist Wound Dressings Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Foam, Alginate, Hydrocolloid, Hydrogel, and Other), By Application (Burn Wound, Pressure Ulcers, Diabetic Ulcers, Surgical Ulcers, and Others), By End-Use (Hospitals, Homecare, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033

Global Ovarian Cancer Treatment Drugs Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Therapeutic Class (PARP Inhibitors, Angiogenesis Inhibitors, and PD-L1 Inhibitors), By Treatment Type (Targeted Therapy, Immunotherapy, Chemotherapy, Hormone Therapy, and Radiation Therapy), By Route Of Administration (Oral, Intravenous, and Intraperitoneal), By End-User (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033

Global Human Microchipping Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Technology (RFID, NFC, and Others), By Type (Non-Implantable Microchips, Implantable Microchips), By Application (Personal Identification and Access Control, Medical Identification and Monitoring, Financial Transactions, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033

About the Spherical Insights & Consulting

Spherical Insights & Consulting is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.

CONTACT US:

For More Information on Your Target Market, Please Contact Us Below:

Phone: +1 303 800 4326 (the U.S.)

Phone: +91 90289 24100 (APAC)

Email: inquiry@sphericalinsights.com, sales@sphericalinsights.com

Contact Us: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/contact-us

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter