Dominion Lending Centres Inc. Announces First Quarter 2024 Earnings Release Date

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (TSX:DLCG) (“DLCG” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that it will release its first quarter financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2024, on May 7, 2024, after the market close.



About Dominion Lending Centres Inc.

Dominion Lending Centres Inc. is Canada’s leading network of mortgage professionals. DLCG operates through Dominion Lending Centres Inc. and its three main subsidiaries, MCC Mortgage Centre Canada Inc., MA Mortgage Architects Inc. and Newton Connectivity Systems Inc., and has operations across Canada. DLCG extensive network includes over 8,000 agents and over 500 locations. Headquartered in British Columbia, DLC was founded in 2006 by Gary Mauris and Chris Kayat.

DLCG can be found on X (Twitter), Facebook and Instagram and LinkedIn @DLCGmortgage and on the web at www.dlcg.ca.

Contact information for the Corporation is as follows:

James Bell

EVP, Corporate and Chief Legal Officer

403-560-0821

jbell@dlcg.ca Eddy Cocciollo

President

647-403-7320

eddy@dlc.ca

