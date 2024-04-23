Aircraft Landing Gears Market Size, Share, Industry & Analysis [2028]

Chicago, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Aircraft Landing Gear Market Size is estimated to be USD 7.1 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 9.1 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2023 to 2028. Rising global air traffic, increasing demand for new aircraft, growth in the military sector requiring specialized landing gear, emergence of Urban Air Mobility (UAM) demanding innovative solutions, and the need for consistent maintenance and part replacements within the growing global aircraft fleet all the drivers that contribute to the Aircraft Landing Gears Industry expansion.

Major Aircraft Landing Gears companies include:

Collins Aerospace (US)

Safran (France)

Héroux-Devtek (Canada)

Liebherr (Switzerland)

Triumph Group (US)

Collins Aerospace designs, manufactures, and services systems and components for commercial aviation, business aviation, military & defense, helicopters, space, airports, and other industries. The company operates through six strategic business units, namely, aerostructures, avionics, interiors, mechanical systems, mission systems, and power & control. Its landing gear systems include the main, nose, and wing landing gear assemblies of high-strength materials.

Collins Aerospace provides landing gear solutions for a comfortable landing in the most demanding conditions. The company offers integrated steering, braking, and control systems. Its landing gears are provided for small business jets, large commercial airliners, and military defense aircraft. Its products are found on most leading commercial transport aircraft, including the A380.

Aircraft Landing Gears Market Highlights

This research report categorizes the aircraft landing gears markets based on End User, Type, Aircraft Type, and Subsystems.

Segment Subsegment By Aircraft Type Fixed-wing aircraft

Rotary-wing aircraft

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles.

Advanced Air Mobility By End User OEM

Aftermarket By Type Main landing gears

Nose landing gears. By Subsystem Actuation systems

Steering systems

Braking systems

Structural systems

Other subsystems By Region North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East

Latin America

Africa

Safran is a multinational aircraft engine, rocket engine, aerospace-component, defense, and security company. Safran has pioneered landing gear, wheels, and brakes, as well as associated systems such as steering, landing gear extension/retraction, and braking control and monitoring. It has partnered with Airbus for over 30 years and is an established partner for more than 30 civil and military aircraft manufacturers. Its landing gear systems are used in Airbus A320neo, A350XWB, A380, and Boeing 787 Dreamliner, among commercial jets. In business jets, it provides landing gear for Falcon, Bombardier Global, and Challenger families. For military aircraft, the company provides landing gear to Airbus, Dassault, and Boeing, among others. Safran operates its landing gear business through its subsidiary, Safran Landing Systems

Héroux-Devtek is a company engaged in the design, development, manufacture, repair, and overhaul of landing gear and actuation systems and components for the aerospace market. It manufactures electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, and cabinets for airborne radar, electro-optic systems, and aircraft controls. In the commercial sector, it operates in the commercial and business jet, regional jet, and helicopter markets. For the defense sector, it provides parts and services for military aircraft in US and Europe. Its facilities are involved in the design and fabrication of landing gear systems and components. The company manufactures electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, and cabinets for airborne radars, electro-optic systems, aircraft controls, and fluid filters for aircraft engines.

Liebherr is a technology company with a broadly diversified product program. The company is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of construction machines and offers high-quality user-oriented products and services for various other fields. Liebherr has the capabilities and experience to design, manufacture, and service landing gear systems. This includes the landing gear structure, the extension/retraction and steering actuation, the position and warning system, the integration of wheels and brakes, and the associated sensors and controls, including cockpit controls. Landing gear systems by Liebherr are integrated into all kinds of platforms like commercial aircraft, regional aircraft, business jets, helicopters, transport aircraft, and fighter aircraft.