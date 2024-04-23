Trawick International GmbH Announces Strategic Partnership with Zurich Benelux to Bolster Student Insurance Offerings

COLOGNE, Germany and ZURICH, Switzerland, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trawick International GmbH, a subsidiary of Trawick Holdings, LLC, an industry-leading international insurance company, has announced a strategic relationship with insurer Zurich Benelux.



This collaborative effort, formalized on April 1st, 2024, will support Trawick International's offerings in the student insurance sector, marking a significant enhancement of its most long-standing insurance product. Moreover, this partnership paves the way for the introduction of additional innovative insurance solutions to the global market.

Daryl Trawick, President and CEO of Trawick International and Trawick Holdings, shared his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "Our collaboration with Zurich marks a key moment for Trawick. It enables us to reinforce our existing student offerings and provide new solutions within the international student insurance domain, where there's a clear demand for better options. This partnership is among several strategic ventures we're embarking on this year, signaling a transformative phase for Trawick. It's an incredibly exciting time for the company."

Trawick International GmbH will administer insurance plans underwritten by Zurich Benelux. Claims will be managed by SureGo Administrative Services’ representative office in Belgrade, Serbia.

About Trawick International

For more than 25 years, Trawick International has been a leading provider of international insurance, administration, and other assistance services. The company offers a full suite of innovative products and services designed to support today's globally mobile population. For more, visit trawickholdings.com.

Media Contact

Melissa Nicholson

Director, Corporate Communications

Trawick International

+1 949 275 7246

Melissa.Nicholson@trawickinternational.com