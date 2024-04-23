Neptune Digital Assets to Present at the Blockchain & Digital Asset Virtual Investor Conference April 25th

Vancouver, BC, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (OTCQB: NPPTF), based in Vancouver, focused on Digital Assets, today announced that Dustin Zinger, VP Investor Relations will present live at the Blockchain & Digital Asset Virtual Investor Conference hosted by Alpha Transform Holdings and VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on April 25th, 2024.

DATE: April 25th

TIME: 2:00 PM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3JaIRj3

Available for 1x1 meetings: April 24th

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

Achieved $18.6 million comprehensive net income for H1 2024 2024 TSXV Top 50 Company Acquired 26,964 SOL for a 67% discount to market price

About Neptune Digital Assets Corp.

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (TSX-V:NDA) (OTCQB:NPPTF) (FSE:1NW) is one of the first publicly traded blockchain companies in Canada and is at the forefront of the cryptocurrency and blockchain landscape. Neptune engages in operations across the digital asset ecosystem including Bitcoin mining, proof-of-stake mining, blockchain nodes, decentralized finance (DeFi), and other associated cutting-edge technology. Our unwavering commitment to innovation and strategic growth enables us to continually explore new opportunities and maximize value for our shareholders. For more information about Neptune Digital Assets Corp., please visit our website at www.neptunedigitalassets.com or follow us on X (@NeptuneDAC).

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

Neptune Digital Assets Corp

Dustin Zinger

VP Investor Relations

1.604.653.9464

dustin@neptunedigitalassets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com