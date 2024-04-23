LLOG Exploration Awarded Prestigious NOIA Safety Award

COVINGTON, La., April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LLOG Exploration Company, L.L.C. (“LLOG” or “the Company”), a privately-owned exploration and production company focused on the deepwater Gulf of Mexico (“GOM”), today announced that it received the 2024 National Ocean Industries Association (“NOIA”) Safety in Seas Culture of Safety award.



NOIA noted that LLOG's entry outlined a remarkable journey towards fostering an empowered safety culture. Leaders at LLOG have methodically cultivated a supportive and transparent environment that encourages the sharing of concerns, mistakes, and observations. The response of leadership, particularly to adverse news, plays a pivotal role in nurturing this environment. One tangible manifestation of this empowered safety culture is LLOG's Subsea Integrity Management Program (“SIMP”). SIMP represents a risk-based safety approach to managing critical subsea components. It utilizes digital twins empowered by machine learning algorithms to analyze standard monitoring data and conduct real-time engineering assessments of subsea components. Importantly, SIMP is integrated throughout the design process, not just post start-up. LLOG had the first deepwater fields in the GOM to be protected with real time mass balance, which was implemented due to LLOG’s continued strategic investments in subsea metering technology.

Eric Zimmermann, Chief Operating Officer of LLOG, commented, “We are proud to be the recipients of the NOIA Culture of Safety Reward and for the industry to recognize our employees’ uncompromising commitment to safety every day. In our nearly 50 years of operation, LLOG has built its reputation as a trusted operator with a commitment to safe practices, environmental stewardship and adhering to the highest ethical standards. As a private company, we have fostered a culture that treats our employees and contractors as family. We attribute our success to our talented workforce and our adherence to activities focused with the utmost regard for the well-being of those team members is a manifestation of our unique culture.”

“Through ongoing industry partnerships and collaboration with the Offshore Operators Committee, we have helped to further expand subsea leak detection technology to include conditional rate of change monitoring for subsea flowlines. By 2020, all of our subsea fields were protected by subsea leak detection technology. At the request of BSEE, we made a presentation focusing on our SIMP at the Deepwater Technical Symposium in 2019 and we also presented on our SIMP at the 2022 Subsea Tieback Forum. As a result of this safety-focused approach, LLOG consistently surpasses industry averages in safety metrics. Our achievements and reputation as a trusted operator with a track record of success extends beyond our leading commercial well success rates in the deepwater GOM; it also extends into our uncompromising commitment to safe practices, environmental stewardship and adhering to the highest ethical standards.”

About LLOG

LLOG Exploration Company L.L.C. is a privately-owned exploration and production company in the United States. LLOG’s corporate headquarters is in Covington, Louisiana and the Company has an office in Houston, Texas. For additional information, visit the Company’s website at www.llog.com.