EMW chooses Intapp to modernize timekeeping practices

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intapp (NASDAQ: INTA), a leading global provider of AI-powered solutions for professionals in advisory, legal, and capital markets firms, announces that law firm EMW has selected Intapp Time to modernize its timekeeping practices. This strategic decision underscores EMW’s commitment to helping its partners and professionals work more efficiently through the use of cloud software.



Leading change

As EMW continues to grow both organically and by acquisition, its leaders are continually seeking ways to ensure solid performance for both new and tenured professionals. They recognized that improving the firm’s time recording capabilities would allow their professionals to capture time more precisely and with less effort. Additionally, EMW’s leaders were eager to move to a cloud solution in accordance with the firm’s cloud-first policy.

“Time is central to the delivery of profitable client services, so it’s tremendously important that it is recorded accurately,” said James Geary, Managing Partner at EMW. “However, it’s gotten much more complicated as our days are filled with research, writing, phone and video calls, and emails for multiple clients. With all that multitasking, it becomes incredibly difficult to track in the moment — and even harder to reconstruct the work at the end of the day, let alone the week or month.”

Lee Kilner, IT Director at EMW, added: “We have always worked hard to ensure our professionals understand the value and importance of time recording to our business by providing education, aligning our strategy, and even setting policies against it. With Intapp Time, we’ll align our cultural work with the right technology to facilitate — and, where possible, automate — accurate time collection.”

Modernizing timekeeping

Intapp Time gives EMW’s partners and professionals a modern way to record and submit complete accounts of the time they spend on each matter. Using passive time capture and Applied AI, the firm’s professionals can easily recreate their days, adhere to client requirements, and minimize missed and under-recorded effort.

Precise time tracking supports compliance, simplifies budgeting and billing processes, and fosters increased collaboration and transparency with clients. It also lets EMW leaders evaluate engagement resources and tracked time against budget to optimize utilization and profitability.

Multiplying success with Intapp

EMW worked closely with the Intapp Implementation Services team, which takes an iterative, user-centric approach to solution deployment that aligns to each firm’s unique business needs. Together, Intapp and EMW were able to complete the implementation on time and significantly under budget.

EMW’s IT leadership recognized the importance of keeping the scope well-defined to meet the desired timeline and achieve a successful implementation. Additionally, conducting training sessions with fee earners before switching to Intapp Time led to a 95% adoption rate starting on week one.

“We’re excited to work with EMW to provide a modern approach to timekeeping that leverages AI-powered data capture,” said Chris Kraft, General Manager of Operations and Finance Solutions at Intapp. “Intapp Time lets EMW’s lawyers focus on important client matters, provide timelier and more accurate billing, and reduce time spent on administrative tasks.”

Looking ahead

EMW is in the process of implementing a connected data strategy and is increasingly turning to the Intapp platform for technology support. In the coming months, the firm plans to implement Intapp Documents and Intapp Workspaces. EMW is also evaluating a wider Intapp solution set that would cover other aspects of business operations.

About Intapp

Intapp helps professionals unlock their teams’ knowledge, relationships, and operational insights to increase value for their firms. Using the power of Applied AI, we make firm and market intelligence easy to find, understand, and use. With Intapp, professionals can apply their collective expertise to make smarter decisions, manage risk, and increase competitive advantage. The world's top firms — across accounting, consulting, investment banking, legal, private capital, and real assets — trust Intapp’s industry-specific solutions to drive new growth and multiply opportunity. For more information, visit intapp.com and connect with us on X, formerly Twitter (@intapp) and LinkedIn.

About EMW

EMW is a law firm with offices in London, Gatwick, Milton Keynes, Northampton, and Brighton offering a full portfolio of legal services to U.K. based and global companies as well as entrepreneurs and high net worth individuals. Our clients include SMEs, household names, financial institutions, and public sector bodies. We’re pragmatic and focus on the key issues. We take the time to understand the things that are important to our clients and their business and we tailor our service accordingly. There’s no “one size fits all” at EMW.

Contact

Ali Robinson

press@intapp.com