DIVIDEND 15 SPLIT CORP. Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share

TORONTO, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dividend 15 Split Corp. (The "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.10000 for each Class A share ($1.20 annualized) and $0.04583 for each Preferred share ($0.550 annually). Distributions are payable May 10, 2024 to shareholders on record as at April 30, 2024.

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $26.80 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $10.67 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $37.47.

Dividend 15 invests in a high quality portfolio of leading Canadian dividend-yielding stocks as follows: Bank of Montreal, Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank, National Bank of Canada, CI Financial Corp., BCE Inc., Manulife Financial, Enbridge, Sun Life Financial, TELUS Corporation, Thomson Reuters Corporation, TransAlta Corporation, TC Energy Corporation.

Distribution Details Class A Share (DFN)



$0.10000



Preferred Share (DFN.PR.A)



$0.04583



Record Date:



April 30, 2024



Payable Date:



May 10, 2024







