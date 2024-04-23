Polyol Ester Market to Hit US$ 8.17 Billion with 5.1% CAGR by 2034: Fact.MR Report

Rockville, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per a new report by Fact.MR, the global polyol ester market is set to reach US$ 4.97 billion in 2024 and further expand at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2024 to 2034. Several industries employ heavy equipment with metal components in motion. Lubricants such as polyol esters are applied to reduce friction between these components and prevent damage to the parts.



Textile manufacturers are always on the lookout for lubricants with superior lubricity, non-staining properties, low smoke emission, minimal absorption, biodegradability, and high temperature stability. Therefore, polyol esters are widely adopted in the textile sector.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 8.17 Billion Growth Rate (2024-2034) 5.1% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 84 Tables No. of Figures 112 Figures

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global polyol ester market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.1% through 2034.

Global sales of polyol esters are estimated at US$ 4.97 billion in 2024.

The market is forecasted to reach US$ 8.17 billion by 2034-end.

The North American market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 5.3% through 2034.

TMP accounts for 31.5% market share in 2024.

East Asia is projected to account for 38.4% of the global market share by 2034.

“Key properties of polyol esters, including superior miscibility with HFC refrigerants, excellent lubricity, low smoke emission, biodegradability, and high-temperature stability, are driving their use across diverse industries,” says a Fact.MR analyst.



Related Market Projections for 2034

Polyester Polyols Market US$ 16.76 Billion Fatty Acid Methyl Ester Market US$ 31 Billion 9 Decanoic Acid Methyl Ester Market US$ 500 Million

Key Companies Profiled in This Report

Ultrachem

Huntsman

DowDuPont

Lanxess

Shell Chemicals

Purinova

Vantage Performance Materials

Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Extensive Use of Trimethylolpropane as Conditioning Agent

Key players in the market have introduced a variety of lubricants based on esters such as NPG, TMP, PE, and DiPe, with NPG accounting for a leading share of the market.

Trimethylolpropane is the primary focus of polyol ester makers because of its many advantages, which include its use as a conditioning agent and as a raw material for varnishes, resins, and synthetic drying oils. These attributes have contributed to the increase in demand for trimethylolpropane.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the polyol ester market for 2018 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on product (NPG, TMP, PE, DiPE), application (automotive crankcase material, gear oil, fire-resistant hydraulic fluids, carrier fluids, food contact material, environmentally acceptable hydraulics, fluids & lubricants, heat transfer fluids, quenchants, breathing air compressor material, air compressor material, vacuum pumps, instrument oil, seal swellants, textile lubricants, dielectric fluids, drilling fluids), and end use (food & beverages, chemicals, machinery, electrical & electronics, automotive, marine, aerospace, textiles, mining, utilities, construction, miscellaneous manufacturing), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

