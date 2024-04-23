Virdee Virtual Reception Now Available on Oracle Cloud Marketplace

Austin, Texas, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virdee, a leader in guest experience technology and check-in automation and a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), today announced that Virdee Virtual Reception platform and software development kit (SDK) are available on Oracle Cloud Marketplace and can be deployed on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) and integrated with OPERA Cloud via the Oracle Hospitality Integration Platform (OHIP). Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a centralized repository of enterprise applications offered by Oracle and Oracle partners.

Virdee Virtual Reception enables a contactless hotel experience and provides access and amenities at guests' fingertips. Virdee supports Oracle OPERA Cloud and Oracle Hospitality Integration Platform (OHIP). The Virdee platform delights guests and can help improve profitability for hotels by automating an end-to-end check-in experience including secure identity verification, room choice and upgrades, mobile key, an in-lobby kiosk, remote assistance, and more. All features are also available via SDK. Virdee’s integration with Oracle OHIP can mean even faster deployment for clients with automated onboarding at no additional costs.

Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a one-stop shop for Oracle customers seeking trusted business applications and services offering unique solutions, including ones that extend Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications.

OCI is a deep and broad platform of cloud infrastructure services that enables customers to build and run a wide range of applications in a scalable, secure, highly available, and high-performance environment. From application development and business analytics to data management, integration, security, AI, and infrastructure services including Kubernetes and VMware, OCI delivers comprehensive security, performance, and cost savings. In addition, with multicloud, hybrid cloud, public cloud, and dedicated cloud options, OCI’s distributed cloud offers customers the benefits of cloud with greater control over data residency, locality, and authority, even across multiple clouds. As a result, customers can bring enterprise workloads to the cloud quickly and efficiently while meeting the strictest regulatory compliance requirements.

“Virdee Virtual Reception is a unique offering in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace. Virdee’s platform of products can help unlock new revenue streams, save hotel staff time, and increase guest satisfaction and retention,” said Nadav Cornberg, Co-Founder of Virdee. “Virdee’s participation in Oracle Cloud Marketplace further extends our commitment to the Oracle community and enables customers to easily reap the benefits of Virdee Virtual Reception. We look forward to leveraging the power of OCI to help us achieve our business goals.”

Virdee has seen a marked rise in market adoption since 2020 when the company was founded by Nadav Cornberg and Branigan Mulcahy. The company completed an oversubscribed Series A funding round of $12.4 million in November 2023. Virdee counts some of the world’s largest hotel grands as its clients, and its installation base includes four of the largest casino hotels in Las Vegas and several other major hotel brands. To find out more about Virdee and its solutions, visit www.virdee.io.

About Virdee

Based in Austin, Texas, Virdee is a software company offering innovative hotel self check in technology. Contactless hotel check in with self check in kiosk, app, and mobile web options alleviates long check in lines and even enables a virtual front desk via identity verification, payment collection, remote assistance, and more. Guests can get a digital hotel key in the app or a physical hotel key card from the kiosk. Virdee helps clients elevate the customer experience, reduce costs and generate ancillary revenue. Virdee was founded in 2020 by experienced real estate operators and visionary technologists – Branigan Mulcahy and Nadav Cornberg. Visit www.virdee.io to learn more.

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle’s partner program designed to enable partners to accelerate the transition to cloud and drive superior customer business outcomes. The OPN program allows partners to engage with Oracle through track(s) aligned to how they go to market: Cloud Build for partners that provide products or services built on or integrated with Oracle Cloud; Cloud Sell for partners that resell Oracle Cloud technology; Cloud Service for partners that implement, deploy and manage Oracle Cloud Services; Industry Healthcare for partners that provide commercially available products and/or services built with Oracle Cloud and Oracle Health technologies; and License & Hardware for partners that build, service or sell Oracle software licenses or hardware products. Customers can expedite their business objectives with OPN partners who have achieved Expertise in a product family or cloud service. To learn more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partnernetwork

Trademark

