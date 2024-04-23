Global Women’s Health App Market Size To Worth USD 15.6 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 16.46%

New York, United States , April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Women’s Health App Market Size is to Grow from USD 3.4 Billion in 2023 to USD 15.6 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.46% during projected period.





A women's health app is a digital tool created to meet the specific health and wellness needs of women. It includes a variety of features and functionalities to help women manage various aspects of their health. These apps frequently address a wide range of topics, including menstrual cycle tracking, fertility monitoring, pregnancy advice, menopause support, exercise routines, and mental health. Women can use these apps to easily track their menstrual cycles, predict ovulation, and identify fertile windows. They can also get useful information about pregnancy stages, personalized tips, and advice on how to deal with menopausal symptoms. Furthermore, rapid technological advancements, such as mobile devices and wearable gadgets, have made it possible to develop sophisticated health apps. The market is being driven by increased awareness of women's specific health concerns and needs, significant technological advancements, the development of sophisticated health apps, and the evolving digital health landscape. However, users are concerned about data security, which will most likely limit mobile health adoption and market growth. Data leaks are a major reason for declining customer numbers, which harms the brand image.

Global Women's Health App Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Fitness & Nutrition, Menstrual Health, Pregnancy Tracking and Postpartum Care, Menopause, Disease Management, Others), By Modality (Smartphone, Tablet, Others), By Age Group (35 to 44 Years, 15 to 24 Years, 25 to 34 Years, Above 44 Years), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033.

The menstrual health segment is anticipated to hold the fastest share of the global women’s health app market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the type, the global women’s health app market is divided into fitness & nutrition, menstrual health, pregnancy tracking and postpartum care, menopause, disease management, and others. Among these, the menstrual health segment is anticipated to hold the fastest share of the global women’s health app market during the projected timeframe. This segment has grown rapidly as people become more aware of the significance of menstrual hygiene and its impact on reproductive health. Rising disposable incomes, improved access to healthcare information, and innovative product offerings have all helped to drive continued growth.

The smartphone segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global women’s health app market during the forecast period.

Based on the modality, the global women’s health app market is divided into smartphones, tablets, and Others. Among these, the smartphone segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global women’s health app market during the forecast period. Smartphones have become widely available, allowing women to easily access health-related information and services while on the go. Smartphones, with their user-friendly interfaces and plethora of health apps, offer personalized solutions to a wide range of women's health issues, including menstrual tracking and fertility management.

The 25 to 34 years segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global women’s health app market during the forecast period.

Based on the age group, the global women’s health app market is divided 35 to 44 years, 15 to 24 years, 25 to 34 years, and above 44 years. Among these, the 25 to 34 years segment is expected to grow at hold the largest share in the global women’s health App market during the forecast period. Women aged 25 to 34 are more technologically savvy and prefer digital solutions for their healthcare needs. This age group is accustomed to using smartphone apps to assist with various aspects of their lives, and women's health apps reflect this technological preference by offering convenience and accessibility.

North America is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global women’s health app market over the predicted timeframe.

North America is projected to hold the largest share of the global women’s health app market over the predicted timeframe. North America's strong healthcare infrastructure and high digital literacy rates encourage the use of health-related technologies. Furthermore, North America places a high value on individual well-being, particularly women's health, which creates a need for convenient and comprehensive solutions.

Europe is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global women’s health app market during the projected timeframe. Adoption of women's health apps continues to rise in Europe, the features like self-assessment and remote monitoring, which have effectively increased patient autonomy. The Department for International Trade launched trade campaigns, such as digital health, to provide global business and learning opportunities in the digital health market.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Women’s Health App Market are Clue, Fitbit Inc. (Google LLC), Flo Health Inc., Glow Inc., Maven Clinic Co., Natural Cycles USA Corp., Ovia Health, Mithra Pharmaceuticals Group Limited, Mayne Pharma, Lynparza, HelloBaby, Inc., Apple Inc., and Others.

Recent Developments

In September 2022, Lynparza was approved in China as a first-line maintenance therapy alongside bevacizumab for advanced ovarian cancer with homologous recombination deficit (HRD) positivity.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Women’s Health App Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Women’s Health App Market, Type Analysis

Fitness & Nutrition

Menstrual Health

Pregnancy Tracking and Postpartum Care

Menopause

Disease Management

Others

Global Women’s Health App Market, Modality Analysis

Smartphone

Tablet

Others

Global Women’s Health App Market, Age Group Analysis

35 to 44 Years

15 to 24 Years

25 to 34 Years

Above 44 Years

Global Women’s Health App Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



