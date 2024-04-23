Colby Insurance Group Selects Tarmika to Streamline Commercial Lines Quoting Process

Chicago, IL, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® today announced that Colby Insurance Group has selected Tarmika, the industry’s leading commercial lines quoting tool, to create a more efficient quoting process that helps agents remain competitive and successful amid challenging market conditions. The agency will take advantage of Tarmika’s built-in integration with Applied Epic to quickly provide clients with multiple quotes without rekeying information, allowing agents to remarket more accounts, more quickly.

“Today’s hard market has many insureds wanting to shop their insurance for the best coverage at the right prices, which takes a lot of time for our agents and often causes delays in getting information to clients,” said Stacey Lavallee, Senior Vice President of Commercial Lines, Colby Insurance Group, an independent agent with five offices across Vermont and New Hampshire, focusing on commercial and personal lines. “Tarmika enables our agents to find clients and prospects the right coverage options and provide guidance in a timely manner without the strain of extra work.”

Tarmika is a single-entry commercial lines quoting application that enables agencies to simultaneously quote multiple small commercial markets, through their Direct and Market Access carrier appointments. Directly integrated with Applied Epic and EZLynx, agents can easily pass key risk data points between applications to streamline the quoting process in Tarmika while tracking activities and important quoting details directly in the management system. By enabling agents to collect and store data, find in-appetite markets, quote and submit to multiple insurers or MGAs in a single workflow, agents create a simpler, more connected commercial lines quoting experience that improves productivity and speed to market.

“Today’s market challenges are some of the hardest agents have seen in years, putting pressure on margins and the experience they are providing customers,” said Raghav Tanna, SVP, small commercial lines at Applied Systems. “Tarmika provides Colby Insurance Group the efficiency they need to keep small commercial profitable for their book while also providing access to the right products to create choice for customers and maintain their trusted advisor role.”

