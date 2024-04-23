Agital Gains Competitive Edge with Appointment of Daniel Street to Board of Directors

BURLINGTON, Mass., April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agital , the agency delivering measurable business results to marketers and business leaders, announced today the appointment of Daniel Street to the company’s board of directors. Daniel’s appointment will help accelerate Agital's growth and foster shifts in its strategic blueprint. He will assist in amplifying Agital’s capabilities, broadening its market reach, and optimizing its service offerings to help clients achieve sustainable business outcomes.



With a career highlighted by roles such as CEO of Scorpion, interim CEO at HYFN, executive roles at Nexstar and KKR & Co. Inc., leadership positions in various enterprises, and consultancy work with Bain and Company, Daniel brings a wealth of experience in planning, team leadership, growth acceleration, product innovation, operational efficiency, analytics, M&A, and corporate transformation. As a CEO Advisor, he has led over 50 high-profile transformation and growth efforts.

"I am honored to be joining Agital's Board of Directors. I see my role as not just a board member but as a partner and support for the team,” said Daniel Street. “Having closely interacted with the Agital leadership team, I'm enthused by their commitment to expanding Agital's solution offerings and harnessing AI's potential to revolutionize business operations.”

Daniel is recognized for leveraging advanced technologies to deliver concrete outcomes and superior client service. His deep knowledge of M&A dynamics and strategic foresight will be critical in guiding Agital through company expansions, building on recent acquisitions such as Digital Edge and Go Fish Digital . Daniel’s proven track record in leadership, creating high-performing cultures, and driving growth makes him a valuable addition to the Agital board.

"Daniel brings a wealth of leadership, growth strategy and tactical planning knowledge to Agital,” said Jeff Reynolds, CEO of Agital. "His background in private equity and corporate transformations and his knack for spotting elite talent make him an ideal match for our mission."

As a board member, Daniel's responsibilities will include supporting Agital's M&A strategy and integration planning, advising the executive team on strategic initiatives, and assisting in new customer acquisition.

