Mobile-health Network and Online Pharmacy, Lifepack, Sign Partnership Facilitating Cooperation in Singapore and Indonesia

SINGAPORE, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobile-health Network Solutions (Nasdaq: MNDR) (“MaNaDr” or the “Company”), a pioneering Asia-Pacific (“APAC”) telehealth provider, has announced a strategic partnership with PT Indopasifik Teknologi Medika Indonesia, better known as Lifepack, an online prescription provider based in Indonesia. The collaboration aims to improve healthcare accessibility in Indonesia by bringing affordable and accessible healthcare to the population.

~2,000 Indonesian physicians to be on-boarded

Under the partnership, approximately 2,000 Indonesian physicians, including general practitioners and specialists, will be on-boarded and trained to provide effective patient teleconsultations through MaNaDr's platform. Once on the platform, these physicians will initiate an awareness program aimed at encouraging their Indonesian patients to consider the advantages of receiving medical care remotely via teleconsultations on MaNaDr's platform. These physicians will also gain access to the platform’s AI-enabled face-scan diagnostic tools for remote diagnosis and also have the opportunity to participate in medical symposiums and knowledge-sharing initiatives with their APAC colleagues.

AI-powered Teleconsultations by MaNaDr, with Prescriptions fulfilled by Lifepack

The partnership will permit Indonesian patients, via the use of a MaNaDr mobile app, to access teleconsultations from among these physicians– as well as other preferred general practitioners or specialists on the MaNaDr platform – from the comfort of their homes. The mobile app’s AI-enabled face-scan technology permits patients without measurement equipment to receive remote diagnosis. After a teleconsultation is complete, all medications prescribed by the physician will be automatically routed by the MaNaDr platform to Lifepack, which will fill the prescriptions and arrange delivery to the patient.





Lifepack Prescription Platform

"We are excited to partner with Lifepack to bring innovative healthcare solutions to Indonesia," said Co-CEO of MaNaDr, Dr. Siaw Tung Yeng, PBM , Senior Consultant Family Physician. "This partnership will not only benefit Indonesian physicians and patients but also contribute to the advancement of telemedicine in the region."

Natali Ardianto, CEO of Lifepack, expressed similar sentiments, stating, "The strategic partnership between MaNaDr and Lifepack aligns with our mission to deliver impactful innovations in healthcare. We look forward to providing Indonesian residents with affordable, quality and 24x7 near-instant access to prescriptions and consultations with this partnership."

Mr. Ardianto added that Lifepack will follow-up with chronic patients to ensure their medications have been delivered in a timely fashion.

The program is set to commence in May 2024, with a full-scale rollout expected in Q4 of 2024.

MaNaDr and Lifepack said they believed the partnership represented, “a significant step towards delivering impactful healthcare innovations at reduced cost to Indonesia’s 270 million citizens.”

The parties also said they anticipate that as the program gains acceptance in Indonesia it would likely generate, “significant incremental revenue over the coming years.”

About Mobile-health Network Solutions

Ranked #41 in Financial Times 2024 listing of 500 High-growth Asia-Pacific Companies, we are the first telehealth provider from the Asia-Pacific region to be listed in the US. Through our MaNaDr platform, we offer personalized and reliable medical attention to users worldwide. Our platform allows our community of healthcare providers to have a broader reach to users through virtual clinics without any start-up costs and the ability to connect to a global network of peer-to-peer support groups and partners. Our range of seamless and hassle-free telehealth solutions includes teleconsultation services, prescription fulfillment and other personalized services such as weight management programs and gender-specific care. For more information, please visit https://investors.manadr.com/ .

About Lifepack

Apotek Lifepack is a modern and reliable pharmacy service that offers a variety of over-the-counter medications, prescription drugs, supplements, and medical equipment at affordable prices. We provide original, BPOM-licensed products and deliver nationwide across Indonesia. Lifepack services are available both online and offline, accessible through our website, social media channels, WhatsApp, and the mobile app.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected trading commencement and closing dates. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company’s ability to execute our strategies, manage growth and maintain our corporate culture; the Company’s future business development, financial conditions and results of operations; expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of our products and services; changes in technology; economic conditions; the growth of the telehealth solutions industry in Singapore and the other international markets the Company plans to serve; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in Singapore and the international markets the Company plans to serve and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Mobile-health Network Solutions specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Mobile-health Network Solutions Investor Relations Contact:

2 Venture Drive, #07-06/07 Vision Exchange

Singapore 608526

(+65) 6222 5223

Email: investors@manadr.com

Lifepack Media Contact:

Graha Irama, 10th Floor Room C-D

Jl. HR. Rasuna Said Block X-1 Kav. 1-2,

Kuningan, Daerah Khusus Ibukota Jakarta 12950

E-mail: marketing@itmi.id

Investor Relations Inquiries:

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC

Scott Powell, President

1177 Avenue of the Americas, 5th Floor

New York, New York 10036

Office: (646) 893-5835

Email: info@skylineccg.com

Attachment