ProvisionAi Named to Inbound Logistics Top 100 Logistics IT Providers Award 2024

FRANKLIN, Tenn., April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProvisionAi, the only provider of a patented optimized replenishment transportation scheduling solution, announces that it has been selected as a Top 100 Logistics & Supply Chain Technology Provider for 2024 by Inbound Logistics magazine. ProvisionAi was selected for closing the gap between transportation planning and execution to smooth deployment and for helping clients meet sustainability goals with fewer carbon emissions based on using fewer trucks.



"This is truly an honor to be named a top 100 logistics IT provider," says Tom Moore, Founder and CEO of ProvisionAi. “We are pleased to help enterprises of all sizes smooth replenishment volatility and eliminate truckloads. Our clients can attest that LevelLoad and AutoO 2 drive freight savings and improve customer service levels for a competitive advantage.”

"With technology in the logistics and supply chain space evolving rapidly, it's crucial to recognize and celebrate the companies driving innovation for shippers," says Felecia Stratton, Editor of Inbound Logistics. "We are excited to uncover the supply chain and logistics tech industry trailblazers whose solutions are transforming the landscape. This recognition honors excellence and provides valuable insights into the evolving technological trends within our industry."

ProvisionAi helps planning “play nice” with execution. LevelLoad and AutoO2 from ProvisionAi use mathematics and artificial intelligence to improve replenishment processes, reduce costs, lower carbon emissions, and remove trucks from the road. AutoO2 creates optimized, full loads, generating carbon savings and reducing transportation costs by 5-10%. LevelLoad smooths transportation flows with fuller loads using preferred carriers for less cost.

The entire top 100 list can be viewed here: https://www.inboundlogistics.com/articles/top-100-logistics-it-providers/.

About ProvisionAi

ProvisionAi ensures global companies' supply plans are both high-service and can be cost-effectively executed…that is, making planning and execution "play nice together." LevelLoad from ProvisionAi is a transportation scheduling solution featuring optimized, capacity-constrained replenishment. AutoO2 is an optimizing load builder that converts deployment requirements into efficient, damage-free shipments. Together, LevelLoad and AutoO2 drive customer service and long-term transportation planning objectives despite the realities of supply chain network constraints. The results include improved on-time and in-full customer service, fuller loads, higher use of preferred freight carriers, and lower costs. Clients save millions by tendering loads early to reserve preferred carriers, filling truckloads optimally to minimize wasted capacity, improving customer order fulfillment, and reducing costs. The patented technology saves money and carbon for companies like Unilever, Baxter, P&G, and Kimberly-Clark. For more information, visit www.provisionai.com.

About Inbound Logistics

Inbound Logistics is the leading supply chain multimedia platform targeted toward decision-makers and thought leaders in the supply chain, logistics, and transportation sectors. The magazine's editorial mission is to help companies of all sizes optimize their supply chains by better matching demand signals to supply lines. More information is available at www.inboundlogistics.com.

For More Information, Contact:

Becky Boyd

MediaFirst

Becky@MediaFirst.Net

(404) 421-8497

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/df27ea22-54d2-4bed-9df2-637220b8fadb